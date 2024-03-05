Leaked iPhone SE 4 images reveal additional details about the next 'cheap' iPhone

While Apple's flagship smartphone released every fall is the one most iPhone fans want to get their hands on, the budget-friendly iPhone SE line is a favorite for those who want the iOS experience without the advanced camera setup and other expensive features. Luckily, it looks like Apple might be announcing the iPhone SE 4 soon, and thanks to 91Mobiles (via Android Authority), we have the first alleged CAD renders of the upcoming phone.

91Mobiles has a pretty solid track record, and these iPhone SE 4 CAD renders suggest the phone might resemble the iPhone 14, with Face ID sensors and a notched display that's larger than the one on the iPhone SE 3. It might also be getting an upgrade that the iPhone 14 doesn't even have: a USB-C port.

What we know about the iPhone SE 4

According to 91Mobile's industry sources, the iPhone SE 4 will feature a 6.1-inch display, much larger than the previous iPhone SE's 4.7-inch display, and it might ditch the home button, a first for the lineup. The display's notch size will be similar to the notch size on Apple's iPhone 13 and 14 series, and it should house the new array of Face ID sensors.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

With these CAD renders closely resembling the iPhone 14 series, it's no surprise that the estimated dimensions are 147.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 millimeters, similar to both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 dimensions. The phone renders also show off a single camera on the back and a USB-C charging port, a feature that only the newest iPhone 15 series is equipped with right now.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

The iPhone SE 4 probably won't launch in 2024, but it's possible that it could be announced in late 2024 alongside the rumored iPhone 16 launch during Apple's September event. Historically, new iPhone SE devices have been available for pre-order in early Spring, so a March or April 2025 pre-order date is certainly possible.

If you want to read everything we know so far about Apple's next budget-friendly phone, check out the most recent iPhone SE 4 rumors.