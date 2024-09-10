AirPods 4 vs. AirPods 3: Which wireless earbuds should you choose?

The much anticipated AirPods 4 are finally here, and as an AirPods 3 owner, I'm excited to see what the differences are, even at first glance.

I love the AirPods 3 because they're not only affordable (for Apple) but they are designed without ear tips, which don't sit in my ear well. However, that affordability does come at a cost. The biggest difference with the AirPods 4 is the inclusion of active noise cancellation (ANC).

That being said, Apple also offers a cheaper model of the AirPods 4 without ANC. So, how do they stack up against each other without that? Let's jump in.

AirPods 4 vs. AirPods 3: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally AirPods 4 vs. AirPods 3 Header Cell - Column 0 AirPods 4 AirPods 3 Price $129 ($179 with ANC) $179 Wireless charging case Yes (included) Yes (included) Processor H2 H1 Battery life (rated) 5 hours, 30 hours (with charging case) / 4 hours (ANC on) (20 hours with ANC and charging case) 6 hours, 30 hours (with charging case) IPX rating IP54 IPX4 Size and weight (AirPods) 1.19 x 0.72 x 0.71 inches, 0.15 ounces 1.21 x 0.72 x 0.76 inches, 0.15 ounces Size and weight (charging case) 1.82 x 1.97 x 0.83 inches, 1.14~1.22 ounces 1.83 x 2.14 x 0.84 inches, 1.34 ounces

AirPods 4 vs. AirPods 3: Price

Apple no longer sells the AirPods 3 in their store, which explains why they're priced at $179, matching the cost of the AirPods 4 with ANC.

There's no reason why you should buy the AirPods 3 over the AirPods 4 when its top model comes with a massive feature like ANC. Even the discounts we're seeing for the AirPods 3 aren't worth it. It's still cheaper to buy the new generation because the AirPods 4 starts at $129. That's without ANC, to be sure, but the AirPods 3 didn't have it either.

How about if you already have the AirPods 3 — should you upgrade?

AirPods 4 vs. AirPods 3: Design

The AirPods 4 and AirPods 3 look rather similar, so there's not many changes here, but there are some size differences.

The AirPods 3 comes in at 1.21 x 0.72 x 0.76 inches, 0.15 ounces, and its charging case sizes up to 1.83 x 2.14 x 0.84 inches, 1.34 ounces. Meanwhile, the AirPods 4 resizes to 1.19 x 0.72 x 0.71 inches, 0.15 ounces and its case comes in at 1.82 x 1.97 x 0.83 inches, 1.14~1.22 ounces.

It shrunk and grew in some places, but you might not notice unless you're looking at them side-by-side. However, you might be able to feel that the stems are shorter, so there's less space for your fingers to touch. And the charging case is smaller and lighter, which is a win overall.

Apple claims that the AirPods 4 are the most comfortable AirPods ever. Of course, that'll depend on how it fits in an individual's ear. My ears seem to be picky, but maybe those slim size differences can change more than I expect. I won't know for sure until I get these babies in my ear.

However, it seems that the AirPods 4 offer more protection. The AirPods 3 are rated for IPX4 while the AirPods 4 are rated for IP54. The former covers sweat and water resistance for non-water sports and exercise while the latter covers all that and dust.

AirPods 4 vs. AirPods 3: Audio

The AirPods 3 sound pretty good for what they are, but since we haven't tested the AirPods 4, I can't tell you if there's a difference. However, what I can tell you is that the AirPods 3 features only the H1 processor versus the AirPods 4 new H2 processor.

With an H2 chip, the AirPods 4 is designed to deliver "richer bass and crystal-clear highs." We have seen that effectiveness thanks to the AirPods Pro 2. The H2 chip also delivers the new Personalized Spatial Audio, which gives you a surround sound-like experience.

Then there's the ANC, which blocks out the ambient noise around you. If you frequently commute to work or school, this is a critical feature. I'd say being able to actually listen to your earbuds is a boon for the AirPods.

AirPods 4 vs. AirPods 3: Additional features

The AirPods 4 is designed to provide better audio quality, but it also comes with a few other features.

There are Siri Interactions, which you can use to nod or shake your head in order to respond to Siri announcements. Voice Isolation will decrease or even eliminate your background noise while on a call.

With ANC also comes Transparency mode and Adaptive Audio, which automatically switches ANC to Transparency mode so you can hear when you're talking to someone.

Honestly, I'm not all that impressed with the new features apart from the ANC and its accompanying software.

AirPods 4 vs. AirPods 3: Battery life

Now this is where it gets a little interesting. We know that battery life drains faster when ANC is off, but the AirPods 3 actually offers longer battery life even when ANC is off on AirPods 4.

The AirPods 3 features up to 6 hours of listening (5 hours with Personalized Spatial Audio Enabled) and up to 4 hours of talking. With the charging case, that increases to 30 hours of listening and 20 hours of talking.

The AirPods 4 offers up to 5 hours of listening and 4.5 hours of talking. With the charging case, it increases to 30 hours of listening and 20 hours of talking. However, when ANC is enabled, it's 4 hours of listening and 4.5 hours of talking. The charging case bumps that up to 20 hours of listening and talking.

If you're looking for the longest listening time, then the AirPods 3 takes it by an hour longer. However, are you willing to give up all those nice features for a mere hour?

Outlook

I cannot pick a proper victor until I get the AirPods 4 in my hands, but so far it's looking pretty good for the new kid on the block.

Apple is making a strong case with the $129 starting price. Then matching the previous generation and adding ANC is a sweet deal. But don't get it twisted, you're paying the Apple tax regardless, though it's not as expensive as it could have been.

For now, watch this page for an update in the coming weeks, and check out news, rumors, and updates on everything related to the AirPods 4 and all things tech by following Laptop Mag on X, Facebook, and Flipboard as it arrives.