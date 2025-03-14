AirPods Pro 2 just dropped $80 in time for your spring tech refresh

If your headphones are due for a spring tech refresh, chances are the AirPods 2 are on your radar. If you're looking for a price break, you'll be happy to know that our favorite Apple noise-cancelling earbuds are down to a stellar price.

Currently, Amazon offers the AirPods Pro 2 for $169. Typically $249, that's $80 off and the lowest price I've seen for the AirPods Pro 2 in a while. Best Buy offers this same deal through March 16.

This is one of the best AirPods deals you can get right now and undercuts Walmart's current price by $10.

The AirPods Pro 2 offer everything you could ever want in true wireless earbuds and pair instantly with your iPhone, MacBook, or iPad. They feature active noise cancellation (ANC), water/sweat resistance, 3D sound, and personalized spatial audio.

For more details, check out our AirPods Pro 2 review, in which we rated them a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. We also gave them our Editor's Choice Award for their enriched soundstage, personalized Spatial Audio, and impeccable controls.

On a full charge, the AirPods Pro 2 last up to 6 hours and up to 30 hours with the included charging case.

Now $80 off, the AirPods Pro 2 are at their cheapest price of the year and Laptop Mag's recommended best earbuds for Apple users.

