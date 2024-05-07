Where to preorder the new iPad Pro M4

Apple announced the 2024 iPad Pro M4 via livestream during Tuesday's "Let Loose" event. And it didn't waste any time: iPad Pro preorders are now open for early adopters of Apple's latest premium pro-level tablet.

The 2024 iPad Pro is available in two size options — the 11-inch 2024 iPad Pro with Ultra Retina XDR OLED display starting from $999 and the 13-inch 2024 iPad Pro with Ultra Retina XDR OLED from $1,399. Both tablets include Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + Cellular options with storage capacities ranging from 256GB to 2TB.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple's 2024 iPad Pro is the thinnest ever and, for the first time, features a state-of-the-art display called Tandem OLED, which delivers 1000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness.

Debuting Apple's blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever.

"The neural engine makes M4 an outrageously powerful chip for AI," said Tim Millet, Apple's Vice President of Platform Architecture, adding it can power the isolation of a moving subject from its background in 4K video.

Want to be among the first to get your hands on Apple's most powerful iPad Pro yet? You can preorder the iPad Pro M4 now at Apple.com and save up to $580 with an eligible device trade-in. Preorders are expected to ship to arrive by May 15, the iPad Pro's release date.

Preorder the iPad Pro M4

11" Apple iPad Pro M4: from $999 @ Apple

