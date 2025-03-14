AirPods Pro 2 just dropped $80 in time for your spring tech refresh

Deals
By published

Save $80 on the AirPods Pro 2 and refresh your audio gear for less.

White Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds against a blue gradient background with epic deal badge.
The AirPods Pro 2 are Laptop Mag's Editors Choice Award-winning wireless earbuds. (Image credit: Laptop Mag, Apple)
Jump to:

If your headphones are due for a spring tech refresh, chances are the AirPods 2 are on your radar. If you're looking for a price break, you'll be happy to know that our favorite Apple noise-cancelling earbuds are down to a stellar price.

Currently, Amazon offers the AirPods Pro 2 for $169. Typically $249, that's $80 off and the lowest price I've seen for the AirPods Pro 2 in a while. Best Buy offers this same deal through March 16.

This is one of the best AirPods deals you can get right now and undercuts Walmart's current price by $10.

Browse: Amazon's entire sale

The AirPods Pro 2 offer everything you could ever want in true wireless earbuds and pair instantly with your iPhone, MacBook, or iPad. They feature active noise cancellation (ANC), water/sweat resistance, 3D sound, and personalized spatial audio.

For more details, check out our AirPods Pro 2 review, in which we rated them a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. We also gave them our Editor's Choice Award for their enriched soundstage, personalized Spatial Audio, and impeccable controls.

On a full charge, the AirPods Pro 2 last up to 6 hours and up to 30 hours with the included charging case.

Now $80 off, the AirPods Pro 2 are at their cheapest price of the year and Laptop Mag's recommended best earbuds for Apple users.

Today's best AirPods Pro 2 deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2 : was $249 now $169 at Amazon

Save $80 on the excellent AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe charging case.

Features: Apple H2 Chip, adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, dust, sweat, and water-resistant

Release date: September 2023

Price history: At $179, the AirPods Pro 2 are $15 shy of their all-time low price of $154.

Price check: Best Buy $169

Cheaper alternative: AirPods 4 for $149 ($30 off)

Reviews: In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we rated them 5 out of 5 stars for their personalized Spatial Audio, stronger and smarter ANC modes, and impeccable controls. Sister brands concur that AirPods Pro 2 are the best earbuds for Apple ecosystem dwellers.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | What HiFi: ★★★★★

Buy these if: You want the best premium noise-cancelling earbuds for your MacBook, iPad, or iPhone. Or if spatial audio and sweat-and-water resistance are important to you.

Don't buy these if: You're looking for noise-cancelling earbuds under $100. Consider the Beats Studio Buds for $99 ($50 off), Sennheiser Accentum for $98 ($100 off), or Sony WF-C700N for $78 ($40 off)

View Deal

More From Laptop Mag

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.

