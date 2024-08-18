49 Best early Labor Day sales and deals to shop now

Early Labor Day sales and deals on must-have tech are starting to surface this week. If you want to upgrade your gadgets for the fall or buy a big-ticket item like a TV, Labor Day is your best bet.

It's back-to-school season and many students throughout the U.S. are starting the new semester or preparing to. That said, just about every retailer offers pre-Labor Day deals on laptops, tablets, phones, headphones, wearables, and more.

Students and parents can shop after Labor Day sales for last-minute back-to-school deals. You can browse early Labor Day deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. Smaller electronics retailers like Antonline, B&H, and Newegg and B&H also have deals on tech.

If you prefer to go to the source, check out today's early Labor Day sales directly from Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and Samsung.

So if you're looking for a price break on your next investment — plenty of pre-Labor Day deals are up for grabs. See my recommended deals below.

Labor Day sales 2024 — best deals

Editor's picks

11" Apple iPad Pro M4: $999 $899 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $100 off the iPad Pro M4. The 2024 iPad Pro normally starts at $999 and comes in storage capacity options from 256GB up to 2TB. Apple's 2024 iPad Pro is the thinnest ever and, for the first time, features a state-of-the-art display called Tandem OLED, which delivers 1000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage. Price check: Best Buy $949

Sony WH-1000XM5: $399 $329 @ Amazon

Save $70 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. They feature industry-leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft-fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promises up to 30 hours of comfortable listening.

Laptops

Apple 15.3" MacBook Air M3: $1,299 $1,049 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $250 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 at Amazon. This marks a new all-time low price for Apple's latest 15-inch size MacOS-powered laptop. Base Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS Price check: Best Buy $1,099

13.6" Apple MacBook Air M2: $999 $799 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $200 on the excellent 13.6" MacBook Air M2. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS Price check: Amazon $799

Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC: $1,299 $1,099 @ Dell

Lowest price! The new Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC is $200 off for a limited time at Dell. This is the first XPS series laptop to feature CoPilot+, a powerful on-device AI that delivers cutting-edge responsiveness and unmatched speed. With this laptop as your companion, you'll effortlessly breeze through demanding creative tasks and multitasking. Features: 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit anti-glare 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 512GB SSD, graphite backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

HP Victus 15 RTX 4050 (2024): $979 $599 @ Walmart

Lowest price! Walmart knocks $350 off the Ryzen 5-charged HP Victus 15 with RTX 4050. In our HP Victus review (16-inch, Intel i7), we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-stars for its minimalist all-black design, speedy gaming performance, and lovely color-rich high refresh rate display. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 8545HS 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, RTX 4050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 4060: $1,399 $1,049 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $350 on the Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 4060 Gaming laptop. Although we didn't review it, Asus TUF Gaming A15 reviews from Amazon customers average 4.5 out of 5 stars Proud owners praise the laptop's sleek design, speed, gaming performance, and great battery life, Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows Home 11

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX 4070: $1,999 $1,699 @ Best Buy

One of the best gaming laptop deals right now knocks $300 off the 2024 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. In our Asus Zephyrus G14 (2024) review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its sleek compact design, strong performance, and long battery life. Features: 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 120Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS 8-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD storage, customizable RGB backlit keyboard, Windows 11 Home

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: $1.199 $1,049 @ Samsung

Save $150 on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra during Samsung's back-to-school sale. Join Samsung's Education Offer Program for extra savings. In our Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra hands-in review, we loved its gorgeous AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core, S Pen, and quad-speaker array. Features: 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, 11,200mAH battery

Apple iPad 10: $349 $319 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the 10th generation Apple iPad with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than the iPad 9. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

11" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024): $599 $539 @ PC Richard

Lowest price! PC Richard knocks $60 off the 11-inch iPad Air 6 for a limited time. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard Price check: Amazon $581

13" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024): $799 $719 @ PC Richard

Lowest price! PC Richard takes $80 off the 13-inch iPad Air 6 in this iPad deal. This is a great option if you prefer a larger display for split-screen multitasking, creating, gaming, and consuming content. Features: 13-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard Price check: Amazon $735

11" Apple iPad Pro M4: $999 $899 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $100 off the iPad Pro M4. The 2024 iPad Pro normally starts at $999 and comes in storage capacity options from 256GB up to 2TB. Apple's 2024 iPad Pro is the thinnest ever and, for the first time, features a state-of-the-art display called Tandem OLED, which delivers 1000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage. Price check: Best Buy $999

