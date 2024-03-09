Google Pixel Fold 2: Potential release date, price speculation, leaked design, and more

The original Google Pixel Fold launched in late June of last year, which means we’re closing in on the expected launch of the Pixel Fold 2. Google’s second iteration of the foldable phone is likely to improve over the original, but Google has yet to announce anything concrete about the Pixel Fold 2. However, we do have some leaked design plans, spec rumors, and even a projected release window from various sources.



So while we wait on official word from Google, we’ve put together a primer on everything we know so far about the Google Pixel Fold 2.

Right now expectations for the Pixel Fold 2 indicate the foldable will launch sometime in mid-to-late 2024. The original Pixel Fold’s release date was June 28, 2023, so it makes sense to expect the second iteration to launch around a year after the original. If this is the case, an official announcement could come at Google I/O, as according to 9to5Google ’s sources the annual developer event isn’t happening until late June this year.

However, there is also a pretty solid case to be made for the Pixel Fold 2 launching in October alongside the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are expected to launch with the upcoming Tensor G4 chipset, and if the Fold 2 also comes with the G4 , launching all three phones at once would make perfect sense.

Pricing for the Pixel Fold 2 is expected to match the Pixel Fold with a starting price of $1,799.

Google Pixel Fold 2: Design

(Image credit: @OnLeaks and @Smartprix)

In terms of design, we do have leaked renders of what the phone will look like. The Pixel Fold 2 leaked images reveal a bold new look with a massive 7.9-inch unfolded screen, rectangular camera array, and a significantly slimmer chassis.

The leaked Pixel Fold 2 design features a 7.9-inch inner screen and measures 6.1 x 5.9 x 0.21 inches (155.2 x 150.2 x 5.27 millimeters) when unfolded. While folded, the Fold 2’s dimensions are 6.1 x 3.03 x 0.4 inches (155.2 x 77.1 x 10.54) millimeters with the cover screen measuring 6.4 inches diagonally.

These renders show a “bulky, rectangular camera island” with “two pill-shaped cutouts” for the cameras. This is a pretty drastic change from the horizontal camera array on the first Pixel Fold, but if Google removes the iconic camera bar from the Pixel 9 it makes sense the Pixel Fold 2 would also lose the camera bar.

Google Pixel Fold 2: Specifications

(Image credit: Future)

The Google Pixel Fold launched with the previous iteration of Tensor chips, the Tensor G2, as the G3 was released several months later with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. While the Fold 2 could follow that pattern and feature the current Tensor G3 chipset, there are some compelling rumors indicating that the Pixel Fold 2 may have more in common with the Pixel 9 , and come with the Tensor G4 chipset instead.

We don’t have much information on what the Tensor G4 will look like, but it is expected to improve on the Tensor G3’s performance. The Tensor G4, codenamed “Zuma Pro,” is reportedly a layover processor while Google works on a “fully custom” chipset for future Pixel devices. The Tesnor G3 was codenamed “Zuma '' while in the works, so the codenames for the two chips help support this theory.

Outside of the chipset rumors, sources suggest that the current Pixel Fold 2 prototypes include a solid RAM upgrade to 16GB as well as improved storage speeds thanks to UFS 4.0 specification adoption. This would help the Pixel Fold 2 perform better in multitasking workloads and make better use of onboard AI applications like the re-branded Google Gemini.

Outlook

(Image credit: @OnLeaks and @Smartprix)

One of our main complaints with the Pixel Fold was its poor performance compared to its high price point. Specifically, that the $1,799 foldable was outfitted with the same Tensor G2 chipset as the $499 Google Pixel 7a . So if the Pixel Fold 2 comes with Google’s latest Tensor G4 processor, it would help justify the high starting price for the Fold and bridge the performance gap between the Pixel Fold and its competitors.

Of course, getting that new chipset will mean a three to four-month delay in release time, going from a June 2024 to October 2024 launch date. But the delay would be worth it to make the Pixel Fold 2 more of a flagship product.

These are just the rumored specs and designs for the Pixel Fold 2, so things could always change as we get closer to the expected launch date. We could get more information at Google I/O in May or June, but we also know that Google doesn’t run the tightest ship when it comes to rumors, so bookmark this page if you want to find out when it springs another leak.