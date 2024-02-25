Google Pixel 9 Pro — everything we know so far

Rumors and production don’t just stop because the Pixel 8 Pro launched — we’re already thinking about the Google Pixel 9 Pro. Yeah, yeah, I know, but hey, I have only ever upgraded my phone every 3 years, and seeing how I have a Pixel 6, my eyes are set on the Pixel 9 Pro.

As you might imagine, we don't know a lot about the Google Pixel 9 Pro. However, thanks to the company's predictability, and a few leaks dripping in the basement, we can paint an abstract picture of the tidings to come.

Here’s everything that we know so far about Google Pixel 9 Pro, from the release date and price to the games and more.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro will likely launch in October 2024. As I said, Google is predictable, so that makes my job effortless when we're talking about the release date. Outside of global pandemics, Google has released its slew of Pixels every October since its birth in 2016. So unless there's another global catastrophe, October 2024 is a safe bet.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro will likely launch at $999. Since we just saw a price hike last October, I think it's a safe bet. Google shot the Pixel 8 Pro up another $100. At $999, Google is pushing the Pro line further into the premium space. With that recent price bump, I doubt Google will increase it again after only a year passing from the last one. Unless Google intends to compete more seriously with the likes of Apple and Samsung, that is.

Google Pixel 9 Pro design

According to rumors, we might get two different Google Pixel 9 Pro models — one with a 6.3-inch design (codename: caiman) and another with a 6.7-inch design (codename: komodo). This comes from a report by Android Authority .

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The publication’s source claims that the regular Pixel 9 will be akin to the iPhone 15, while the 6.3-inch “caiman” would be like an iPhone 15 Pro and the 6.7-inch “komodo” would resemble an iPhone 15 Pro Max. This is not to say they’ll look like the iPhones, but rather Google will vary its selection similarly.

Despite Android Authority’s source, MySmartPrice collaborated with OnLeaks to provide renders for the Google Pixel 9 Pro. They depicted the device as a 6.5-inch smartphone, which cuts down the middle of the aforementioned sizes.

If the renders are accurate, that means we’ll see the extinction of the camera bar (thankfully) and instead we’ll have a stylish new oval (pill-shaped) that houses all the rear cameras and sensors. The renders also reveal flat sides, a SIM card tray at the bottom, and a microphone at the top.

The size difference claim between the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro remains the same in terms of rounded inches (6.4 x 3.0 x 0.3 inches). However, the size is different when we bring out the millimeters. The Pixel 8 Pro comes in at 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 millimeters, while the Pixel 9 Pro reportedly sizes up to be 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5 millimeters, making it just slightly taller and wider but also slimmer.

The renders make the Pixel 9 Pro sleeker than I would have imagined, and I hope the real product lines up with it.

Google Pixel 9 Pro specs

The Google Pixel 9 Pro will likely launch with the Tensor G4 chip, according to Android Authority and MySmartPrice. However, sources told Android Authority that the Tensor G4 will be a smaller upgrade than initially planned. I feel like we’ve heard that for almost every Pixel in recent years. If the Tensor G4 doesn’t step up, it’s likely the Pixel 9 Pro will continue to fall behind in terms of performance against Apple and Samsung.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

However, Google might turn toward AI for assistance. According to The Information , Google is working on an AI assistant called Pixie, which is designed to “evolve into a far more personalized version of the Google Assistant.” It’s intended to perform “complex and multimodal tasks,” such as “suggesting directions to the closest store where someone can buy a product they have photographed.” Convenient and terrifying, as most AI features are.

The only other big feature we can predict right now is Android 15. There’s a likelihood we’ll see it in the Pixel 9 Pro first, but we’ll know more when Google I/O takes place this summer. According to Android Authority , we could see widgets return to the lock screen, which is exciting.

Google Pixel 9 Pro camera

The Google Pixel 9 Pro’s camera housing situation might see some improvements, but where does that leave the cameras themselves? Well, according to the aforementioned MySmartPrice article, the render suggests that the Pixel 9 Pro will feature a third camera. That could mean we’ll get a telephoto lens alongside the main and ultrawide cameras.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The render also features a larger sensor. Which, according to MySmartPrice, will “equip the device with support for variable aperture.”

If Pixel phones have excelled at one thing, it’s the combination of hardware and software when shooting. We don’t know what kind of software improvements we’ll see, but I’m certain there will be something new.

Outlook

The reason why I love the Pixel phones so much is that they take incredible photos. Seeing the potentially updated design and additional camera for the Google Pixel 9 Pro is exciting. I’ve complained about Night Sight in the past, so it would be nice to see some updates in that area.

Despite the slew of rumors we were able to gather, there actually isn’t anything concrete as of yet from Google. But if the company maintains its usual stance on leaks, we’ll likely get more information from the company as soon as someone spills the proverbial beans.

For more news, rumors, and updates on everything Google Pixel 9 Pro related, and all things tech, follow Laptop Mag on Twitter , Facebook , and Flipboard for the latest word as it arrives.