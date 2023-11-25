$99 Fitbit Charge 6 saves you cash and helps you shed that Thanksgiving turkey!

Fitbit Charge 6

Was: $159

Now: $99 @ Best Buy, $99 @ Amazon

Overview: Save $60 on the new Fitbit Charge 6, one of the best (if not the best) fitness trackers you can buy today.

Features: Full-color, 1.04-inch AMOLED always-on display, stainless steel body, interchangeable straps, 164 ft of water resistance, Google app compatible, Bluetooth, GPS, syncs with popular gym equipment, side button for navigation, tons of health and fitness trackers that can track steps taken, duration of exercises, measure calorie loss, heart rate (ECG/PPG), Sp02, and more.

Release date: October, 2023

Cheaper option: Amazfit GTS 4 Mini for $89

Price history: This is the lowest price to date for the Fitbit Charge 6 at Best Buy.

Reviews: Ourselves and our sister sites all agree: the Fitbit Charge 6 is the best fitness tracker around, made even better this time around thanks to its Google app integration and improved health tracking.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½

Buy it if: You want a long-lasting smartwatch compatible with Peloton, NordicTrack, and Tonal with excellent health and fitness tracking for an impressively affordable price.

Don't buy it if: You want an in-depth smartwatch experience. The Charge 6's smaller screen reduces its potential when it comes to taking the place of a full-scale smartwatch