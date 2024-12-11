The 11-inch Apple iPad Air 6 with M2 chip crashes back to just $499
Amazon brings back its $100 off sale on the Apple iPad Air M2
The Apple iPad Air 6 with M2 processor makes a terrific premium holiday gift, and right now, you can still score $100 off the 11-inch Apple iPad Air 6 with M2 processor at Amazon. This sale brings the 11-inch Apple iPad Air 6 with M2 chip back down to just $499, just $1 more than its all-time low price at Amazon, and a cool 17% discount over the regular $599 price.
Holiday shoppers take note: You can choose either Blue or Purple colorways, but the Blue model arrives after Christmas. Sometimes, we've seen products arrive earlier than Amazon's expected date, but that's not something you can count on during the holiday season. If you need a gift physically in hand for Christmas, we recommend buying the Purple colorway.
The iPad Air 6's M2 processor delivers better performance than the Bionic chip in the less expensive 10th-generation 10.2-inch iPad ($279 at Amazon, normally $349). Plus, it supports Apple Intelligence AI, so you can tap those features as they roll out. If you appreciate color accuracy, the iPad Air 6 M2 has a better display, with P3 wide color gamut support and anti-reflective coating.
Tom's Guide reviewed the 13-inch Apple iPad Air 6 M2 and gave it 4 stars, calling it a good value for its performance and long battery life.
This remains one of the best iPad deals we've seen throughout Black Friday and this holiday shopping season. Head to Amazon now to snag one before they disappear.
Today's best 11-inch iPad Air 6 with M2 deal
Once again, Amazon has the 11-inch iPad Air 6 with 128GB of storage on sale for $100 off. Holiday shoppers take note: Only the Blue and Purple colorways are on sale at this price, and of those two, only the Purple colorway will arrive in time for Christmas. The iPad Air 6 uses Apple's M2 chip, which delivers excellent processing speeds and can handle Apple Intelligence AI features.
Launch date: May 2024
Price history: We've seen this tablet drop to this price on and off since Amazon began its early Black Friday sales. This price is $1 more than the lowest price we've seen for the 11-inch Apple iPad Air with M2 (6th Generation).
Features: 11-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, Wi-Fi 6E, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard
Price check: B&H Photo $549 (in Blue, Space Gray, and Starlight) | Best Buy $599 (all four colorways)
Reviews: The Apple iPad Air 6 remains a favorite among reviewers. Sister site Tom's Guide gave 4 stars to the 13-inch iPad Air 6 M2, impressed by its overall performance and long battery life.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★ (M2)
Splurge choice: 11-inch Apple iPad Air 6 with M2 and 256GB for $599 @ Amazon (also on sale for $100 off its usual price, and only available in Purple).
Buy it if: You seek a powerful, mid-range, and mid-size iPad to handle processor-intensive activities (like photo and video editing and graphics-intensive games). You don't want to spend more for a larger size or an iPad Pro's features. You want a tablet with a battery that lasts.
Don't buy it if: You want an iPad solely for basic needs, such as app use, browsing, and streaming.
Melissa Perenson has deep expertise in phones, tablets, e-readers, laptops, monitors, storage, and cameras. She buys way too many of the things she writes about it and has worked as an editor at Forbes Vetted, PCWorld, PCMag, and ZDNet, and as a writer at countless publications, including Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and TechRadar.