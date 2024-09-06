Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) drop to $189 at Amazon (24% off)
Grab these AirPods for 24% less
The Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation) normally cost $249. Right now, Amazon has them on sale for 24% off. That means you can snag a pair of AirPods Pro for $189.
This is not the cheapest price we've seen, but it's one of the better discounts we've seen over the past year. Sure, Apple may announce something new next week, but these AirPods remain a top-notch choice.
After all, we called these "practically perfect," giving the second-gen AirPods Pro a 5-star rating in our review for their active noise cancellation and spatial audio quality.
The AirPods Pro are an excellent option for anyone with devices in the Apple ecosystem. They are fully integrated into iOS and easy to pair and are compatible with all your Apple devices.
If you ever lose these second-gen AirPods Pro, breath easy. They use Bluetooth and Apple's proprietary U1 chip (in the charging case) for precision location, so you find them without sweating too much.
Buy these earbuds on sale today and save $60 at Amazon. Or, buy them for the same $189 at Best Buy (the sale is valid through September 8).
Today's best Apple AirPod Pro (Second Generation) deal
Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation)
Was: $249
Now: $189 @ Amazon
Amazon is discounting the Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation) earbuds by 24%, bringing their price to $189.
Launch date: October 2022
Price history: This marks the second-lowest price we've seen (it was $21 cheaper during and after Amazon Prime Day).
Features: Active Noise Cancellation with transparency mode, MagSafe wireless charging case, Apple H2 chip, spatial audio, 6 hours with ANC enabled.
Price check: Best Buy $189 | Walmart $249
Reviews: When we reviewed this model, we called it practically perfect and the best Apple earbuds yet. We loved the adaptive ANC, the spatial audio, and the overall performance of these earbuds.
Buy it if: You need new AirPods for your Apple devices now, and want to save a few bucks.
Don't buy it if: You always crave Apple's latest product and are willing to pay top dollar for that honor.
