I found 5 laptop deals for STEM students starting from $899

August is back-to-school month and retailers are closing out July with early deals on college laptops.

If you've decided to go for a STEM degree and major in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics, there's something you should know. You'll need to refresh your back-to-school essentials with a laptop that can keep up with your coursework.

From advanced coding to formulas to 3D rendering, a STEM laptop's hardware meets the requirements. At the minimum, it should have an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU, and a 512GB SSD.

Let's face it, if you're a college student, chances are you're on a tight budget. Thankfully, retailers are slashing prices on college laptops including configurations specific to STEM students.

This back-to-school season, our knowledge of laptops and great bargains will help you spend your money wisely. Here are 5 laptop deals I recommended for STEM students.

5 laptop deals for STEM majors

Lenovo LOQ 16 RTX 4050: $1,359 $899 @ Newegg

Newegg takes $460 off the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop with RTX 4050. Plus, stack your savings with select add-ons. Great for STEM students and remote workers, it has a built-in 1080p camera with a dual mic and privacy shutter for Zoom calls. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 350-nit 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory, 512GB SSD, 1080p camera with dual mics and privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home

HP Omen 16 RTX 4060 GPU: $1,599 $1,309 @ HP

For a limited-time, save $290 on the HP Omen Gaming Laptop 16 with RTX 4060 graphics. The Omen 16 brings desktop-level graphics power to a mobile package. The processor and graphics card are regulated by enhanced internal cooling. Features: 16.1-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, Intel Core i7-14700HX 20-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB dedicated memory, 1TB SSD, 1080p FHD webcam, Windows 11 Home

MSI Creator Z16 HX Studio RTX 4070: $1,999 $1,749 @ Newegg

Newegg takes $250 off the MSI Creator Z16 HX Studio for a limited time. This deal includes a free game download of Black Myth: Wukong (valued at $60). Plus, take an extra $120 off via coupon, "ZIPMYPC7" with Newegg's Zip payment option and drop its price to $1,629. Intel i7-charged with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, the Creator Z16 HX Studio is suitable for 3D rendering, transcoding, and other graphics-intensive applications. Features: 16.1-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz touchscreen, Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, IR FHD webcam, Windows 11 Home

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra: $2,399 $1,804 @ Samsung

You can save $500 on the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra with Samsung Education Offer. Plus, get a free Samsung T9 portable SSD (valued at $175). In our Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its stunning 120Hz AMOLED display, powerful hardware, and excellent battery life. Features: 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED touch screen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU (or Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB RAM), Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU (or RTX 4070), 1TB SSD, 1080p webcam, AKG Quad Dolby Atmos speakers, fingerprint reader with Secure Core PC Knox, S Pen included, Windows 11 Home

Razer Blade 16 OLED RTX 4070: $2,999 $2,799 @ Razer ($2,699 for students)

Currently, the Razer Blade 16 OLED laptop is $200 off ($300 for students) at Razer.com and includes a free game download of Black Myth: Wukong (valued at $60). Register for Razer's student discount offer to save up to 15% off Razer products (student pricing will reflect when you log in). In our Razer Blade 16 Mini LED review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice Award. We loved its strong overall performance and bright stunning display with dual-mode functionality. Features: 16.1-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz OLED display, Intel Core i9-14700HX 24-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 1080p FHD webcam, Windows 11 Home