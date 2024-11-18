Apple iPad Air M2 plummets to $499 ahead of Black Friday

The Apple iPad Air M2 has already seen early Black Friday discounts, but now, with Black Friday fast approaching, it returns to its near-all-time low price at Amazon. You can get the 11-inch Apple iPad Air 6 with M2 chip at Amazon for just $499. It's available in two colorways at this price — Blue and Purple).

That's a $100 savings over the regular $599 price and a 17% discount on this capable tablet. Previously, we'd seen the iPad Air M2 drop by just $1 more, so effectively, this deal is among the best ever. If you've ever considered the M2 Air, this sale brings it closer in price than ever to the standard 10.2-inch iPad ($309 at Amazon, normally $349), which in turn helps justify the splurge.

Even accounting for the standard iPad's sale price, the delta is now just under $200, which makes it easier than ever to consider splurging on an iPad Air 6.

One key advantage of the M2 processor over the less expensive iPad Gen 10 is its performance and AI support. Apple says it delivers a 50% performance boost over the standard iPad's A14 Bionic chip. Plus, the M2 chip can handle Apple Intelligence, which means you'll be primed to take advantage of Apple's forthcoming AI capabilities. The M2 iPad Air also has a P3 wide color gamut display with anti-reflective coating, Wi-Fi 6E, and Apple Pencil Pro support. If any of these features

Our sister publication Tom's Guide reviewed the 13-inch Apple iPad Air 6 M2 and gave it 4 stars, calling it a good value for its performance and long battery life. That large-screen version is also on sale at Amazon, with all colorways of the 13-inch Apple iPad Air 6 with M2 chip on sale for $699 , a $100 discount over its usual price.

These solid deals are among the best Black Friday iPad deals we've seen so far. Grab one now before they run out of stock.

Today's best 11-inch iPad Air 6 with M2 deal