Apple's MacBook Air M3 just crashed to $899 for the first time

First released in March 2024, Apple's top-rated MacBook Air M3 is down to its lowest price in this jaw-dropping laptop deal. If cost had you hesitant about picking up a new MacBook, this news should be music to your ears.

For a limited time, you can buy the MacBook Air M3 for just $899 at Amazon and B&H. Yes, you read that right. It typically sells for $1,099, so that's $200 off and an unprecedented low price for this Apple laptop. By comparison, it undercuts Best Buy's current price by $100.

At $200 off, the MacBook Air M3 is a sensible choice if you're due for a new laptop. Given that the MacBook Air M4 likely won't be here for a while, it's one of the best MacBook deals to snag now.

Looking for a price break on Apple's pro-grade machines? If you don't mind spending more, Amazon offers the 512GB model MacBook Pro M3 for $1,699($300 off) — its biggest discount yet.

Today's best MacBook Air M3 deal