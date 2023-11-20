Star Wars Echo Dot stands hit lowest prices ever in invite-only Amazon Black Friday deal
May the force be with you as you try to snag one of these limited edition Star Wars stands
There are all kinds of unique deals around Black Friday, perfect for finding niche gifts for everyone in your life. These limited edition Star Wars Echo Dot stands might be some of the coolest items we've seen on sale this Black Friday.
You can get a Stormtrooper stand to go perfectly with a glacier white Echo Dot, or choose the Mandalorian or Darth Vader designs to fit nicely with a charcoal Echo Dot. The Echo Dot fits snugly inside, and the light bar reflects out of the stand to illuminate the character's eyes.
Only 4th & 5th Gen Echo Dots will fit inside these Star Wars stands, and you'll need to request an invite through Amazon to purchase one at 25% off original price. Amazon notes that invites will be sent between November 19 and November 22 via email, with a unique link to purchase the item at $29.
Check out even more Amazon Black Friday deals to round out your holiday shopping list and save some money.
Limited Edition Star Wars Echo Dot stands
Limited Edition Star Wars Stands for Echo Dot (4th & 5th Generation)
Deal:
$39 $29 @ Amazon (by invite only)
Overview:
Request an invite on Amazon to save $10 on these limited edition Star Wars stands for 4th & 5th Gen Echo Dots.
Features: Measures 7 inches tall from base of stand to the top of the Echo Dot when placed inside, works only with 4th & 5th Gen Echo Dots, and the Echo Dot's light ring shines through the stand for a cool effect
Release date: May. 2023
Price history: This 25% discount by Amazon invite only puts each limited edition Star Wars Echo Dot stand at its lowest price ever of $29.
Reviews: All three limited edition Star Wars Echo Dot stands have generally received positive reviews from Amazon users, but a few users have received lackluster units that are too small to hold the 4th & 5th Gen Echo Dots. Luckily, if you purchase one and it's not as described, you can return it until January 31, 2024.
Average Amazon user rating: ★★★★½
Buy if: You're a fan of Star Wars (or know someone who is) and you have a 4th or 5th Gen Echo Dot (or plan to buy one). These stands are a unique way to incorporate an Echo Dot into your home decor.
Don't buy if: You like the look of your Echo Dot plain, or you're not that into Star Wars.
