Google Pixel Watch 3 — everything we know so far

The Google Pixel lineup will continue to evolve in 2024 with new releases across its smartphone and foldable lineups including the Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel Fold 2, and the budget-friendly mid-range Google Pixel 8a. However, it's quite likely that this year will also see the release of a new smartwatch by way of the Google Pixel Watch 3, also.

Google's Pixel Watch is one of the best smartwatches you can pick up, but it's by no means a flawless product. Now gearing up for its third generation, the Pixel Watch still has a number of key areas to improve on in its quest to rival more seasoned wearables like the Apple Watch Series 9 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

Google are fairly predictable when it comes to the release dates of its products, with the automatons that manage the Google calendar being quite rigid in their planning. While we can't say for certain the exact date and time that the Pixel Watch 3 will hit store shelves or even become available for preorder, we do know that if it arrives this year it will likely follow in the footsteps of the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2.

That would mean that the Pixel Watch 3's release date is likely to arrive at some point in October 2024 — potentially alongside the upcoming Google Pixel 9 and Google Pixel Fold 2.

As for the price tag attached to the wearable, we've yet to hear anything with regards to a hike or drop against the Pixel Watch's static pricing of $349 for the Wi-Fi model and $399 for the LTE version. With these prices remaining consistent across previous releases, we're happy to assume that the Pixel Watch 3 will follow suit based on our current expectations.

Google Pixel Watch 3: Design speculation

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

The design of the Pixel Watch has stayed relatively the same since its initial launch in 2022. While the Pixel Watch 2 did switch from stainless steel to an aluminum case and made adjustments to its digital crown, the overall aesthetic was very much unchanged.

While it's highly likely that this will remain the case with the Pixel Watch 3, there is still reason to hold out hope that Google may shake things up a bit with this latest release. The Pixel lineup is already going to be at somewhat of a turning point when it comes to design thanks to a new look for both the Google Pixel 9-series and Google Pixel Fold 2, after all.

The new Google Pixel 9 is reportedly chasing a more modern, sharper, and less "bubbly" design that adopts flatter panels, ditches the camera bar for a camera island, and incorporates a new, iPhone-like frame.

With the Pixel Watch being seen as the ideal companion to Pixel phones, it's not beyond the realm of possibility that it too will receive a design update that heads in the same direction. However, as of the time of writing, we've nothing to confirm things one way or the other just yet.

One rumor currently doing the rounds relates to a new size option being made available, something that would address a number of complaints about the smartwatch's smaller size. According to 9to5Google sources, the Pixel Watch 3 will be available in two sizes, the typical 41mm and a new 45mm option.

Pixel Watch 3: Charging and battery life rumors

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

Battery life has been one of the key gripes about the Pixel Watch since its debut. The Pixel Watch 2, in part, addressed this with its claimed 24-hour lifespan with the always on display activated. However, there's always room for improvement, and Google's smartwatches often feel rather short-lived against the competition to me in day-to-day real-world usage.

Recent changes to Google's Wear OS software have further benefitted the Pixel Watch's battery life, and further refinements (along with improved power efficiency with the watch's processor) could see the Pixel Watch 3 becoming a much more attractive prospect for smartwatch users, making it a real wearable workhorse.

A bump in battery size would be welcome, but according to one regulatory listing (via 91Mobiles) what bump there could be will be a minor one. The listing indicates that the Pixel Watch 3 will tout a battery capacity of 307mAh, up just 3mAh from the Pixel Watch 2, which was a 10mAh improvement over the original Pixel Watch's 294mAh battery.

A small improvement is still an improvement, though. And, this, alongside further possible efficiency improvements, could be an indicator that Google is taking strides to build on the Pixel Watch's battery life further.

Google Pixel Watch 3: Features

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

We've very little information about potential new features to expect with the Pixel Watch 3. In fact, we don't really have any specific details at all. However, reports point towards an impending release of Wear OS 5 (based on Android 14) that could debut with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 before arriving as stock with the release of the Google Pixel Watch 3.

This updated OS could offer a host of improvements, but we're unlikely to hear specifics until later in the year. Google's Wear OS updates aren't typically routine and can sometimes appear very minor, but a spate of recent activity around the OS gives us promise that the brand might have more of a substantial update in mind for the next milestone release.