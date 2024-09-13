AirPods 4 vs. AirPods Pro 2: Which wireless earbuds are right for you?

With the highly anticipated arrival of Apple's AirPods 4, you might find yourself wondering which high-end pair of earbuds you should upgrade to, or whether it's worth ditching your AirPods Pro 2 for Apple's newest buds.

For the longest time, the AirPods Pro were the only in-ear headphones from Apple that offered Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) tech to block out background noise. Now, the AirPods 4 lineup includes a more expensive model labeled "AirPods 4 with ANC," giving users more options overall.

Even though we haven't had time to properly test the AirPods 4 just yet, we can objectively compare both AirPod 4 models with the AirPods Pro 2 using a lot of info Apple has published so far. From each AirPods' specs, price, battery life, design, and other features, we'll help you decide whether you should buy the AirPods Pro 2 or a new pair of AirPods 4.

AirPods 4 vs. AirPods Pro 2: Price

The recently announced AirPods 4 match base pricing of AirPods 3, its predecessor. Available starting September 20, the base AirPods 4 will cost you $129. If you want AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), those retail for $179.

Alternatively, the AirPods Pro 2 sell for $249 at full price. Launched two years ago, the AirPods Pro 2 have been discounted to around $169 in the best deals, but that's the lowest we've seen their price drop.

AirPods 4 vs. AirPods Pro 2: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally AirPods 4 vs. AirPods 3 Header Cell - Column 0 AirPods 4 AirPods Pro 2 Price $129 ($179 with ANC) $249 Wireless charging case Yes (included) Yes (included) Processor H2 H2 Battery life (rated) 5 hours, 30 hours (with charging case) / 4 hours (ANC on), 20 hours (with ANC and charging case) 6 hours, 30 hours (with charging case) / 5.5 hours (with Spatial Audio and Head Tracking) IPX rating IP54 IP54 Size and weight (AirPods) 1.19 x 0.72 x 0.71 inches; 0.15 ounces 1.22 x 0.86 x 0.94 inches; 0.19 ounces Size and weight (charging case) 1.82 x 1.97 x 0.83 inches; 1.14~1.22 ounces 1.78 x 2.39 x 0.85 inches; 1.79 ounces

AirPods 4 vs. AirPods Pro 2: Design

All AirPods look relatively similiar, but there are some minor differences between the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2, as well as their respective charging cases.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple's AirPods 4 are slightly smaller and lighter than the AirPods Pro 2. One AirPod 4 bud measures 1.19 x 0.72 x 0.71 inches and weighs 0.15 ounces, while one AirPod Pro 2 bud measures 1.22 x 0.86 x 0.94 inches and weighs 0.19 ounces.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The comfort of each set of AirPods is subjective, as it all depends on how well the earbuds fit in an individual's ear specifically, and everyone's ears are shaped differently. However, Apple claims that the AirPods 4 are the most comfortable AirPods ever, even over the existing AirPods Pro 2.

For what it's worth, in our AirPods Pro 2 review, we found the upgraded ear tips created a tighter seal like Apple promised and thought the buds were pleasant to wear, even during two 3-hour wear sessions a day.

(Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

The AirPods 4 charging case measures 1.82 x 1.97 x 0.83 inches and weighs 1.14 and 1.22 ounces for the base model and ANC model, respectively. The AirPods Pro 2 charging case is wider and heavier, measuring 1.78 x 2.39 x 0.85 inches and weighing 1.79 ounces.

One design feature that won't be a deciding factor for you is dust, sweat, and water resistance. Both the AirPods Pro 4 and the AirPods Pro 2 (and their respective charging cases) feature an IP54 rating.

AirPods 4 vs. AirPods Pro 2: Audio

We haven't had the chance yet to test Apple's new AirPods 4, with or without ANC, but we have reviewed the AirPods Pro 2.

(Image credit: Alex Bracetti/Future)

We loved the "distinctly enriched soundstage" of the AirPods Pro 2, with noticeable advancements in frequency range compared to its predecessor. Bass notes were well-balanced and impactful, vocals came through "impassioned and lively," and customizing sound was an easy experience.

The AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 4 share an H2 processor, which is designed to deliver "richer bass and crystal-clear highs." This H2 chip allows for Apple's Personalized Spatial Audio feature, one of our favorite things about the AirPods Pro 2 (and hopefully also a favorite feature of the AirPods 4).

(Image credit: Apple)

If you opt for the base AirPods 4 model, you won't have access to Active Noise Cancellation technology to block out unwanted background noise. The AirPods 4 with ANC and the AirPods Pro 2, however, are both equipped with ANC.

Until we can test the AirPods 4, we can't definitively say if one provides a better listening experience than the other. That said, with each set of AirPods coming equipped with the same chip and many of the same features, we expect the listening experience would be fairly similar.

AirPods 4 vs. AirPods Pro 2: Additional features

One of the biggest feature differences between the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 is hearing aid functionality. Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are gaining a first-of-its-kind hearing aid tool via a software update this fall, and neither pair of AirPods 4 will have this feature.

With a pair of AirPods Pro 2, users can take a hearing test Apple says is "clinically validated," and use the buds to boost nearby sounds and act as an over-the-counter hearing aid.

Both AirPods 4 and AirPods 2 Pro will gain upcoming software features, including Voice Isolation, improved voice quality, and Siri Interactions, which allow you to shake your head "no" or nod "yes" in response to questions from Siri.

AirPods 4 vs. AirPods Pro 2: Battery life

The AirPods Pro 2 come with a slightly heavier, bigger charging case — and that translates to slightly longer battery life. That said, the rated battery life of AirPods 4 is nothing to sneeze at.

(Image credit: Apple)

According to Apple's battery estimates for the upcoming AirPods 4, expect up to 5 hours of listening time or 4.5 hours of talk time on a full charge. With the charging case, the total battery life extends to up to 30 hours of listening time or 20 hours of talk time.

The AirPods 4 with ANC understandably have shorter battery life when ANC is enabled, roughly 20 - 30% less than the base AirPods 4 model. With ANC turned on, expect up to 4 hours of listening time or up to 20 hours with the charging case. When ANC is disabled, the battery life is identical to the $129 AirPods 4.

Meanwhile, the 2nd Gen AirPods Pro provide up to 6 hours of listening time or 4.5 hours of talk time on a single charge. With its charging case, Apple says it can deliver up to 30 hours of listening time (interestingly, the same rated amount for the AirPods 4) and up to 24 hours of talk time.

The AirPods Pro 2 clearly have a stronger rated battery life, but is that worth paying more for them?

Outlook

We absolutely loved the AirPods Pro 2 (we even awarded them a perfect score!), but they are the pricier option compared to even the higher-end AirPods 4 with ANC. They offer delicious sound quality, decent battery life, and a comfortable fit for most ears.

On the other hand, Apple's recently debuted AirPods 4 lineup looks pretty great, too. They're equipped with the same H2 chip inside the AirPods Pro 2, but offer budget-friendly ANC from Apple for the first time ever.

Until we get to try out the AirPods 4, there's no way to fairly declare a winner in this face-off. Once we pick up a pair and test them out, we'll be sure to update this face-off with more hands-on impressions and comparisons.