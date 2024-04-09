The iPhone SE 4 could be here sooner than you think

The latest Apple rumors around the iPhone SE 4 speculate that the updated budget smartphone will launch as early as 2025. While that launch is about a year out still, we do have plenty of speculation on what sort of hardware will be included in the phone from an A16 Bionic chipset to Face ID.

According to Twitter user and tech tipster Nguyen Phi Hung (via Notebook Check), we can expect the iPhone SE 4 to feature a 6.1-inch 60Hz OLED display with Face ID support, a front design identical to the iPhone 13 complete with the forward-facing camera notch, and a single rear camera like the iPhone XR.

The rear camera is expected to be the 1/2.55-inch IMX503 lens with Deep Fusion, Smart HDR, Portrait Mode, and 1080p Cinematic Mode support. Apple’s Night Mode from modern iPhones does not seem to be included.

In terms of tech specs, the SE 4 is likely to feature Apple’s A16 Bionic chip with 6GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The battery is rumored to be in the 3000mAh range with 20W wired charging and 12W wireless charging support.

When will it launch?

While we don’t have a concrete launch date for the iPhone SE 4 at this point outside of a 2025 window, we can make a few guesses.

Apple tends to launch their flagship phones in the fall, generally in September. So we can likely rule out a Fall 2025 release. The original iPhone SE launched on March 31, 2016, the iPhone SE 2 was released on April 24, 2020, and the iPhone SE 3 hit the shelves on March 18, 2022.

As Apple tends to stick to similar schedules for their phone launches year over year, we can expect that pattern to hold. This means the iPhone SE 4 could be in users’ hands as soon as March 2025.

Of course, this is just an estimate, so that could change pending Apple’s official announcement.