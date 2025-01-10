The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus trounced the tablet competition at CES 2025

Lenovo continues to churn out high-quality and reasonably affordable Android tablets despite fairly limited competition from top-tier companies.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is a perfect example, which is why it earned our best tablet of CES 2025. While there are limits to what you can do with an Android tablet versus a Windows or macOS laptop, the included keyboard and stylus make it a compelling laptop replacement if you are doing productivity work and web browsing.

The nearly 13-inch tablet will also make for an excellent streaming companion. That's not all Lenovo has in store for you, though; read on to find out what else won us over.

Best Tablet of CES 2025: Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Why it wins

On-device AI for a tablet? Yes, please. Lenovo unveiled the new Yoga Tab Plus at CES 2025, claiming a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and in-house large-language models to support "Lenovo AI Now." That's just a smattering of what's inside the 12.7" tablet that has 900 nits of brightness and claims a 144Hz refresh rate with 100% DCI-P3 color.

In hand, the Yoga Tab Plus feels as impressive as previous models — elegant, robust, and inspiring. Made for and marketed to creatives — artists, writers, editors, and more — the Tab Plus looks beautiful, and on-device AI for faster local processing means its 10,200mAh battery might just last longer, ensuring creatives can reach flow state on the go without looking for an outlet.

Release and availability wrap-up

Unlike many of the products we saw at CES, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is shipping now . Currently, there is just one configuration available for $699.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus: Specifications Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Memory 16GB LPDDR5x 8533MHz Graphics Qualcomm Adreno 750 Battery 10200mAh Display 12.7-inch, 2,944 x 1,840p, LCD, 144Hz refresh rate, 900 nits Ports USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 Size 7.4 x 11.45 x 0.26 inches Weight 1.41 pounds