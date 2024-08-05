Amazon knocks $600 off the MacBook Pro 16 with M3 Pro for the first time
Apple's M3-powered MacBooks are deeply discounted among Amazon's back-to-school laptop deals. For example, you can get the MacBook Pro 16 with M3 Pro for $1,899 at Amazon. Typically $2,499, that's a massive savings of $600 and marks a new all-time low price for the 16-inch M3 Pro-powered MacBook Pro.
By comparison, it undercuts Best Buy's current price for the same MacBook Pro by $100. I track laptop deals throughout the year, and this is one of the best MacBook deals I've seen yet.
Over the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro, the M3 Pro-charged MacBook Pro delivers stronger performance and supports more unified memory. It's perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images.
At $600 off, the MacBook Pro 16 with M3 Pro Chip is at its best price yet. Amazon didn't put an expiration date on this deal, so I recommend you grab it while you can.
Today's best MacBook Pro 16 with M3 Pro deal
Apple MacBook Pro 16 with M3 Pro
Was: $2,499
Now: $1,899 @Amazon
Save $600 on the MacBook Pro 16 with Apple M3 Pro chip.
Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, Apple M3 Pro 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD.
Launch date: Oct. 2023
Price history: This marks a new all-time low price for this 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro chip.
Price comparison: Best Buy $1,899
Reviews: The MacBook Pro series has only gotten better with the addition of Apple’s latest M3 Pro chip, which delivers better overall gaming performance than its predecessor with even longer battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (M3 Pro Max)
Buy it if: You want a laptop that can handle power-hungry productivity demands, video editing, and gaming while delivering long-lasting battery life.
Don't buy it if: You just need a basic laptop to create documents and send emails or if it's out of your budget.
