Live your DJ dreams! Android 15 may turn your phone into a portable radio station

The whispers are getting louder, according to a report from Tech Radar : Android 15 might just be the year of Bluetooth sharing. Developer sleuths have unearthed hidden code in the latest Android 14 beta, hinting at a dedicated audio-sharing page with features like QR code invites, nearby stream browsing, and device switching.

This points towards the seamless integration of Bluetooth Auracast, the new wireless audio-sharing standard. Imagine swapping podcasts with bus buddies, syncing album listens with loved ones, or even hosting impromptu sonic gatherings – the possibilities are as endless as your playlists.

While Android 15's official debut is still on the horizon, these early code whispers paint a thrilling picture. Prepare for a future where Bluetooth transcends headphones and transforms into a social soundscape, ready to connect and share audio magic.

What is coming?

