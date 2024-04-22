MacBook Pro M4 — everything we know so far

Hot off the previous MacBook Pro launch, the MacBook Pro M4 rocketed into an asteroid belt of rumors.

You might think it’s way too early to talk about the MacBook Pro M4. On the contrary, the latest slew of M4 chips and their accompanying laptops may arrive sooner than you think. And keep in mind that we’re talking about rumors here — Apple rarely confirms its product releases in advance, so take every nugget of information with a dose of criticism.

Here’s everything that we know about MacBook Pro M4, from the potential release date and price to the specs and more.

Thanks to Bloomberg's Apple insider Mark Gurman , we’ve shared the potential timeline of M4 MacBooks . While not infallible, Gurman has given reliable information on Apple’s plans for years thanks to inside sources.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

According to Gurman, Apple plans to release the MacBook Pro M4 at the end of 2024. While the dates are subject to change, we have a more detailed idea of when the M4 Macs will arrive.

We should see the 14-inch MacBook Pro M4 in Q4 2024. Then, between Q4 2024 and Q1 2025, the high-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M4 Pro and M4 Max are expected. So, if you’re in the market for a new MacBook Pro, you might be better served by waiting for these models if you don’t need a new laptop right now.

The Mac Studio should launch with the first M4 Ultra chip in Q2 to Q3 2025. We haven’t seen an Ultra chip arrive in a MacBook Pro before, but anything is possible.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MacBook Pro M4: Price

We don’t have any word on the price of the MacBook Pro M4, but history indicates that it won’t be cheap. The Apple tax is real, folks, so start digging through your forgotten jeans now.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The starting price for the MacBook Pro 14 (M3, 2023) is $1,599, and the MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3, 2023) is $2,499, though MacBook deals are plentiful. While the base MacBook Pro 14 M3 was a new model for 2023, dropping the starting price from $1,999 to $1,599, Apple does not change its pricing often.

The MacBook Pro 16 has maintained its $2,499 starting price for the past three generations. Meanwhile, the MacBook Pro 14 launched in only Pro models for the M1 and M2 series, starting at $1,999. That price point stayed the same for the MacBook Pro M3, which, as our review noted, is a “ straight-up powerhouse .”

We’ll most likely get the same entry price for both M4 models. However, it’s possible we could see a $100 increase across the board — the MacBook Pro 16 launched at $2,399 in 2019 and followed in 2021 with a $2,499 starting price (just speculation).

MacBook Pro M4: Specs

Apple is pushing artificial intelligence with the M4 chips, which aligns with the rest of the industry. However, we don’t know what that means for performance or how exactly Apple will leverage the AI capabilities in macOS 15 .

(Image credit: Future)

According to Bloomberg , desktop Macs will see an increase in their upper memory limit, but it’s unclear if that will also be true with the MacBook Pro M4. Apart from that, it’s whisper-quiet on the specs front for the MacBook Pro M4.

It’d be nice to see more colors — both in the display and design. As bright as these MacBooks can get, they land rather dull in the color department. (And stop limiting the Space Black color.) If Apple wants the MacBook Pro M4 to be a serious creative device for professionals, get that DCI-P3 to 100% or beyond.

Unfortunately, we aren’t likely to see many changes to the MacBook Pro M4. Apple’s development progression is incremental rather than exponential. So, as much as we’d love to see new features, like Face ID or removing the notch, that might not be a priority for Apple.

Outlook

We are still missing plenty of crucial details about the MacBook Pro M4, but given Apple’s track record, we know that a Q4 2024 launch is likely. One or more MacBook Pro M4 models will be here before you know it, and we’ll keep you updated as more leaks and rumors come in.

As with all rumors, keep in mind that even leaks from reliable sources are subject to change because the product is still in development. The MacBook Pro M4 is no different. Until Apple distributes official information, stay critical of what you hear or read.