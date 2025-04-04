Upgrade to Apple's top-rated AirPods 4 ANC earbuds for $149

The latest AirPods 4 wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation (ANC) are wildy popular for good reason. Apple engineers redesigned to offer a better fit and feature Apple's H2 chip to deliver enhanced audio over the AirPods 3.

Right now, you may upgrade to Apple's top-rated AirPods 4 ANC earbuds for $149 via this deal from Amazon. That's $30 below their regular retail price of $179 and just $10 shy of their lowest price ever on Amazon.

As a deals expert who keeps a close eye on discounts, I can tell you this is one of the best AirPods deals I've seen this year.

We didn't get to review Apple's 4th generation ANC earbuds, however, our sister site What Hi-Fi did and rates them 4 out of 5 stars.

In their thorough review, they found the AirPods 4 ANC offers impressive active noise-cancellation and clear detailed sound. They also praise the AirPods 4 ANC's compact, light, and comfortable design, great features, and seamless pairing with Apple devices.

If you're shopping around for new earbuds and prioritize the afforementioned characteristics, you can't go wrong with the AirPods 4 ANC.

Amazon also offers the AirPods 4 without ANC for $117 ($12 off). This is a budget-friendly option if the lack of active noise cancellation isn't a deal breaker.

Today's best AirPods 4 ANC deal

Apple AirPods 4 ANC
Apple AirPods 4 ANC : was $179 now $149 at Amazon

Overview:

Save $30 on the AirPods 4 ANC wireless earbuds. For a better fit and enhanced sound, the AirPods 4 features an all-new design and Apple H2 chip.

Features: Active noise-cancellation (ANC), Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant

Release date: September 2024

Price history: This is the second lowest price I've seen for the AirPods 4 ANC. At $149, they're just $10 shy of their all-time low price seen late last year.

Price check: Apple $179 | Walmart $149 | Best Buy $171 w/ membership

Cheaper alternative: AirPods 4 w/o ANC for $117 ($12 off)

Reviews: While we didn't test them, sister site What Hi-Fi rated Apple's AirPods 4 ANC earbuds 4 out of 5 stars. In their review, they said the AirPods 4 ANC offers impressive active noise cancellation and clear detailed sound. They also praise the AirPods 4 ANC's compact, light, and comfortable design, great features, and seamless pairing with Apple devices.

What HiFi: ★★★★

Buy if: You want noise-cancelling earbuds for your MacBook, iPad, or iPhone. Or if spatial audio and sweat-and-water resistance are important to you.

Don't buy if: You're in the Android ecosystem. For seamless pairing with Samsung, Google, or OnePlus devices consider the Galaxy Buds 3, Pixel Buds Pro 2, or OnePlus Buds 3.

View Deal

