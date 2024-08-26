Apple event is official for September 9, but what does 'It's Glowtime' mean?

We've been expecting an Apple event in September, thanks to the company's predictable event scheduling every year. But now, it's official.

Apple just sent out invites for the 'It's Glowtime' event, officially scheduled for Monday, September 9. The Apple SVP of Marketing, Greg Joswiak, also posted an announcement on X of a vibrant, multi-colored, swirling Apple logo with the caption, "We’re glowing with excitement!"

The updated Siri headed to iOS 18 lights up an iPhone's screen edges, as if it's 'glowing.' I assume this means Siri, along with Apple Intelligence in general, will be a huge focus for the Glowtime event.

Speculations aside, here's what we know about the Glowtime event so far.

When is the Apple September event? And what can we expect?

According to the invite sent out for potential in-person attendees, Apple's "It's Glowtime" event will kick off at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST) on Monday, September 9. The event will take place in person at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park for those invited, but as with previous Apple events, it should be livestreamed for the public as well.

(Image credit: Apple)

The big headliner at the Glowtime event should be no surprise to Apple fans. This gadget gets an annual upgrade and debuts almost every year in September. If you haven't guessed it already, I'm talking about the iPhone 16 series.

The iPhone 16 series isn't slated to launch with Apple Intelligence, but it will launch with iOS 18 and receive Apple Intelligence features with an iOS 18.1 update, likely about a month after launch. We're expecting Apple to deliver all the details on the iPhone 16's updated hardware, as well as what it can do when paired with iOS 18 (and probably some teasers for iOS 18.1).

In addition to the debut of Apple's iPhone 16 series, we also expect to see updated Apple Watches and a new pair of AirPods. And we have our fingers crossed that Apple might sneak in an announcement for the iPad Mini 7, but we're not holding our breath.

If you want more details on what to expect at the Apple September Event 2024 and how to watch, we've got you covered. We'll also be covering the event live with commentary, so be sure to check back in on September 9.