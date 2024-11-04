Best Amazon Black Friday sale 2024: 39 early deals to shop now

Amazon Black Friday deals are expected to feature epic deals on my favorite tech from Amazon's Alexa-enabled devices to 4K TVs. I've been covering Black Friday sales for six years and Amazon is one of the top go-to retailers for the best holiday discounts.

The online retail giant typically offers solid Black Friday deals on laptops, gaming notebooks, tablets, phones, wearables, video games, and more. So if you want to get a running start on your holiday gift shopping for loved ones, including yourself, there will be plenty of early deals up for grabs.

Expect Amazon Black Friday deals to offer the lowest prices ever on some of the most wished-for products from top tech brands — and of course Amazon itself. Last year, Amazon slashed up to 70% off select its branded Alexa devices and value packs like Fire Tablets, eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi Systems, and Luna Gaming Controllers.

Ahead of this year's forthcoming Black Friday sales event on Nov. 29, Amazon is now slashing up to 50% off its latest devices. It's not too early to save on the latest Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire HD 10 Tablet, and Kids Pro tablets, as well as the Echo Pop Kids Marvel's Avengers.

Here are my favorite early Amazon Black Friday deals from Alexa devices to OLED TVs.

Amazon Black Friday deals — Amazon devices

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu Echo Dot Stand: $27 $15 @ Amazon

Lowest price! This Star Wars Black Friday deal slashes nearly 50% off this adorable Grogu aka Baby Yoda Echo Dot Stand. It works with Amazon's 4th and 5th Echo Dot smart speakers (each sold separately). This stand makes a great gift for that Star Wars fan in your life.

All-New Amazon Fire HD 10: $139 $75 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Amazon Fire HD 10 is at its best price yet ahead of Black Friday. Over the 11th Gen Fire HD 10, it's 25% faster and 30 grams lighter. For better picture-taking and video calling with family and friends, this latest release bumps the front-facing camera up to 5MP.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle: $355 $259 @ Amazon

Save $95 on the Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle. This bundle includes: the 64GB Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet (with lockscreen ads), keyboard case, and stylus pen. This productivity tablet packs an 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touchscreen, an octa-core processor with 4GB RAM, and has a rated battery life of 14 hours.

All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49 $27 @ Amazon

Save 44% on the All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Over the previous version, it's 25% more powerful, supports Wi-Fi 6 for smoother streaming, and has 2GB of memory. It's a solid device that boasts 4K resolution and quick menu navigation of your favorite streaming apps. It's also great for listening to music and interacting with Amazon's Alexa assistant.

Amazon Prime: 30-days free trial @ Amazon

New subscribers get 30-days of Amazon Prime for free — no strings attached. If you cancel before your free trial ends, you won't be charged. If you decide to continue with your membership, you'll pay $14.99/mo. thereafter. Or pay $139 for a one-year membership — that's just $12 a month.

Amazon Black Friday deals — Laptops

Apple M2 MacBook Air: was $999 now $699 at Amazon US Lowest price! Amazon takes $300 off the 2022 model M2 MacBook Air. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS

Amazon Black Friday deals — Tablets

Apple iPad Pro M4: was $999 now $899 at Amazon US Lowest price! Amazon takes $100 off the 11-inch iPad Pro M4 which drops it to an all-time low price. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever. Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage Release date: May 2024 Price check: Best Buy $899 w/ Plus

Apple iPad Air 6: was $599 now $549 at Amazon US Amazon knocks $50 off the iPad Air 6 for a limited time. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139 now $74 at hsn.com Lowest price! At $95 off, the latest Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is at its lowest-price yet. Over the 11th Gen Fire HD 10, the 2023 Fire HD 10 is 25% faster and 30 grams lighter. For better picture-taking and video calling with family and friends, this latest release bumps the front-facing camera up to 5MP.

Amazon Black Friday deals — Headphones

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 at Amazon US Save $50 on the Beats Studio Buds and experience powerful, balanced sound, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of ear tips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with a charging case).

Amazon Black Friday deals — Wearables

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm): was $429 now $405 at Amazon US Lowest price! At $24 off, the 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 (Rose Gold Aluminum Case w/ Plum Sport Loop) is at an all-time low price. What's new with the Apple Watch Series 10? It's thinner, and lighter, and offers two display options (42mm and 46mm). Features: 46mm case size, Apple S10 SiP, up to 2,000 nits brightness, LTPO3 OLED display, ECG, heart rate and rhythm monitoring, sleep tracking, sleep apnea detection, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, water resistance for up to 50 meters (swimproof), fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.

Apple Watch SE 2: was $249 now $189 at Amazon US Save $60 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $367 at Amazon US Lowest price! Now $32 under retail, the 42mm Apple Watch Series 10 is at an all-time low price. What's new with the Apple Watch Series 10? It's thinner, and lighter, and offers two display options (42mm and 46mm). Features: 42mm case size, Apple S10 SiP, up to 2,000 nits brightness, LTPO3 OLED display, ECG, heart rate and rhythm monitoring, sleep tracking, sleep apnea detection, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, water resistance for up to 50 meters (swimproof), fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $699 at Amazon US Lowest price! Save $100 on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, a popular multisport smartwatch that's never reached a discounted price lower than this. We didn't get a chance to review Apple's newest multisport smartwatch, but our sister site Tom's Guide did and rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars. They loved the Watch Ultra 2's brighter display, faster S9 chip, and new double-tap gesture over its predecessor. Features: 49mm OLED touchscreen, GPS, cellular support, Apple S9 SiP, up to 2,000 nits brightness, 64GB of storage, LTPO3 OLED display, ECG, heart rate and rhythm monitoring, sleep tracking, sleep apnea detection, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, waterproof to 100 meters, recreational scuba support to 40 meters, fast charging support, up to 36-hour battery life.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399 now $329 at Amazon US Save $70 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch. In our Apple Watch Series 9 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous display and useful double tap gesture. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display, and a new double tap gesture.