13" iPad Pro M4: $1,299 $1,199 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon offers a $100 discount on the 13-inch iPad Pro M4. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever. Features: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage Price check: Best Buy $1,199

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024): $329 $209 @ Amazon

Lowest price! This limited-time Amazon back-to-school deal knocks $120 off the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from Amazon. Samsung's refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite packs an Exynos 8-core processor and runs on Android 14 and One UI 6.1. It also ships with an S Pen which makes it great for sketching, jotting down notes and so much more. Features: 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200) TFT display, Samsung Exynos 1280 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage (microSD-expandable up to 1TB), 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, AKG-tuned dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v 5.3, 7,040mAh battery, up to 14 hours of battery life, One UI 6.1, Android 14

Apple iPad 9th Gen: $329 $225 @ Amazon

Save $104 on the Apple iPad 9th generation tablet. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide-angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB): $919 $799 @ Samsung

Get a free storage upgrade when you buy the Galaxy Tab S9 from Samsung. The tablet in this deal features an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU with Ray Tracing,128GB of storage and 8,400mAH battery.

Monitors

Lenovo ThinkVision M14d Portable Monitor: $284 $179 @ Lenovo via coupon, "AUGUST14D"

Take $105 off the Lenovo ThinkVision M14d Portable Monitor via coupon, "AUGUST14D". We didn't get to test this exact model, however, we tested and reviewed the Lenovo M14t and gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating. We were impressed by the monitor's colorful, bright display, lightweight design, and sturdy kickstand. Expect this upgraded version to be on par, providing you with a portable second-screen experience. Features: 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) display 16:10 aspect ratio, 104 PPI, 100% sRGB color gamut, 2 x Type-C ports, natural low blue light

32" Samsung Odyssey Neo G7: $1,099 $599 @ Samsung

For a limited time, save $500 on the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7. Plus, score extra savings via the Samsung Education Offers Program. This 32-inch, 4K curved gaming monitor will level up the immersion of your gaming setup without costing you a fortune. Features: Samsung's Odyssey Neo G7 offers a spacious 32-inch screen real estate rendered in sharp 4K Ultra HD with HDR 2000. It also has a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, making it one of the fastest, clearest gaming displays you can buy.

HP 27h 1080p Monitor: $229 $132 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $97 on the HP 27h 27-inch FHD monitor. It has a 1920 x 1080-pixel 75Hz IPS panel, built-in dual 2W speakers and AMD FreeSync. This means you can count on smooth, fluid graphics in precise detail whether you're streaming content or gaming.

Alienware AW3423DWF 34" Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: $899 $669 @ Dell

Save $200 on the Alienware AW3423DWF Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor. It features a stunning 34-inch QD-OLED (3440 x 1440) panel that has an 1800R curvature and 1,000 nits of brightness. It reproduces 99.3% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, which places it within the cinema range. It's also True Black 400 certified and rated for infinite contrast, which means you can expect realistic visuals while gaming or watching content.

Apple Studio Display Standard: $1,599 $1,299 @ Amazon

Save $300 on the Apple Studio Display (Standard Glass). It runs on Apple's Bionic A13 chip and has a 27-inch (5120 x 2880) 5K Resolution Retina LCD panel, 600 nits of brightness, 1.07 billion colors, and 60Hz refresh rate. The display's 12MP ultra-wide webcam with Center Stage, 6-speaker sound system, and, 3-mic array.

Headphones

Beats Studio Pro x Kim K: $379 $299 @ Amazon

Currently $70 off with Apple Care included, the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian Special Edition headphones are the best AirPods Max alternatives to buy. For less money, Beats Studio Pro headphones offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility. In our Beats Studio Pro review, we rated them 4 of 5 stars citing their decent ANC, balanced sound, good call quality and improved battery life over the previous-gen Beats Studio headphones. Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active-noise cancelling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours if battery life on a full charge.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: $429 $349 @Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are the best premium wireless ear-cans to buy. Sister site Tom's Guide rates them 4.5 out of 5 stars, giving them props for their immersive sound quality, top-notch ANC performance, stellar battery life, and intuitive controls. Spatial audio gives you an immersive experience that makes music feel more real. Meanwhile, Custom Tune technology lets you personalize sound to your liking. Features: 35mm drivers, spatial audio, quiet and full active-noise cancellation, aware mode, up to 24 hours of battery life Price check: Best Buy $349

