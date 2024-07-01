Apple back-to-school MacBook deals: Get a free $150 gift card when you buy the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro
Apple back-to-school deals are now live with a bonus incentive for students and school faculty. From now through Sept. 30, 2024, get a free $150 Apple Gift Card when you buy a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro from the Apple Education Store.
Apple student discount pricing starts from $899 for the MacBook Air M2 — the best value MacBook you can get. Qualifying students may also opt for the MacBook Air M3 starting from $999 or MacBook Pro from $1,499.
Apple's MacBook Air M3 is our #1 pick for the best laptops for college students. It's portable, powerful, and provides more than 15 hours of battery life. If you're a student or faculty member, this is one of the best MacBook deals you can get.
Alternatively, you can get a free $100 Apple gift card with the purchase of an iPad.
Apple back-to-school MacBook deals
MacBook Air M3: from $999 @ Apple Education Store + FREE $150 Apple Gift Card
Get a free $150 Apple gift card from now through Sept. 30, 2024, when you purchase the MacBook Air M3 from the Apple Education Store. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS
MacBook Air M2: from $899 @ Apple Education Store + FREE $150 Apple Gift Card
Get a free $150 Apple Gift Card when you purchase the MacBook Air M2 at the Apple Education Store. Student pricing starts at $899. Although it's been replaced by the MacBook Air M3, the M2 MacBook Air is still one of the best laptops for students. Starting at just under $900, it's the best value MacBook you can get.
Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS
MacBook Pro M3: from $1,499 @ Apple Education Store + FREE $150 Apple Gift Card
Get a free $150 Apple gift card when with your MacBook Pro M3 purchase at the Apple Education Store. Students, parents, educators, and faculty save $100 outright, so prices start from $1,499. Apple claims its new M3 processor is 35 percent faster than its first-generation M1 chip. Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections.
Features: 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, MagSafe charging
