Was PlayStation Portal just the beginning for Sony's handheld ambitions?

Rumors of a new Sony handheld console are circulating after the PlayStation Portal was "very successful," according to industry insider Tom Henderson.

Henderson claims that the company is "paying very close attention to the current handheld market. " Given the current state of handheld gaming, this could result in many different products and future consoles.

YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead leaked earlier this year that PlayStation was working on a new gaming handheld powered by a dedicated AMD chip, but the validity of this rumor is up in the air.

The result means we're likely getting a new PlayStation handheld if the market remains strong. The upcoming launch of Nintendo Switch 2 next year, alongside the recent popularity of the Steam Deck and Windows handheld gaming consoles like the Asus ROG Ally X, are just a few examples of how big this market is getting.

But if we are getting a PlayStation handheld, what can we expect?

What we want from a PlayStation handheld

Considering the PlayStation handheld could come relatively soon, especially if Sony finds the market suitable, what exactly do we want from it? Each of my predictions will be rated its likelihood, in my opinion, and I'll explain my reasoning for each one.

Dedicated hardware: Very likely. The PlayStation Portal didn't feature dedicated hardware, focusing instead on being a Remote Play machine. This meant you would need a PS5 already and then connect your PlayStation Portal to that console, allowing you to play games from your PS5 by streaming to your handheld console. This requires a great internet connection and offers a very niche appeal. If Sony is looking at the handheld gaming market, this is likely referring to what the Switch, Steam Deck, and Windows gaming handhelds are accomplishing, all of which feature dedicated hardware.

Modern games library: Very likely. Previous handheld generations featured their own dedicated game library, but with the Nintendo Switch, that changed. We have no expectation for Sony to make games dedicated for a mobile platform, and instead will feature graphics capable of running modern games available on PS4, PS5, and perhaps even PS6.

DualSense grips: Likely. The PlayStation Portal featured a unique ergonomic design in which the two ends of a DualSense controller were stuck between its 8-inch LCD display. Regardless of the strides a console like the Asus ROG Ally X took to make the handheld more comfortable, gamepad grips are far more ergonomic, so we hope Sony keeps this trend going. This is likely since maintaining the DualSense's iconic features (haptic feedback and adaptive triggers) is important for enjoying current generation PlayStation titles.

Launching alongside the PS6: It could happen. It's been nearly four years since the PlayStation 5 launched. Considering console generations refresh every six to seven years, and Sony is only just "paying very close attention to the market," it's unlikely that the company is very far into development. This would mean there's a chance we'll see it alongside the PS6 if the company begins development now. However, it's also possible that it follows a PlayStation VR system, which launched a few years after the associated hardware.

Lower-priced alternative to a PS6: It could happen. If the company does come out with the PlayStation handheld alongside the PS6, we could see it emerge as the lower-priced alternative to the base console. The PS6 will likely maintain the $499 price point of its predecessors, and if so, we could see a PlayStation handheld between $299 and $399. This is pure speculation at this point, but it would be rough if Sony pushed a handheld console at a price higher than its base hardware, especially since Nintendo Switch 2 will be a dominator in the market at a similar price point.

OLED panel: Unlikely, but we hope it happens. This is somewhat contingent on whether Sony does try to make the handheld console a lower-priced alternative to a dedicated console, which would mean keeping costs down and displays are among the most expensive components on handheld devices. On the other hand, the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck both have OLED models, so it certainly can't be ruled out.

The future of handheld gaming

PlayStation isn't the only company looking to get into the handheld gaming scene. Microsoft seemingly has a similar approach to the handheld gaming market, with rumors of the Xbox handheld console circulating for several months now, with Phil Spencer going as far to say in an IGN interview that Xbox "should have a handheld too."

With the Nintendo Switch 2 also set to launch next year, the market is explosive right now and shows little sign of slowing down. You also have Steam Deck, alongside the Windows gaming handheld market, where companies like Asus, MSI, Lenovo, and more are entering the scene.

However, Sony may be taking a more cautious route, planning on watching the market for the launches of the Switch 2 and Xbox handheld. However, if Sony is considering launching alongside the PS6, we might get it by 2026 or 2027, putting it in the early stages of active development today.