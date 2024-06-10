Apple's MacBook Air M3 just crashed to $899 for the first time
First released in March 2024, Apple's top-rated MacBook Air M3 is down to its lowest price in this jaw-dropping laptop deal. If cost had you hesitant about picking up a new MacBook, this news should be music to your ears.
For a limited time, you can buy the MacBook Air M3 for just $899 at Amazon and B&H. Yes, you read that right. It typically sells for $1,099, so that's $200 off and an unprecedented low price for this Apple laptop. By comparison, it undercuts Best Buy's current price by $100.
At $200 off, the MacBook Air M3 is a sensible choice if you're due for a new laptop. Given that the MacBook Air M4 likely won't be here for a while, it's one of the best MacBook deals to snag now.
Looking for a price break on Apple's pro-grade machines? If you don't mind spending more, Amazon offers the 512GB model MacBook Pro M3 for $1,699($300 off) — its biggest discount yet.
Today's best MacBook Air M3 deal
Apple MacBook Air M3
Was: $1,099
Now: $899 @ Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Save $200 on the Editor's Choice MacBook Air M3 — the best overall laptop to buy
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS
Release date: March 2024
Price check: B&H $899 | Best Buy $999
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the MacBook Air M3 so far. It beats the former all-time low price of $999 which it hit back in April.
Reviews: We here at Laptop Mag along with our sister sites gave the MacBook Air M3 high praises across the board. The most powerful and reliable MacBook Air yet, Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½| TechRadar: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a portable laptop that's fast and has long battery life. The 13.6-inch MacBook Air M3 is ideal for daily productivity, video editing, and light gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for basic tasks or a gaming-specific machine for competitive gameplay. See our best laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and gaming laptop deals hubs for more options.
