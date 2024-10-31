Don't wait! The M2 iPad Air just dropped to $498 on Amazon
In one of the best pre-Black Friday deals we've seen yet, the 11-inch Apple iPad Air 6 with M2 chip gets a sizable price cut at Amazon. You can now buy the 11-inch Apple iPad Air 6 at Amazon for just $498 (available in two colorways — Blue and Starlight).
That's a $101 savings over the regular $599 price and a 17% discount. This sale closes the price gulf between the iPad Air and the standard 10.2-inch iPad ($299 on sale now at Amazon, normally $349). Even accounting for the standard iPad's sale price, the delta is now just under $200, which makes it easier than ever to consider splurging on an iPad Air 6.
For the extra bucks, choosing an iPad Air offers many benefits. Foremost among those benefits is the M2 processor, which delivers a significant 50% performance boost over the standard iPad's A14 Bionic chip and supports Apple Intelligence for future AI-powered capabilities. You also get a display with P3 wide color gamut support and an anti-reflective coating, Wi-Fi 6E, and Apple Pencil Pro support.
If you crave a larger screen, Amazon also discounts the 13-inch Apple iPad Air 6 M2 by $104, dropping that model to $695.
Today's best 11-inch iPad Air 6 with M2 deal
11-inch Apple iPad Air 6 (2024)
Was: $599
Now: $498 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Save $101 on the 11-inch iPad Air 6 in Blue and Starlight colorways. The iPad Air 6 takes a monumental performance leap over its predecessor, delivering 50% faster processing than the previous-gen Air. This model includes landscape stereo speakers, and it has a 100% recycled aluminum chassis. It works with the Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil and Pencil Pro.
Launch date: May 2024
Price history: This is $1 more than the lowest price we've seen for the 11-inch Apple iPad Air with M2 (6th Generation).
Features: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, Wi-Fi 6E, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard
Price check: B&H Photo $599 | Best Buy $549
Reviews: The Apple iPad Air 6 remains a favorite among reviewers. Sister site Tom's Guide gave 4 stars to the 13-inch iPad Air 6 M2, praising its improved performance and long battery life.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★ (M2)
Splurge choice: 13-inch Apple iPad Air 6 with M2 for $697 @ Amazon (also on sale for $102 off its usual price).
Buy it if: You need a mid-range iPad capable of handling processor-intensive tasks including editing photos and video and playing games, and you don't need the extra cost or size of an iPad Pro. You want a tablet with excellent battery life. You prefer the smaller, lighter, and more portable 11-inch display over a larger 13-inch display.
Don't buy it if: You want a basic Apple iPad for using apps and browsing the web.