Amazon Black Friday deals — Phones

Google Pixel 8 : was $699 now $585 at Amazon US Save $114 on the Google Pixel 8. It packs a 6.2-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz Actua 1400-nit display (up to 2000 peak). Under the hood is the latest Google Tensor G3 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Pixel 8 has a 50MP main camera and 10.5MP front camera. The Pixel 8 packs a 4575 mAh battery which lasts up to 24+ hours (rated) on a full tank and supports fast wireless charging.

Apple iPhone 16: was $799 now $0.01 at Amazon US You can now buy the 6.1-inch iPhone 16 at Amazon for just a penny with activation with Boost Mobile. Unlimited plan required. The new iPhone 16 features an A18 chip, a 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. iPhone 16 preorder deals slash up to $800 off the 6.1-inch iPhone 16 Plus when you trade in an iPhone 12 or later. The iPhone 16 is available in black, white, and three new colors including ultramarine, teal, and, pink.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: was $999 now $0.01 at Amazon US Upgrade to the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro at Amazon for just a penny with activation under Boost Mobile's Unlimited plan. The new iPhone 16 Pro features an A18 Pro chip with 6-core GPU, 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. The iPhone 16 Pro is available in black titanium, desert titanium, natural titanium, and white titanium.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: was $1,199 now $0.01 at Amazon US You can get the 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max at Amazon for just a penny with activation with a Boost Mobile Unlimited plan required. The new iPhone 16 Pro Max features an A18 Pro chip with 6-core GPU, 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence, and AAA gaming support. The iPhone 16 Max is available available in black titanium, desert titanium, natural titanium, and white titanium.

Google Pixel 7 Pro : was $999 now $449 at Amazon US Save 55% on the unlocked Pixel 7 Pro. Google's previous-gen Android phone packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Its rear camera setup includes a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with autofocus. For video calling and self-portraits, there's a 10.8MP front camera under the bezel.

Gaming

Luna Wireless Controller: was $69 now $49 at Amazon US Save $20 on the Luna Wireless Controller at Amazon. The Luna is a high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon's new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games.

Sony P55 Pro (Preorder: $699 at PlayStation Direct US The new PS5 Pro is bound to be one of the most sought-after items this holiday season. You can now preorder the PS5 Pro gaming console for $699 from PlayStation Direct. Over the standard PS5, the PS5 Pro features 2TB of storage, an upgraded GPU, more memory, advanced ray-tracing, and AI-charged upscaling. From Sony: With the PlayStation5 Pro console, the world’s greatest game creators can enhance their games with incredible features like advanced ray tracing, super sharp image clarity for your 4K TV, and high frame rate gameplay. P55 Pro preorders are expected to ship to arrive by Nov. 7, 2024 Price check: Best Buy $699

PC accessories

Samsung Portable SSD T7 (1TB): was $159 now $99 at Amazon US For a limited time, save $60 on the 2TB Samsung Portable SSD T7. It delivers read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively on devices with USB 3.2 support. You also get password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption for secure file sharing and storage. Samsung bundles it with USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables for hassle-free connectivity.

PC Monitors

HP 27h 1080p Monitor: $229 $159 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the HP 27h 27-inch FHD monitor. It has a 1920 x 1080-pixel 75Hz IPS panel, built-in dual 2W speakers and AMD FreeSync. This means you can count on smooth, fluid graphics in clear detail whether you're streaming content of gaming.

Apple Studio Display Standard: $1,599 $1,499 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Apple Studio Display (Standard Glass). It runs on Apple's Bionic A13 chip and has a 27-inch (5120 x 2880) 5K Resolution Retina LCD panel, 600 nits of brightness, 1.07 billion colors and 60Hz refresh rate. The display's 12MP ultra-wide webcam with Center Stage, 6-speaker sound system and, 3-mic array.

55" Samsung Odyssey Ark 2 mini-LED Curved Monitor: $2,999 $1,799 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon continues to slash a whopping $1,200 off the massive 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Monitor. Featuring a rotating design, it converts from horizontal viewing to vertical viewing (Cockpit Mode). The monitor's KVM Switch enables full control of your command center with a single mouse and keyboard. Control all the monitor's functions including Multi-View, Flex Move Screen, Quick Settings, and Game Bar with the exclusive Ark Dial. Features: 55-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 450-600-nit mini-LED panel, HDR10+, Quantum HDR 32x,1000R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 4-Input Multi View, Premium Pro, Dolby Atmos, Ark Dial

Asus ZenScreen MB16ACE: $229 $169 @ Amazon

Save $60 on this Asus ZenScreen portable monitor. It features a 1080p display with 5ms response time, auto-rotation, and Lite Smart Case. It connects to just about any laptop using the includes USB-Type C cable or USB-Type C to Type A adapter.

4K TVs

65" Samsung Q60D QLED 4K TV (2024): $997 $797 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $200 on the 2024 65-inch Samsung Q60D QLED 4K TV. From Samsung: This advanced TV features a bright new world of color and contrast, with 4K upscaling and seamless motion for crisp, smooth content. Get a natural, realistic picture and accurate contrast that adapts automatically to match your content with the Q60D's innovative backlight technology. Features: 65-inch 4K display, 60Hz QLED edge-lit display, HDR 10+, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K QLED TV: $799 $699 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K QLED TV. Experience vivid color and sharpness thanks to a 2160-pixel resolution panel, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision IQ. You can control the TV hands-free using Alexa voice commands to navigate your screen and launch your favorite content on Netflix, Disney +, and Hulu.