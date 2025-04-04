The AirPods 4 with ANC are among the best wireless earbuds of Apple users.

The latest AirPods 4 wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation (ANC) are wildy popular for good reason. Apple engineers redesigned to offer a better fit and feature Apple's H2 chip to deliver enhanced audio over the AirPods 3.

Right now, you may upgrade to Apple's top-rated AirPods 4 ANC earbuds for $149 via this deal from Amazon. That's $30 below their regular retail price of $179 and just $10 shy of their lowest price ever on Amazon.

Browse: Amazon's entire sale

As a deals expert who keeps a close eye on discounts, I can tell you this is one of the best AirPods deals I've seen this year.

We didn't get to review Apple's 4th generation ANC earbuds, however, our sister site What Hi-Fi did and rates them 4 out of 5 stars.

In their thorough review, they found the AirPods 4 ANC offers impressive active noise-cancellation and clear detailed sound. They also praise the AirPods 4 ANC's compact, light, and comfortable design, great features, and seamless pairing with Apple devices.

If you're shopping around for new earbuds and prioritize the afforementioned characteristics, you can't go wrong with the AirPods 4 ANC.

Amazon also offers the AirPods 4 without ANC for $117 ($12 off). This is a budget-friendly option if the lack of active noise cancellation isn't a deal breaker.

Today's best AirPods 4 ANC deal