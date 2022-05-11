Google I/O 2022 live blog: Android 13, Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch and more expected

Google I/O 2022 starts today with the keynote at 10 AM PDT (1 PM EDT) and we are expecting plenty of exciting updates on the company's software and hopefully, get a glimpse at some new Pixel hardware too.

The latter isn't always guaranteed as this is a developer conference, so it is more about the software on the devices than the devices themselves. Android 13, Chrome OS, Chrome and Wear OS are all sure to feature prominently in the presentation. When it comes to hardware the Pixel 6a is arguably the most significant potential announcement, although the Pixel Watch as Google's possible first smartwatch to call its own may have something to say about that.

The event is a blend of virtual and in-person this year, but you can have the best seat in the house by watching along live with us on YouTube below, but if you can't watch the video then rest assured that we'll keep you updated on all of the latest news as it happens.