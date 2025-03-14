AirPods Pro 2 just dropped $80 in time for your spring tech refresh
Save $80 on the AirPods Pro 2 and refresh your audio gear for less.
If your headphones are due for a spring tech refresh, chances are the AirPods 2 are on your radar. If you're looking for a price break, you'll be happy to know that our favorite Apple noise-cancelling earbuds are down to a stellar price.
Currently, Amazon offers the AirPods Pro 2 for $169. Typically $249, that's $80 off and the lowest price I've seen for the AirPods Pro 2 in a while. Best Buy offers this same deal through March 16.
This is one of the best AirPods deals you can get right now and undercuts Walmart's current price by $10.
Browse: Amazon's entire sale
The AirPods Pro 2 offer everything you could ever want in true wireless earbuds and pair instantly with your iPhone, MacBook, or iPad. They feature active noise cancellation (ANC), water/sweat resistance, 3D sound, and personalized spatial audio.
For more details, check out our AirPods Pro 2 review, in which we rated them a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. We also gave them our Editor's Choice Award for their enriched soundstage, personalized Spatial Audio, and impeccable controls.
On a full charge, the AirPods Pro 2 last up to 6 hours and up to 30 hours with the included charging case.
Now $80 off, the AirPods Pro 2 are at their cheapest price of the year and Laptop Mag's recommended best earbuds for Apple users.
Today's best AirPods Pro 2 deal
Save $80 on the excellent AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe charging case.
Features: Apple H2 Chip, adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, dust, sweat, and water-resistant
Release date: September 2023
Price history: At $179, the AirPods Pro 2 are $15 shy of their all-time low price of $154.
Price check: Best Buy $169
Cheaper alternative: AirPods 4 for $149 ($30 off)
Reviews: In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we rated them 5 out of 5 stars for their personalized Spatial Audio, stronger and smarter ANC modes, and impeccable controls. Sister brands concur that AirPods Pro 2 are the best earbuds for Apple ecosystem dwellers.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | What HiFi: ★★★★★
Buy these if: You want the best premium noise-cancelling earbuds for your MacBook, iPad, or iPhone. Or if spatial audio and sweat-and-water resistance are important to you.
Don't buy these if: You're looking for noise-cancelling earbuds under $100. Consider the Beats Studio Buds for $99 ($50 off), Sennheiser Accentum for $98 ($100 off), or Sony WF-C700N for $78 ($40 off)
