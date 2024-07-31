Amazon back-to-school sale: 9 deals on college dorm essentials

Amazon's back-to-school sale offers fantastic deals on student tech and off-to-college essentials. Right now, students across the U.S. are packing for college so if you're ticking the items off your back-to-school checklist, Amazon offers tons of savings.

For example, you can get the 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 Pro for $1,999 ($500 off) at Amazon. Now at an all-time low price, the 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 is one of the best laptops for students and power users who want a big-screen laptop.

This high-performance premium laptop is more than adequate for day-to-day tasks, and graphics-intensive applications.

That's just one of the top deals from Amazon's back-to-school sale. See more of my recommended off-to-college deals below.

Amazon back-to-school deals on off-to-college essentials

Apple 16" MacBook Pro M3 Pro: $2,499 $1,999 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $500 on the Apple MacBook Pro 16 M3. It's the best laptop for power users who require a reliable workhorse for heavy productivity. This high-performance premium laptop is more than adequate for day-to-day tasks, and graphics-intensive applications. It's ideal for video editors, photographers, and creators. Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, Apple M3 Pro 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD, macOS Price check: Best Buy $1,999 | B&H $2,199

Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4060: $1,399 $1,164 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon's back-to-school sale knocks $235 off the 2024 Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop. One of the best laptops for STEM students, we rated it 3.5 out of 5 stars, praising its powerful performance, long battery life, and solid audio. Although we thought the display could be brighter, it's one beast of a gaming rig with customizable RGB lighting and lengthy gameplay. Features: 16-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display with Dolby Vision, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, Windows 11 Home

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024): $329 $209 @ Amazon

Lowest price! This limited-time Amazon back-to-school deal knocks $120 off the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from Amazon. Samsung's refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite packs an Exynos 8-core processor and runs on Android 14 and One UI 6.1. It also ships with an S Pen which makes it great for sketching, jotting down notes and so much more. Features: 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200) TFT display, Samsung Exynos 1280 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage (microSD-expandable up to 1TB), 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, AKG-tuned dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v 5.3, 7,040mAh battery, up to 14 hours of battery life, One UI 6.1, Android 14

Flexispot EC1 Electric Standing Desk: $299 $179 @ Amazon

Save $120 on the Flexispot EC1 Electric Standing Desk via Amazon's on-page coupon. This computer workstation is height adjustable from 28 to 47.6 inches and affords you a spacious 48 x 30-inch desktop area. We reviewed a similar Flexispot height adjustable desk and rated it 4 out of 5 stars. It won us over with its customization options and ergonomic design.

Yosuda 2-in-1 Walking Pad Treadmill: $289 $219 @ Amazon via coupon

‎Lowest price! Take $70 off this Yosuda 2-in-1 Under Desk Walking Pad via Amazon's on-page coupon. This treadmill offers a versatile and space-saving design, allowing for both under-desk walking and conventional running with a quiet motor and shock-absorbing deck, enhancing your workout experience with built-in speakers. Features: ‎Electric, portable, 7.6 mph maximum speed, 2.5 maximum horsepower, LED display, built-in speakers alloy steel construction, built-in wheels, supports up to 265 pounds

Realspace Jaxby Mesh Fabric Mid-Back Task Chair: $149 $99 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Realspace Jaxby Mesh Fabric Mid-Back Task Chair. Ideal for students, this tilt and height adjustable chair features fixed armrests, a waterfall seat cushion, and a 5-star base with casters for smooth 360-degree swivel mobility.

43" TCL S4 4K LED TV: $279 $218 @Amazon

Save $61 on the TCL S4 4K LED TV with Google TV — Home Theater TV with 4K UHD Resolution, Dolby Vision, Motion Rate 120, Dolby Atmos, and Auto Game Mode (ALLM) HDR PRO (Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG) This TV supplies you with 3 HDMI ports to easily connect to gaming consoles or AV receivers. Key features: Direct LED backlight, 4 x HDMI ports, Google TV Smart OS, Chromecast, Airplay 2 support.

Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit.

Beats Studio Pro Headphones: $349 $179 @ Amazon

Save $100 on Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones. Enjoy uninterrupted listening whether you're doing homework, studying for an exam, or streaming content. Beats Studio Pro headphones deliver better audio, battery life, and compatibility than the AirPods Max, and for less.

Anker 351 Surge Protector Power Strip: $35 $20 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $25 on this 12-outlet Anker 351 Surge Protector Power Strip at Amazon. Power and charge your dorm room electronics with 2100-joule surge protection. Besides 12 AC outlets, you get a 20W USB-C port and a pair of USB-A ports for charging your devices. Features: 12 x AC outlets, 1 x USB-C port, 2 x USB-A ports, 2,100 Joules, charging support, flat plug design