Beats Solo 4: $199 $129 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $70 on the latest Beats Solo 4 headphones. They pack redesigned custom 40mm drivers into the iconic, stylish design synonymous with Beats. Featuring Personalized Spatial Audio, they deliver immersive, clear, crisp, distortion-free sound. Features: Up to 50 hours of battery life, Personalized Spatial Audio, Fast Fuel quick-charging, high-resolution lossless audio

Beats Fit Pro: $199 $159 @ Amazon

Save $40 on Beats Fit Pro Noise-Cancelling Wireless Earbuds. Listen to music, talk on the phone, use Siri, and more with your Beats Fit Pro. These noise cancelling earbuds provide up to six hours of battery life and an additional 18 hours with the charging case. Powered by the same Apple H1 chip found on AirPods, the Beats Fit Pro instantly pairs with Apple devices and supports Automatic Switching between devices. You can also share your music with another pair of Beats or AirPods wearable.

Beats Studio Pro Headphones: $349 $199 @ Amazon

Save $150 on Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones. Enjoy uninterrupted listening whether you're doing homework, studying for an exam, or streaming content. Beats Studio Pro delivers better audio, battery life, and compatibility than the AirPods Max, and for less.

Sony LinkBuds S: $199 $128 @ Amazon

Save $42 on the excellent Sony LinkBuds S with this back to school headphones deal. These wireless earbuds feature Sony signature sound, superb noise-cancelling and useful features for the price. Price check: $129 at Best Buy

Wearables

Preorder Google Pixel Watch 3 LTE: $449 @ Google Store + FREE Google Fi data for 2 years

Get 2 years of data for free when you preorder the Pixel Watch 3 with LTE support. An early hands-on review from sister site Tom's Guide calls the Google Pixel Watch 3 an impressive Android wearable for Pixel phone users. Over the Pixel Watch 2, the new Pixel Watch 3 is available in two sizes (41mm and 45mm), sports a thinner bezel, and charges faster. Preorders ship to arrive by the Pixel Watch 3's Sept. 10 release date. Features: 41mm AMOLED LTPO display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness, Qualcomm SW5100 chip with Cortex M33 co-processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of flash storage, fast wireless charging, Wi-Fi, GPS, 4G LTE support, up to 24- hours battery life with always-on display (36 hours with Battery Saver mode on), WEAR OS 5.0

Google Pixel Watch 2: $349 $249 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! For a limited time, save $100 on the Google Pixel Watch 2. The new Pixel Watch 2 features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design as the original Pixel Watch. Price check: Amazon $249

Apple Watch SE 2: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Apple Watch Series 9: $399 $299 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch. In our Apple Watch Series 9 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous display and useful double-tap gesture. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8, including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display, and a new double-tap gesture.

Phones

Preorder Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: $1,319 FREE @ T-Mobile w/ new line or trade-in

T-Mobile will give you a free 512GB model Google Pixel 9 Pro XL when you add a line or trade in an eligible device on T-Mo's Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan. Your credit back will appear on your monthly billing statement over 24 months. Preorders arrive by the Pixel 9 Pro XL's Aug. 22 release date. This deal ends Aug. 21 Features: 6.4-inch (1,344 x 2,992) 120Hz LTPO OLED up to 1,800-nit display (3,000-nits peak), Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 16GB RAM, 128GB 512GB of storage (options up to 1TB), Pro triple camera array (50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto camera), 42MP front camera with autofocus, 5,060 mAh battery, fast wireless charging, battery share, IP68 dust-and-water resistance, Android 14

iPhone 15: from $799 up $1,000 off @ Best Buy w/ trade-in

Save up to $1,000 on the iPhone 15 Series at Best Buy with qualified device trade-in and activation. Pricing for the iPhone 15 starts at $799 for the entry model, $899 for the iPhone 15 Plus, $999 for the iPhone 15 Pro and $1,199 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This offer includes 1-month of Xbox Game Plus Ultimate for free.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: $1,199 $0.01 @ Amazon

Get the iPhone 15 Pro Max for just a penny with activation via Boost Infinite at Amazon. To get this deal, you must activation and financing through Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite will charge you $70/mo. for unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, you'll get the latest iPhone each year with annual upgrades. Features: New Titanium build, Apple A17 Pro chip, Dynamic Island, 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 256GB of storage, 48MP camera, USB-C connectivity

