Today's back to school laptop sales offer epic discounts on the best notebooks for college. Whether you're heading back to class or not, now is one of the best times of the year to buy a laptop. Students and teachers especially can tick items off their back to school wish list for less.

Apple's 2023 back to school offer continues to offer incentives for students and educators. For a limited time, get a free Apple Gift Card valued up to $150 when you purchase a MacBook or iPad for school at the Apple Education Store. This bonus, plus the lower starting price for Macs and iPads equals great savings on back to school tech.

From Windows laptops to Chromebooks, here are the back to school laptop deals to shop right now..

Back to school laptop deals 2023

Back to school laptop deals — Windows PC

Samsung Galaxy Book 3: $1,199 $971 @ Amazon

Save $228 on the 2023 Samsung Galaxy Book 3 and snag it for just $10 shy of lowest price ever. Great for students, teachers and anyone who's looking for a powerful ultrabook. It has 15.6-inch FHD LED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $999 $883 @ Amazon

Save $116 on the Surface Laptop 5. This notebook packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display, 12th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i5-1235U, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. Connectivity-wise, it has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support, Surface Connect port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1: $1,499 $899 @ Best Buy w/ My Best Buy Plus or Total membership

Save $600 on the 2023 HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 laptop with a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total membership Featuring a 360-degree hinge design, the lastest hardware and powerful quad speakers, it's one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch (1920 x 1280) touch screen, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of RAM. For fast boot ups and ample file storage, it houses a 512GB SSD. If you don't have a My Best Buy paid membership, you still get the HP Spectre x360 for $899 ($600 off) which is also a solid deal.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420: $1,199 $959 @ Amazon

Save $240 on the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420, one of the best laptops for students and business pros alike. This machine packs a 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) 300-nit matte display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Iris Xe graphics. The laptop's speedy 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD ensures fast data transfers, and ample file storage.

Dell XPS 13 9315: $1,099 $899 @ Dell

Save $260 on the Dell XPS 13 9315, one of the best laptops to buy. We reviewed the 2-in-1 version Dell XPS 13 and liked its lightest design, bright sharp display and great graphics performance. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500 nit display, Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the Dell XPS 13 is the best overall laptop to buy. Apply coupon, "ARMMPPS" at checkout to drop its price to $832 ($266 off).

Back to school laptop deals — MacBooks

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,199 @ Applew/ free $150 Apple Gift Card

Students save $100 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 at the Apple Education Store. And for a limited time, get a free $150 Apple gift card with your purchase. The 15-inch MacBook Air features a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core chip, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. This MacBook deal is also open to parents, faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers.

Apple 13" MacBook Air M2: $1,099 $999 @ Applew/ free $150 Apple Gift Card

Students and educators save $100 on the MacBook Air M2. And for a limited time, get a free $150 Apple gift card with your purchase. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1600) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. This MacBook deal is also open to parents, faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers.

Apple 13" MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Apple w/ free $150 Apple Gift Card

Save $250 on the MacBook Air M1 and get a free $150 Apple Gift Card at the Apple Education Store. In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its blazing performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1299 $1,199 @ Applew/ free $150 Apple Gift Card

Teachers save $100 on the MacBook Pro M2 and get a free $150 Apple Gift Card at the Apple Education Store. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. it packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

Apple MacBook Pro 14 M2 Pro: $1,999 $1,849 @ Apple w/ free $150 Apple Gift Card

The Apple Education Store takes $150 off the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip for students. Apple's latest pro-grade notebook packs a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port.

Back to school laptop deals — Chromebooks

Acer Chromebook Spin 514: $549 $384 @ Best Buy

Save $164 on the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-3H) 2-in-1 laptop. This convertible laptop transforms into tablet, viewing, and tent mode. It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.6-GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5125C dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Radeon graphics and 128GB of eMMC storage. For your connectivity needs, it supplies you with 2 x USB Type-C ports, 1 x USB Type-A port, and a headphone jack.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: $499 @ Lenovo

Even at full price, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is a great value for the price. This detachable 2-in-1 device features 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400 nit touch screen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics and 128GB of eMMC storage.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook: $529 $429 @ Walmart

Save $100 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook. This laptop is suitable for day-to-day tasks and cloud gaming. It packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) display, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage. It ships with 3 free months of Nvidia GeForce Now.

Acer Chromebook 516 GE: $649 $499 @Best Buy

Save $150 on the Acer Chromebook 516 GE, the brand's first cloud gaming laptop. Powered by Intel's powerful 12th Gen processor, it's optimized for Nvidia GeForce Now's top tier gameplay. The Acer Chromebook 516 GE packs a gorgeous 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 8GB or RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.