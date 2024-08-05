Amazon knocks $600 off the MacBook Pro 16 with M3 Pro for the first time

Apple's M3-powered MacBooks are deeply discounted among Amazon's back-to-school laptop deals. For example, you can get the MacBook Pro 16 with M3 Pro for $1,899 at Amazon. Typically $2,499, that's a massive savings of $600 and marks a new all-time low price for the 16-inch M3 Pro-powered MacBook Pro.

By comparison, it undercuts Best Buy's current price for the same MacBook Pro by $100. I track laptop deals throughout the year, and this is one of the best MacBook deals I've seen yet.

Over the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro, the M3 Pro-charged MacBook Pro delivers stronger performance and supports more unified memory. It's perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images.

At $600 off, the MacBook Pro 16 with M3 Pro Chip is at its best price yet. Amazon didn't put an expiration date on this deal, so I recommend you grab it while you can.

Today's best MacBook Pro 16 with M3 Pro deal