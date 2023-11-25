$99 Fitbit Charge 6 saves you cash and helps you shed that Thanksgiving turkey!
Be still my beating heart!
Black Friday and Cyber Monday will see some incredible savings on tech across the board. However, you don't have to wait until the wee hours of Monday morning to snag yourself one of the latest and greatest smartwatches to date. Act fast and you grab the brand new Fitbit Charge 6 for just $99 at Best Buy!
Google's Fitbit Charge 6 dazzled us during our review of this smartwatch. We couldn't help but praise it for its sleek and light build, excellent health and exercise tracking features, and impressive battery life! It was already a steal at its launch price of $159, but with a saving of $60. this excellent smartwatch just keeps getting better! Check out the deal below to bag your own while you can.
Today's best Fitbit Charge 6 deal
Fitbit Charge 6
Was:
$159
Now: $99 @ Best Buy, $99 @ Amazon
Overview: Save $60 on the new Fitbit Charge 6, one of the best (if not the best) fitness trackers you can buy today.
Features: Full-color, 1.04-inch AMOLED always-on display, stainless steel body, interchangeable straps, 164 ft of water resistance, Google app compatible, Bluetooth, GPS, syncs with popular gym equipment, side button for navigation, tons of health and fitness trackers that can track steps taken, duration of exercises, measure calorie loss, heart rate (ECG/PPG), Sp02, and more.
Release date: October, 2023
Cheaper option: Amazfit GTS 4 Mini for $89
Price history: This is the lowest price to date for the Fitbit Charge 6 at Best Buy.
Reviews: Ourselves and our sister sites all agree: the Fitbit Charge 6 is the best fitness tracker around, made even better this time around thanks to its Google app integration and improved health tracking.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a long-lasting smartwatch compatible with Peloton, NordicTrack, and Tonal with excellent health and fitness tracking for an impressively affordable price.
Don't buy it if: You want an in-depth smartwatch experience. The Charge 6's smaller screen reduces its potential when it comes to taking the place of a full-scale smartwatch
Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.
