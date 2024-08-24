I've worked from home for 4 years — this is the laptop I would buy

Remote work has become more prevalent in recent years, and its ripple effect can be a boon for some industries. People have the opportunity to spend more time with their families, and people like myself find it more efficient to work from home, but it’s vital that the device connecting you to the outside world is both reliable and long-lasting. That’s where my particular job comes in.

I recently reviewed the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7441 , which offers remarkable features for a relatively low price. Picking out a laptop you will use for at least 40 hours a week is an important choice. But there’s more than one reason why you should put the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus in your shopping cart.

Here’s why I would buy the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus as a remote worker.

Long-lasting reliability

The most important consideration when buying a laptop is your budget. Right now, the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7441 is $899 (originally $1,099) at Dell . Staying within triple digits is technically affordable in the laptop world, even if it’s closer to $1K. It comes with a Snapdragon X Plus X1P-64-100 processor , 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 14-inch, 2560 x 1600, 60Hz touch display. However, if your budget allows, I’d recommend getting the $999 model, which bumps you to a Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 CPU with a 1TB SSD.

All of these specs translate to incredible performance, with the Inspiron 14 Plus scoring 13,281 on the Geekbench 6.3 overall performance test, taking out competitors like the MacBook Air 15-inch M3 (12,087). It is cheaper than a MacBook and stronger than a MacBook.

Then there's the battery life. Dell has fine-tuned its Inspiron series to provide long-lasting batteries. Combine that with the new efficient Snapdragon X Plus, and you get a laptop that lasts 18 hours and 20 minutes. For context, the longest-lasting laptop we tested was the Dell XPS 13 , which got an average of 19:01 (19:31 post-BIOS update).

Another important and impressive metric is the heat. Considering the name, you’d think that you’d be able to put a laptop on your lap. Well, no. Most laptops are scorching hot, and you wouldn’t want them anywhere near your skin.

However, the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus did the work. Its thermal system is incredibly efficient, and its underside climbs to only 88 degrees Fahrenheit (after 15 minutes of streaming), which is safely below our 95-degree comfort threshold. Its hottest temperature was 100 degrees, just above the F8 key, which your fingers will likely not be touching.

Working from home can be tricky if you don’t have a good webcam, but lucky for you, the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is one of the few laptops that sports a decent 1080p shooter. It balances contrast well, depicts accurate colors, and is sharp enough without distorting images. You should look good because you do look good.

Okay, let’s recap.

Outlook

The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus hits a golden ratio of high marks when it comes to the work-from-home categories.

Long battery life is necessary for those who move about the house. It’s also quite portable, which isn’t necessary if you work from home, but it’s nice that the Inspiron 14 Plus is only 3.2 pounds and just 0.58~0.67 inches thick.

Working on your couch beats being stuck at a desk all day. And the cool thermals will keep it on your lap without needing to find a pillow to save your legs. The strong performance should be able to juggle most tasks, as long as you’re not working with high-taxing apps.

Last but not least, the webcam; it makes you look professional, which comes in handy when you are trying to make a good first impression (especially in job interviews).

If I were looking for a new laptop for remote work, I’d choose the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus.