Star Wars Echo Dot stands hit lowest prices ever in invite-only Amazon Black Friday deal

There are all kinds of unique deals around Black Friday, perfect for finding niche gifts for everyone in your life. These limited edition Star Wars Echo Dot stands might be some of the coolest items we've seen on sale this Black Friday.

You can get a Stormtrooper stand to go perfectly with a glacier white Echo Dot, or choose the Mandalorian or Darth Vader designs to fit nicely with a charcoal Echo Dot. The Echo Dot fits snugly inside, and the light bar reflects out of the stand to illuminate the character's eyes.

Only 4th & 5th Gen Echo Dots will fit inside these Star Wars stands, and you'll need to request an invite through Amazon to purchase one at 25% off original price. Amazon notes that invites will be sent between November 19 and November 22 via email, with a unique link to purchase the item at $29.

Check out even more Amazon Black Friday deals to round out your holiday shopping list and save some money.

Limited Edition Star Wars Echo Dot stands