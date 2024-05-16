Where to buy the new iPad Air 2024
Where to buy Apple's new M2 iPad Air 2024
Apple's new iPad Air 6 is now available for purchase as promised during its launch event last week. Not only am I sharing where to buy Apple's latest tablet, but also the best early iPad Air 6 deals.
The 6th generation Pad Air is offered in two sizes and storage options ranging from 128GB to 1TB. "Some Air users would prefer an even larger display...we created a new 13" model of iPad Air as well," an Apple spokesperson said during the announcement.
The new iPad Air 6 replaces the iPad Air 5 and brings a host of enhancements to Apple's mid-range tablet series. Powered by Apple's M2 Chip, the same one found in the 2022 iPad Pro, the iPad Air 6 is a cheaper alternative to the new iPad Pro M4 which costs $999 to start.
Amazon
11" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024): $599 $569 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Save $30 on the 11-inch iPad Air 6 in Space Gray or Purple at Amazon. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil.
Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard
13" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024): $799 $769 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Save $30 when you buy the 13-inch iPad Air 6 in Space Gray at Amazon. This is a great option if you prefer a larger display for split-screen multitasking, creating, gaming, and consuming content.
Features: 13-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard
Apple
As of May 15, the iPad Air M2 is available for purchase at Apple.com, authorized Apple retailers, and major U.S. wireless carriers.
Pricing for the 11-inch iPad Air M2 starts at $599 whereas the first-ever 13-inch iPad Air M2 costs $799. Take advantage of Apple's trade-in program and save up to $580 when you swap your old device for the latest release.
11" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024): from $599 @ Apple
You can now buy the 11-inch iPad Air 6 starting from $599 at Apple.com. Save up to $580 with Apple's trade-in offer. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil.
Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard
13" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024): $799 @ Apple
You can now buy the 13-inch iPad Air 6 starting from $799 at Apple.com. Save up to $580 with Apple's trade-in offer. This is a great option if you prefer a larger display for split-screen multitasking, creating, gaming, and consuming content.
Features: 13-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard
Best Buy
You can buy the latest iPad Air 6 at Best Buy starting from $599.
For a limited time, save up to $310 when you trade in a similar device. Best Buy will give you cold hard cash for a qualifying Apple iPad, Amazon Kindle, Google Pixel, Lenovo Tab, Microsoft Surface device or Samsung Galaxy Tab.
11" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024): from $599 @ Best Buy
You can now buy the 11-inch iPad Air 6 starting from $599 at Best Buy. Save up to $310 when you trade your old iPad or other eligible Amazon Kindle, Google Pixel, Lenovo Tab, Microsoft Surface device, or Samsung Galaxy Tab. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil.
Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard
13" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024): $799 @ Best Buy
You can now buy the 13-inch iPad Air 6 starting from $799 at Best Buy. Save up to $310 when you trade your old iPad or other eligible Amazon Kindle, Google Pixel, Lenovo Tab, Microsoft Surface device, or Samsung Galaxy Tab. The 13-inch iPad Air 6 is a great option if you prefer a larger display for split-screen multitasking, creating, gaming, and consuming content.
Features: 13-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard
Buy iPad Air 6 at wireless carriers
The iPad Air 6 is available for purchase at AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.
AT&T customers can save up to $100 on the 2024 iPad Air 6 when they open a new line. Not to be beaten, T-Mobile takes $230 off the iPad Air when you add a tablet line to your service plan. Verizon customers can save up to $180 on the new M2-charged iPad Air with an eligible trade-in.
At&T
11" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024): from $599 $100 off @ AT&T w/ new line
You'll save $100 on the 2024 iPad Air 6 when you open a new line at AT&T. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil.
Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard
13" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024): from $799 $100 off @ AT&T w/ new line
Purchase the 13-inch iPad Air 6 starting from $799 at AT&T and save $100 when you open a new line. This is a great option if you prefer a larger display for split-screen multitasking, creating, gaming, and consuming content.
Features: 13-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard
T-Mobile
11" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024): from $599 $230 off @ T-Mobile w/ new line
T-Mobile takes $230 off the iPad Air when you add a tablet line to your service plan. Stay connected from anywhere on T-Mobile's 5G wireless network. The new iPad Air 6 works with Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, which makes it easy to stay productive on the go. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil.
Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard
13" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024): from $799 $230 off @ T-Mobile w/ new line
T-Mobile takes $230 off the iPad Air when you add a tablet line to your service plan. Stay connected from anywhere on T-Mobile's 5G wireless network. The new iPad Air 6 works with Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, which makes it easy to stay productive on the go. This is a great option if you prefer a larger display for split-screen multitasking, creating, gaming, and consuming content.
Features: 13-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard
Verizon
11" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024): up to $180 off @ Verizon
Save up to $180 on the new M2-charged iPad Air with an eligible trade-in at Verizon. Stay connected from anywhere on Verizon's fast 5G wireless network. The new iPad Air 6 works with Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, which makes it easy to stay productive on the go. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil.
Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard
13" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024): up to $180 off @ Verizon
Save up to $180 on the new M2-charged iPad Air with eligible trade-in at Verizon. Stay connected from anywhere on Verizon's fast 5G wireless network. The new iPad Air 6 works with Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, which makes it easy to stay productive on the go. This is a great option if you prefer a larger display for split-screen multitasking, creating, gaming, and consuming content.
Features: 13-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard
