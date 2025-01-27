Act fast! The popular iPad Air 6 with M2 dips to just $499 in every colorway

The iPad Air 6 offers solid performance with the M2 chip, impressive battery life, and a great speaker and display combo. And fortunately, it's on sale right now.

For a limited time, you can pick up a new 11-inch M2 iPad Air 6 for just $499 in every colorway at Amazon. Regularly $599, that's $100 in savings and a mere $1 shy of the lowest price we've ever seen for this mid-range tablet.

This iPad is a great pick if you're on the hunt for a tablet that'll last more than a full workday on a single charge, offer sharp resolution on a decently-sized screen, and perform well under medium pressure, from answering emails and streaming your favorite show to photo- and video-editing and slightly graphics-intensive games.

Sister site Tom's Guide awarded 4 out of 5 stars and its esteemed Editor's Choice award to the larger 13-inch 2024 iPad Air for its "snappy M2 performance for machine learning tasks and gaming," long battery life of over 11 hours, robust audio quality, and the landscape-oriented front camera for video calls.

Plus, the iPad Air 6 supports the Apple Pencil, Apple Pencil Pro, and Magic Keyboard, so if you want to transform the tablet into a viable portable workstation, you absolutely can. You might not be able to get as many processor-intensive tasks done as you would with the M4 iPad Pro, but you can easily tackle your email inbox, work on a budget in Google Sheets, research topics, and other simple productivity tasks.

If you're not convinced the iPad Air 6 is the right tablet for you, take a look at more of the best iPad deals we've gathered this month to find a suitable alternative.

Today's best 11-inch iPad Air 6 with M2 deal