Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) drop to $189 at Amazon (24% off)

The Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation) normally cost $249. Right now, Amazon has them on sale for 24% off. That means you can snag a pair of AirPods Pro for $189.

This is not the cheapest price we've seen, but it's one of the better discounts we've seen over the past year. Sure, Apple may announce something new next week, but these AirPods remain a top-notch choice.

After all, we called these "practically perfect," giving the second-gen AirPods Pro a 5-star rating in our review for their active noise cancellation and spatial audio quality.

The AirPods Pro are an excellent option for anyone with devices in the Apple ecosystem. They are fully integrated into iOS and easy to pair and are compatible with all your Apple devices.

If you ever lose these second-gen AirPods Pro, breath easy. They use Bluetooth and Apple's proprietary U1 chip (in the charging case) for precision location, so you find them without sweating too much.

Buy these earbuds on sale today and save $60 at Amazon. Or, buy them for the same $189 at Best Buy (the sale is valid through September 8).

Today's best Apple AirPod Pro (Second Generation) deal