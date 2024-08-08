Made by Google 2024: How to watch and what to expect

Made by Google 2024 is right around the corner, kicking off on August 13, and we're expecting a slew of announcements for the latest Pixel products.

You might've already seen the Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel Watch 3 leak. Google isn't known for keeping things tightly under wraps — its product details are often leaked well before their official launches — but what do we know about the products that will be Made by Google?

Let's go over what we expect and how to watch.

Made by Google 2024: How to watch

Introducing the Google Pixel 9 Pro - YouTube Watch On

Made by Google 2024 airs on August 13 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. You'll be able to watch it live on YouTube.

Made by Google 2024: Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro

(Image credit: Google)

The Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are as official as they can get, especially with Google flaunting the Pro on its website. Even without that, we all knew Google would announce a new set of Pixels at this event.

But we've already seen (and continue to see) the Pixel 9 Pro leaks. It looks like some of said leaks were confirmed, such as its flat sides and pill-shaped camera array. I won't say it looks like an iPhone because Apple doesn't own flat sides, but the cameras look better than the rectangular arrangement from last year.

What we cannot confirm, however, is that the new phones feature the Tensor G4 chipset, and the Pixel 9 Pro will offer 16GB of RAM. Google will likely outfit them with Tensor G4, but the jump from 12GB to 16GB RAM isn't guaranteed.

With the short trailer we got, it's also clear that Google is going all in on Gemini, especially considering its tagline, "A phone built for the Gemini era."

Made by Google 2024: Pixel 9 Pro Fold

(Image credit: Google)

We have the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold in yet another confirmed appearance. We weren't sure what naming convention Google would use, but lining it up with the Pixel 9 moniker makes it much more straightforward than a Google Pixel Fold 2.

The immediately noticeable difference is the double-up of cameras on the rear and its flat hinge. You can also see that the bezels on its front display no longer extend in the corners but instead follow a round corner all around.

We don't know much more than that, but ideally, it'll sport the same Tensor G4 chip that the Pixel lineup is rumored to have.

Made by Google 2024: Pixel 9 Pro XL

(Image credit: Rozetked)

On to the unconfirmed announcement, we may be getting a Pixel 9 Pro XL. In a supposed leak, @pixophone showed off the Pixel 9 Pro XL in a video. We didn't see the product turn on, so it's possible that it was a demo unit. However, regardless of whether it's an "XL" or not, it did look remarkably similar to the newly designed Pixel 9 series.

Another leak (via Rozetked) claims that the Pixel 9 Pro XL matches the Pixel 8's screen size, featuring a 6.7-inch display. The leak also states that the XL will feature 16GB of RAM, which may back up the previous claim with the Pixel 9 Pro.

Made by Google 2024: Pixel Watch 3

(Image credit: OnLeaks/91 Mobiles)

An exclusive leak from Android Headlines revealed a swath of information regarding the Pixel Watch 3. Unfortunately, it's not as exciting as we'd hoped.

Apparently, the Pixel Watch 3 will offer 2GB of SDRAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100 chipset. Those are the same specs as the Pixel Watch 2. So what's different?

Well, it looks like the 41mm and 45mm models will feature displays with a 60Hz refresh rate, bumping up from 30Hz. The Pixel Watch 3 also gets the slightest battery upgrade, from 306mAh to 307mAh (yeah, I know). However, the 45mm will receive a 420mAh battery.

You'd be right to think that a display with a higher refresh rate would tank the battery life, but according to the leak, the displays will feature an adaptive refresh rate. So, it could drop to 1Hz when showing the always-on display.

Made by Google 2024: Pixel Buds Pro 2

(Image credit: Onleaks/Androidheadline)

We can't forget about the Pixel Buds Pro 2. A leak via Dylan Roussel (Software Engineer at Automattic) claims that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will come in four colors: Raspberry, Mojito, Porcelain, and Haze.

Another leak suggests the Buds Pro 2's case will be bulkier than its predecessor. The Buds will also not feature stabilizer arcs; instead, its wing tips seem to be fully connected.

Made by Google 2024: Android 15

While we expected that Android 15 would make its debut at Made by Google 2024, a leak suggests that the Pixel 9 series will launch on Android 14. However, since Android 15 is currently in its final beta, it'll likely launch shortly after the event, whether in a few weeks or months.