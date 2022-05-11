Live
Google I/O 2022 live blog: Android 13, Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch and more expected
By Sean Riley published
Google I/O 2022 starts today with the keynote at 10 AM PDT (1 PM EDT) and we are expecting plenty of exciting updates on the company's software and hopefully, get a glimpse at some new Pixel hardware too.
The latter isn't always guaranteed as this is a developer conference, so it is more about the software on the devices than the devices themselves. Android 13, Chrome OS, Chrome and Wear OS are all sure to feature prominently in the presentation. When it comes to hardware the Pixel 6a is arguably the most significant potential announcement, although the Pixel Watch as Google's possible first smartwatch to call its own may have something to say about that.
The event is a blend of virtual and in-person this year, but you can have the best seat in the house by watching along live with us on YouTube below, but if you can't watch the video then rest assured that we'll keep you updated on all of the latest news as it happens.
Good morning, we're a little less than 30 minutes out from Google kicking off Google I/O 2022, if you can't watch it live on YouTube then we'll offer you the next best thing with all of the latest news as its announced.
While we wait for things to get underway, you can enjoy the concert going on ahead of the keynote, but let's also take a quick look at what we can expect today.
The Pixel 6a is going to be top-of-mind for most Pixel fans as Google looks to bring some of the heat generated by the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to its most affordable smartphone. That includes not only the visor design, but presumably the new Tensor chip that debuted last year. While the details regarding the hardware in the Pixel 6a are intriguing, perhaps the biggest question is what will it cost as Google set a high (low?) bar for itself with the $599 price for the Pixel 6, suggesting the Pixel 6a could drop below the $449 we saw for the Pixel 5a last year.
The Pixel Watch is the other major product release that could happen today, which after years of leaks appears to be finally close to release with an allegedly lost prototype Pixel Watch turning up recently.
At Google I/O 2021, the company made a major announcement with its partnership with Samsung delivering a much-needed shot in the arm for Wear OS. And while the resulting Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic gave Wear OS a massive market share boost, we have yet to see anyone else benefit and Google likely wouldn't mind being the beneficiary.
The design leaks and alleged prototype line up almost perfectly, giving us a reasonable level of confidence in both, but that doesn't mean that it will debut today.
Unsurprisingly the Pixel Watch uses a circular display, most Wear OS watches have stuck to this design since the early days of Google's wearable efforts. The prototype is quite a bit thicker than the earlier renders would have suggested, but it's possible the final shipping product will be a bit thinner and notably, the curved design makes it not seem as thick on the wrist.
