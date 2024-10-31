Don't wait! The M2 iPad Air just dropped to $498 on Amazon

In one of the best pre-Black Friday deals we've seen yet, the 11-inch Apple iPad Air 6 with M2 chip gets a sizable price cut at Amazon. You can now buy the 11-inch Apple iPad Air 6 at Amazon for just $498 (available in two colorways — Blue and Starlight).

That's a $101 savings over the regular $599 price and a 17% discount. This sale closes the price gulf between the iPad Air and the standard 10.2-inch iPad ($299 on sale now at Amazon, normally $349). Even accounting for the standard iPad's sale price, the delta is now just under $200, which makes it easier than ever to consider splurging on an iPad Air 6.

For the extra bucks, choosing an iPad Air offers many benefits. Foremost among those benefits is the M2 processor, which delivers a significant 50% performance boost over the standard iPad's A14 Bionic chip and supports Apple Intelligence for future AI-powered capabilities. You also get a display with P3 wide color gamut support and an anti-reflective coating, Wi-Fi 6E, and Apple Pencil Pro support.

If you crave a larger screen, Amazon also discounts the 13-inch Apple iPad Air 6 M2 by $104, dropping that model to $695.

Today's best 11-inch iPad Air 6 with M2 deal