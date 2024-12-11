The 11-inch Apple iPad Air 6 with M2 chip crashes back to just $499

The Apple iPad Air 6 with M2 processor makes a terrific premium holiday gift, and right now, you can still score $100 off the 11-inch Apple iPad Air 6 with M2 processor at Amazon. This sale brings the 11-inch Apple iPad Air 6 with M2 chip back down to just $499 , just $1 more than its all-time low price at Amazon, and a cool 17% discount over the regular $599 price.

Holiday shoppers take note: You can choose either Blue or Purple colorways, but the Blue model arrives after Christmas. Sometimes, we've seen products arrive earlier than Amazon's expected date, but that's not something you can count on during the holiday season. If you need a gift physically in hand for Christmas, we recommend buying the Purple colorway.

The iPad Air 6's M2 processor delivers better performance than the Bionic chip in the less expensive 10th-generation 10.2-inch iPad ($279 at Amazon, normally $349) . Plus, it supports Apple Intelligence AI, so you can tap those features as they roll out. If you appreciate color accuracy, the iPad Air 6 M2 has a better display, with P3 wide color gamut support and anti-reflective coating.

Tom's Guide reviewed the 13-inch Apple iPad Air 6 M2 and gave it 4 stars, calling it a good value for its performance and long battery life.

This remains one of the best iPad deals we've seen throughout Black Friday and this holiday shopping season. Head to Amazon now to snag one before they disappear.

Today's best 11-inch iPad Air 6 with M2 deal