Act fast! The popular iPad Air 6 with M2 dips to just $499 in every colorway
This is one of the best deals we've seen for a new, current-gen iPad Air 6
The iPad Air 6 offers solid performance with the M2 chip, impressive battery life, and a great speaker and display combo. And fortunately, it's on sale right now.
For a limited time, you can pick up a new 11-inch M2 iPad Air 6 for just $499 in every colorway at Amazon. Regularly $599, that's $100 in savings and a mere $1 shy of the lowest price we've ever seen for this mid-range tablet.
This iPad is a great pick if you're on the hunt for a tablet that'll last more than a full workday on a single charge, offer sharp resolution on a decently-sized screen, and perform well under medium pressure, from answering emails and streaming your favorite show to photo- and video-editing and slightly graphics-intensive games.
Sister site Tom's Guide awarded 4 out of 5 stars and its esteemed Editor's Choice award to the larger 13-inch 2024 iPad Air for its "snappy M2 performance for machine learning tasks and gaming," long battery life of over 11 hours, robust audio quality, and the landscape-oriented front camera for video calls.
Plus, the iPad Air 6 supports the Apple Pencil, Apple Pencil Pro, and Magic Keyboard, so if you want to transform the tablet into a viable portable workstation, you absolutely can. You might not be able to get as many processor-intensive tasks done as you would with the M4 iPad Pro, but you can easily tackle your email inbox, work on a budget in Google Sheets, research topics, and other simple productivity tasks.
Today's best 11-inch iPad Air 6 with M2 deal
Overview: Save $100 on the 11-inch iPad Air 6 in every colorway at Amazon.
Launch date: May 2024
Price history: This is just $1 shy of the lowest price we've seen for the 11-inch M2 Apple iPad Air (6th Generation).
Features: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Wi-Fi 6E, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard
Price check: Best Buy $499 | B&H Photo $599
Reviews: The Apple iPad Air 6 remains a favorite among regular iPad users and reviewers. Tom's Guide awarded 4 stars to the 13-inch M2 iPad Air 6, impressed by its overall performance, promising 11-hour battery life, impressive speakers, and solid display. When paired with the Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (or Pencil Pro), it becomes an easy-to-travel-with laptop alternative for simple productivity tasks.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★ (M2, 13")
Splurge choice: The 13-inch M2 Apple iPad Air 6 is just $699 @ Amazon, $100 off its typical price.
Buy it if: You're not looking to spend a hefty sum on the more powerful iPad Pro series, but you plan to use your iPad for occasional processor-intensive tasks, like more demanding games or photo- and video-editing, and want a tablet with stellar battery life.
Don't buy it if: You want your iPad to act as a laptop replacement, or if you need an iPad solely for basic productivity tasks, like browsing and streaming.
