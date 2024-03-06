Anker Soundcore Boom 2 review: A near-perfect Bluetooth speaker

The Anker Soundcore Boom 2 is astoundingly powerful, reaching incredible volume while maintaining a crisp and punchy sound. With its 24-hour battery life and useful features, this inexpensive Bluetooth speaker is more than worth it.

Why you can trust Laptop Mag Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

I discovered the Soundcore Boom 2 at the Anker booth during CES 2024, and after reviewing the original Anker Soundcore Motion Boom back in 2022 (which became my main driver), my excitement could not be contained. Now that the Boom 2 is in my hands, Anker has gone the distance and crafted an enormous improvement over the original.

With a thinner and lighter design, LEDs lighting up in tandem with music, and a louder, clearer sound, the Boom 2 slightly raises the price to $129 to deliver a significantly improved speaker system. Long-lasting 24 hour battery life, up to 80 watt output, and a seamless connectivity experience make the Boom 2 one of the best Bluetooth speakers out there. But is it right for the price?

Anker Soundcore Boom 2 price and configuration

The Anker Soundcore Boom 2 features up to an 80 watt output (standard being 60W). It features a 50W subwoofer and two 15W tweeters, a frequency response between 45Hz and 20Khz, a IPX7 waterproof rating and Bluetooth 5.3. It’s available in Phantom Black, Adventure Green, or Explorer Blue on Soundcore’s website for $129.99 .

Anker Soundcore Boom 2 design

With a redesign that makes the original Motion Boom seem ancient, the Boom 2’s addition of LED lights within nooks at the left and right that flare up in tandem with sound is pretty gnarly. While our model is black, it can be ordered in Adventure Green or Explorer Blue, both of which make it the slightest tint of those respective colors.

(Image credit: Momo Tabari/Laptop Mag)

Otherwise, it has a large handle on the top with indents on the lower bit, and while the original’s handle was rounded, the Boom 2’s grip starts from one end to another with a sharp curve to greatly increase carrying space. It also has a rubber seal where the two ports rest. From left to right, it has buttons for power, Bluetooth, lowering volume, playing/pausing, increasing volume, PartyCast 2.0, and BassUp 2.0. PartyCast 2.0 lets the user connect up to over 100 speakers to emit the same audio at the same time, assuming the device also has PartyCast 2.0. BassUp 2.0 is a simple bass booster good for those who want more punchiness in their audio.

Coming in at 3.7 pounds and 11.7 x 7.3 x 4 inches, it’s far lighter and smaller than the Motion Boom (13.62 x 5.8 x 7.9 inches, 4.4 pounds). Comparing the two side by side, it’s amazing how much easier the Boom 2 is to lift, but it definitely looks larger at first glance. Only once I place them right next to each other and look at them sideways can I see how much thicker the original Boom is.

Anker Soundcore Boom 2 ports and battery life

(Image credit: Momo Tabari/Laptop Mag)

Soundcore hasn’t changed things much in the port department, still sticking to a USB Type-C for charging the device itself and a USB Type-A to charge external devices. The speaker requires Bluetooth and there’s no audio jack, so if you prefer playing your music wired, you’re out of luck.

Anker Soundcore Boom 2 connectivity and app

Connecting the Boom 2 is as simple as pressing the Bluetooth button, going to your device, and adding a new Bluetooth device. On both my Google Pixel 6 and desktop PC, it was recognized instantly and allowed for a seamless connection. I also opened up the Soundcore app and was quickly prompted to update the device’s firmware, which only took a few moments.

(Image credit: Momo Tabari/Laptop Mag)

The Soundcore app features settings to modify volume, pause/play, activate BassUp 2.0, changing LED light patterns, and go in-depth modifying the sound equalizer. The presets available are Soundcore Signature, Treble Boost, Voice, and Balanced. Otherwise, you can go in-depth through the custom section and have seemingly any number of personal highs and lows.

Anker Soundcore Boom 2 music

As someone who has been using the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom for more than two years now, upgrading to the Boom 2 is an enormous difference. I listen to music and play games at only half of its maximum volume because it’s plenty loud. Even turning on the speakers and hearing its activation jingle is way louder than it has any right to be, to the point where it’s somewhat overwhelming. However, its unbelievable volume isn’t at the expense of quality.

(Image credit: Momo Tabari/Laptop Mag)

I started listening to my latest obsession, “O Children” by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, and while I’m comfortable listening to it at half volume, I wanted to experiment with the trade-off between clarity and loudness. I gradually boosted it to maximum, and although I’m someone who notoriously loves listening to things as loud as possible, I began to feel the walls of my office vibrate.

I couldn’t help but bang my head in excitement as the song reached its final stretch, blending Cave’s lower voice against feminine high notes as the melancholic lyrics, explosive drums, guitar and piano took my emotions to the next level. Would I ever listen to music at this volume in my home? Absolutely not, but considering this is a speaker meant to be taken on-the-go, that loudness could come in handy at big parties.

(Image credit: Momo Tabari/Laptop Mag)

I then jumped to a song with harsh percussion, “Idioteque” by Radiohead, to see how well the speakers handle it. Unsurprisingly, its growth in intensity and the loud, potentially grating electronic noise that has been difficult to listen to on some other audio devices is handled with perfect clarity. Each element is balanced to make it both impactful and audible.

In a similar vein, I moved to “Force Projection” by P.T. Adamczyk, an intense electronic track with plenty of powerful percussion and punchy synths to gauge how hard I’d want to bang my head to the music at higher volumes. The answer is “quite a bit,” as the impact of the buzzy opening and repeated melody had my whole body moving. The Boom 2 also had me hear details that were once barely audible before, like the lower atmospheric hum towards the end of the song.

Anker Soundcore Boom 2 games and media

I launched Elden Ring , and before even jumping into the game, the opening piano key and explosive orchestra set a tone I knew would maintain throughout the rest of the test. I got on my character and was thrust into the middle of Limgrave, the occasional sound of strings against a powerful wind jostling tree branches and leaves was exceptionally clear and peaceful. Every step of my character’s steel boots and slash of their sword against the occasional birds chirping and wolves howling was stunning to listen to.

(Image credit: Momo Tabari/Laptop Mag)

I watched an episode of The Good Place, and while the show isn’t especially known for outstanding sound design, I could enjoy its upbeat soundtrack and quick jokes without the noise becoming overbearing and giving me a headache. It’s especially easy for comedies to get grating on loud speaker systems, but the Boom 2 had no issue with its clear, easy sound as I laughed along.

Anker Soundcore Boom 2 battery life

(Image credit: Momo Tabari/Laptop Mag)

Anker advertises 24 hours of battery life for the Boom 2, which is the same as the first Motion Boom. I’ve used the original for years and can confirm that its battery life is incredibly long, rarely needing a charge unless I used it over long periods. My experience with the Boom 2 is similar, as I received it a few weeks ago and only had to charge it once. I wasn’t using it constantly throughout that time, but it lasted a long while before dying.

Bottom line

The Anker Soundcore Boom 2 soars above and beyond expectations, maintaining what the original Motion Boom did best while taking clarity and loudness to a new level. Its thinner, lighter exterior shell and wider handle make it more convenient to carry, while its LED nooks at the left and right can light up the vibes when listening to music or gaming.

While its 24 hour battery life makes it great for taking on-the-go, I use it as an inexpensive speaker solution when gaming at my desktop, listening to music at home, or knee-deep in a TV show. Its only real flaw comes in its startup jingle, which is overpoweringly loud.

Otherwise, the Boom 2 is a perfect Bluetooth speaker.