Apple 'Let Loose' event LIVE: iPad Air, iPad Pro expected, Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro to feature
The latest on iPad Air, iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil Pro from today's event!
Welcome to Laptop Mag and our live blog coverage of today's Apple 'Let Loose' event! We'll be reporting live throughout the day, covering all of the news from Apple Park, along with everything we know so far in the build to new reveals for the iPad Air, iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil Pro.
Please keep this page open so you can stay in the loop about all things Apple and iPad as and when the news breaks. We'll cover what we know so far alongside any breaking news before diving into the event and covering everything announced live.
After the showcase, we'll be sharing some expanded coverage about everything revealed today
Apple 'Let Loose' event: What to expect
While Apple has been somewhat tight-lipped about what to expect, we've heard plenty of news through the grapevine to give us a good idea of what we might expect when the 'Let Loose' event goes live, today at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET.
If you want to watch today's reveals live, check out our guide on how to watch Apple's 'Let Loose' event to find out how and when the showcase kicks off in your local region!
If you can't watch along live, don't worry, we'll be covering the event as it happens right here!
- According to recent news, one of today's key announcements could be an M4-powered iPad Pro — marking the debut of Apple's latest silicon chipset, set to revolutionize a whole new generation of Apple products and outfit them with all of the performance necessary for a suite of future AI features.
- It's not all about the Pro, Apple's iPad Air 6 is expected to receive an M2 upgrade with configurations available between 64GB and 256GB. The new iPad should hopefully retain its $599 price tag, making it a powerful, yet more affordable option compared to the souped-up M4 iPad Pro.
- Another thing to keep your eye out for today is the new, heavily hinted at Apple Pencil Pro, which is reported to offer all new touch sensitive interactions and haptic feedback alongside USB-C support.
- The long-rumored Apple Magic Keyboard revamp is also expected to feature at today's event, which is reported to vastly improve on the iPad-as-a-laptop experience with a more MacBook-like deck — including its super-large trackpad! Would this be the Apple Magic Keyboard Pro?
Will Apple debut the M4 chip today?
It seems strange for Apple to debut its latest chip during an iPad-focused event, especially with the M3-touting 13-inch MacBook Air and 15-inch MacBook Air having just released earlier this year.
However, according to Bloomberg, the new iPad Pro models could skip the M3 chip entirely and go straight to Apple's next-gen M4 platform.
- Read about it here: iPad Pro might launch with AI-powered M4 — should you wait?