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Series X: $499 $449 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the Xbox Series X for a limited time. The excellent Microsoft Xbox Series X is the world's most powerful gaming console. It features 12 teraflops of processing might (the PS5 has 10.28 teraflops) supports 4K gaming at up to 120fps, and is 8K ready future-proof. Features: Blu-Ray disc player, 8-core 3.8-GHz AMD Zen 2-based CPU, 12 teraflops of power, supports 4K at up to 120fps (8K ready future-proof), backward compatibility, 1TB custom SSD Price check: Microsoft: $449

Nintendo Switch Lite (Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition) Animal Crossing: New Horizons: $199 $159 @ Walmart

Save $41 on the Nintendo Switch Lite (Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition) Animal Crossing: New Horizons console. This bundle includes: A Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing: New Horizons Timmy & Tommy Aloha Edition console and a download code for a full download of Animal Crossing New Horizons (valued at $60).

HyperX Pulsefire Haste: $49 $39 @ Amazon

Save $10 on the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse. This lightweight 6-button mouse features a honey-comb design, Pixart 3335 optical sensor with customizable DPI settings of up to 16,000 DPI. That's just techy talk for this mouse is fast, precise, and has smooth tracking.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (Red): $64 $44 @ Walmart

Save $10 on the Xbox Wireless Controller in Red colorway. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. Price check: Target $54

PC accessories

Logitech Pebble Mouse 2: $29 $22 @ Amazon

Save $7 on the quiet and sleek Logitech Pebble Mouse 2 M350s with Amazon's on-page coupon. Enjoy silent clicking and scrolling with the perfect portable mouse for minimalists. It works with Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, iPadOS, and Android devices.

Plugable USB-C Hub 7-in-1: $39 $29 @ Amazon

The 7-in-1 Plugable USB-C Hub is a must have accessory for your laptop. It instantly adds 7 connectivity ports to your notebook. You get 3 x USB 3.0 ports, 1 x 4K HDMI port, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x microSD card slot, and 1 x USB-C Power Delivery charging port. The Plugable USB-C Hub works with USB Type-C compatible MacBooks, Chromebooks, Windows notebooks.

Samsung USB Type-C Flash Drive 256GB: $37 $26 @ Samsung

Save $8 on the portable 256GB Samsung Type-C Flash Drive. With transfer speeds up to 400MB/s, this portable NAND drive transfers 4GB worth of files in 11 seconds. Samsung's Type-C Flash Drive is waterproof, shock-proof, magnet-proof, temperature-proof and X-ray-proof. Plus, it's backed by Samsung's 5-year limited warranty for added peace of mind.

Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam: $49 $22 @ Amazon

Save $27 on the Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam. It features a 080P 2MP CMOS lens for clear video calls with friends, family, and colleagues. Featuring full stereo dual-mics, this webcam delivers reliable, loud, crisp two way audio.

Logitech C930s Pro Webcam: $99 $69 @ Best Buy

Save $30 on Logitech C930s Pro, one of the best webcams for laptops. around. Incorporated into its design is a high-precision lens and premium image sensor with autofocus. This camera system delivers crystal-clear HD video calls for Zoom meetings and conferencing.

TVs & streaming

TCL 65" Q65 QLED 4K TV (2024): $549 $447 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $102 on the TCL 65" Q65 QLED 4K TV with Google TV. This 2024 model features an upgraded TCL AIPQ Processor with Deep Learning AI. This new TV chip technology optimizes each scene for an unrivaled cinematic experience. Features: 4K resolution, QLED technology, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR Pro+, Game Accelerator Enhanced Gaming, Voice Remote, Works with Alexa, Streaming Television Price check: Amazon $447

TCL 55 QM7 QLED 4K QD-Mini LED TV: $799 $697 @ Best Buy

Save $102 on the 65-inch TCL 55 QM7 QLED 4K QD-Mini LED TV — one of the best TVs for watching sports. This QLED features Mini LEDs to deliver premium picture quality in any lighting. The TCL QM7 is one of the best monitors for gamers who want a big screen for both PC and console gaming. Features: 4K UHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1500-nit brightness, full array local dimming (FALD), HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG), TCL AIPQ PRO Processor with Deep Learning AI Price check: Amazon $697

65" Samsung Q60D QLED 4K TV (2024): $997 $797 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $200 on the 2024 65-inch Samsung Q60D QLED 4K TV. From Samsung: This advanced TV features a bright new world of color and contrast, with 4K upscaling and seamless motion for crisp, smooth content. Get a natural, realistic picture and accurate contrast that adapts automatically to match your content with the Q60D's innovative backlight technology. Features: 65-inch 4K display, 60Hz QLED edge-lit display, HDR 10+, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant