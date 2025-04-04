Upgrade to Apple's top-rated AirPods 4 ANC earbuds for $149
Snag savings on Apple's latest AirPods ANC earbuds.
The latest AirPods 4 wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation (ANC) are wildy popular for good reason. Apple engineers redesigned to offer a better fit and feature Apple's H2 chip to deliver enhanced audio over the AirPods 3.
Right now, you may upgrade to Apple's top-rated AirPods 4 ANC earbuds for $149 via this deal from Amazon. That's $30 below their regular retail price of $179 and just $10 shy of their lowest price ever on Amazon.
Browse: Amazon's entire sale
As a deals expert who keeps a close eye on discounts, I can tell you this is one of the best AirPods deals I've seen this year.
We didn't get to review Apple's 4th generation ANC earbuds, however, our sister site What Hi-Fi did and rates them 4 out of 5 stars.
In their thorough review, they found the AirPods 4 ANC offers impressive active noise-cancellation and clear detailed sound. They also praise the AirPods 4 ANC's compact, light, and comfortable design, great features, and seamless pairing with Apple devices.
If you're shopping around for new earbuds and prioritize the afforementioned characteristics, you can't go wrong with the AirPods 4 ANC.
Amazon also offers the AirPods 4 without ANC for $117 ($12 off). This is a budget-friendly option if the lack of active noise cancellation isn't a deal breaker.
Today's best AirPods 4 ANC deal
Overview:
Save $30 on the AirPods 4 ANC wireless earbuds. For a better fit and enhanced sound, the AirPods 4 features an all-new design and Apple H2 chip.
Features: Active noise-cancellation (ANC), Apple H2 chip, Voice cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, hands-free Siri, 1P54 dust, sweat, water-resistant
Release date: September 2024
Price history: This is the second lowest price I've seen for the AirPods 4 ANC. At $149, they're just $10 shy of their all-time low price seen late last year.
Price check: Apple $179 | Walmart $149 | Best Buy $171 w/ membership
Cheaper alternative: AirPods 4 w/o ANC for $117 ($12 off)
Reviews: While we didn't test them, sister site What Hi-Fi rated Apple's AirPods 4 ANC earbuds 4 out of 5 stars. In their review, they said the AirPods 4 ANC offers impressive active noise cancellation and clear detailed sound. They also praise the AirPods 4 ANC's compact, light, and comfortable design, great features, and seamless pairing with Apple devices.
What HiFi: ★★★★
Buy if: You want noise-cancelling earbuds for your MacBook, iPad, or iPhone. Or if spatial audio and sweat-and-water resistance are important to you.
Don't buy if: You're in the Android ecosystem. For seamless pairing with Samsung, Google, or OnePlus devices consider the Galaxy Buds 3, Pixel Buds Pro 2, or OnePlus Buds 3.
More from Laptop
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Future Apple AirPods may detect health issues using AI
AirPods are finally stealing one of Google and Samsung's best features