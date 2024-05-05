How to watch Apple's "Let Loose" event on Tuesday

Apple’s ready to "Let Loose" on Tuesday.

We’re expecting this event to focus primarily on the tech giant's new iPads. Still, a cheeky tweet from Apple CEO Tim Cook brings attention to another popular accessory: The Apple Pencil.

Whether you’re tuning in to see which new iPad you want to add to your wish list or to catch any surprise news from the Cupertino crew, here’s how to watch the Apple event.

What time is Apple's 'Let Loose' event

The "Let Loose" event, which will be a virtual event only, will kick off at 7 a.m. Pacific on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. To make things easier for those who live outside of the Pacific time zone, here’s when the event starts in different time zones:

Denver, Colorado: 8 a.m. Mountain

8 a.m. Mountain Dallas, Texas: 9 a.m. Central

9 a.m. Central New York, New York: 10 a.m. Eastern

10 a.m. Eastern Honolulu, Hawaii: 4 a.m. Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time

4 a.m. Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time Halifax, Canada: 11 a.m. ADT

11 a.m. ADT London, United Kingdom: 2 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

2 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time Berlin, Germany: 4 p.m. Central European Summer Time

4 p.m. Central European Summer Time Delhi, India: 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time

7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 6 p.m. Gulf Standard Time

How to watch the Apple event on May 7

Apple’s "Let Loose" live stream will be easiest to watch on the company’s YouTube channel.

There’s currently an event scheduled with an active link . If you’re worried you might forget, click Notify Me in the bottom left corner of the event photo to be reminded before it starts.

Alternatively, you can watch the event live on Apple’s website or through Apple TV. Here’s a quick link to add "Let Loose" to your calendar .

What we expect to see from Apple at the 'Let Loose' event

When Apple first announced the event, Tim Cook tweeted, “Pencil us in for May 7!” Cook recently teased an exciting product announcement to investors, and while this could be a new OLED iPad Pro, it could also be a new Apple Pencil.

With the artistic swirls and brush strokes forming the Apple logo in Cook’s tweet, the Apple Pencil definitely has some new tricks, whether it’s a new product entirely or simply an upgrade.

The Apple Pencil may shake things up in a big way , featuring new interchangeable magnetic tips and possibly haptic feedback.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman thinks that a new Magic Keyboard may debut at the "Let Loose" event as well, but it’ll be second fiddle to the heavily rumored iPad Pro models.

The current-gen iPad Pro is equipped with an M2, and most rumors point to new models upgrading to an M3 chip.

However, a recent rumor from Mark Gurman suggests that the iPad Pro might launch with an AI-powered M4, skipping the M3 chip altogether.

Regardless of which chip Apple’s new iPad Pros launch with, the rumor mill has consistently churned out a high possibility that it’ll finally feature an OLED panel with rich, deep blacks and vibrant colors.

Apple may launch two iPad Air models, most likely with an M2 chip to lower prices and a new mini-LED panel to replace its existing LCD panel.

Anything other than an announcement for iPad Pros and Airs, a new Magic Keyboard, and a new Apple Pencil will be a happy surprise for all of us. If you can’t watch Apple’s ‘Let Loose’ event live, check back in after the event for plenty of coverage from Laptop Mag.