Where to buy the new iPad Air 2024

Apple's new iPad Air 6 is now available for purchase as promised during its launch event last week. Not only am I sharing where to buy Apple's latest tablet, but also the best early iPad Air 6 deals.

The 6th generation Pad Air is offered in two sizes and storage options ranging from 128GB to 1TB. "Some Air users would prefer an even larger display...we created a new 13" model of iPad Air as well," an Apple spokesperson said during the announcement.

The new iPad Air 6 replaces the iPad Air 5 and brings a host of enhancements to Apple's mid-range tablet series. Powered by Apple's M2 Chip, the same one found in the 2022 iPad Pro, the iPad Air 6 is a cheaper alternative to the new iPad Pro M4 which costs $999 to start.

Amazon

11" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024): $599 $569 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $30 on the 11-inch iPad Air 6 in Space Gray or Purple at Amazon. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard

13" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024): $799 $769 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $30 when you buy the 13-inch iPad Air 6 in Space Gray at Amazon. This is a great option if you prefer a larger display for split-screen multitasking, creating, gaming, and consuming content. Features: 13-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard

Apple

As of May 15, the iPad Air M2 is available for purchase at Apple.com, authorized Apple retailers, and major U.S. wireless carriers.

Pricing for the 11-inch iPad Air M2 starts at $599 whereas the first-ever 13-inch iPad Air M2 costs $799. Take advantage of Apple's trade-in program and save up to $580 when you swap your old device for the latest release.

11" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024): from $599 @ Apple

You can now buy the 11-inch iPad Air 6 starting from $599 at Apple.com. Save up to $580 with Apple's trade-in offer.

13" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024): $799 @ Apple

You can now buy the 13-inch iPad Air 6 starting from $799 at Apple.com. Save up to $580 with Apple's trade-in offer.

Best Buy

You can buy the latest iPad Air 6 at Best Buy starting from $599.

For a limited time, save up to $310 when you trade in a similar device. Best Buy will give you cold hard cash for a qualifying Apple iPad, Amazon Kindle, Google Pixel, Lenovo Tab, Microsoft Surface device or Samsung Galaxy Tab.

11" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024): from $599 @ Best Buy

You can now buy the 11-inch iPad Air 6 starting from $599 at Best Buy. Save up to $310 when you trade your old iPad or other eligible Amazon Kindle, Google Pixel, Lenovo Tab, Microsoft Surface device, or Samsung Galaxy Tab.

13" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024): $799 @ Best Buy

You can now buy the 13-inch iPad Air 6 starting from $799 at Best Buy. Save up to $310 when you trade your old iPad or other eligible Amazon Kindle, Google Pixel, Lenovo Tab, Microsoft Surface device, or Samsung Galaxy Tab.

Buy iPad Air 6 at wireless carriers

The iPad Air 6 is available for purchase at AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

AT&T customers can save up to $100 on the 2024 iPad Air 6 when they open a new line. Not to be beaten, T-Mobile takes $230 off the iPad Air when you add a tablet line to your service plan. Verizon customers can save up to $180 on the new M2-charged iPad Air with an eligible trade-in.

At&T

11" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024): from $599 $100 off @ AT&T w/ new line

You'll save $100 on the 2024 iPad Air 6 when you open a new line at AT&T.

13" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024): from $799 $100 off @ AT&T w/ new line

Purchase the 13-inch iPad Air 6 starting from $799 at AT&T and save $100 when you open a new line.

T-Mobile

11" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024): from $599 $230 off @ T-Mobile w/ new line

T-Mobile takes $230 off the iPad Air when you add a tablet line to your service plan. Stay connected from anywhere on T-Mobile's 5G wireless network.

13" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024): from $799 $230 off @ T-Mobile w/ new line

T-Mobile takes $230 off the iPad Air when you add a tablet line to your service plan. Stay connected from anywhere on T-Mobile's 5G wireless network.

Verizon

11" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024): up to $180 off @ Verizon

Save up to $180 on the new M2-charged iPad Air with an eligible trade-in at Verizon. Stay connected from anywhere on Verizon's fast 5G wireless network.