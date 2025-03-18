Hurry! Nab the Lenovo Tab M9 for a measly $69 before it sells out

Deals
By published

Save 50% on the Lenovo Tab M9 and nab it for an all time low price.

Lenovo Tab M9 tablet against pink gradient background with act fast deals sticker.
(Image credit: Laptop Mag, Lenovo)

Today's Best Buy Tech Fest deal of the day offers the Lenovo Tab M9 for a dirt cheap price. That said, I have a sneaky suspicion that it'll sell out fast.

For today only, you can get the Lenovo Tab M9 for just $69 at Best Buy. Previously $140, that's 50% off and its lowest ever price! If you're due for a spring tech refresh, this is one of the best tablet deals you can get.

Browse: Best Buy's Tech Fest

Though we didn't test it, the Lenovo Tab M9 has an average customer rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Happy owners praise its tablet's lightweight design, superb touchscreen, and long-lasting battery are welcome features.

Featuring a 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit display and Dolby Atmos dual speakers, the Lenovo Tab 9 is great for watching YouTube, and streaming your favorite TV series and movies on Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix Paramount Plus, and Peacock.

At just under $70 the Lenovo Tab M9 is a no-brainer if you're looking for a cheap iPad alternative.

This deal ends March 19, stock permitting so act fast!

Today's best Lenovo Tab M9 deal

Lenovo Tab M9
Lenovo Tab M9: was $139 now $69 at Best Buy

Overview

For today only, save 50% on the Lenovo Tab M9

Features: 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch screen, dual Dolby Atmos speaker, MediaTek Helio G80 8-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage (expandable via built-in microSD), 8MP rear camera with auto-focus, 2MP front camera, 5,100 mAh battery, Android 12

Release date: March 2023

Price check: Amazon $119 w/ Folio

Price history: This is the lowest price I've ever seen for the Lenovo Tab M9.

Reviews: Although we didn't test it, Lenovo Tab M9 reviews rate it 4.4 out of 5 stars at Amazon. Satisfied customers say it's fast, lightweight, perfectly sized, and has a long-lasting battery that charges quickly. Others praise the tablet's clear and loud speakers and say it's perfect for watching YouTube, streaming movies, reading, and emailing.

Buy if: You want a decent, portable tablet under $70 for content consumption, playing mobile games, reading and checking emails, and social media.

Don't buy if: You want a more powerful productivity tablet that doubles as or replaces your laptop. The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus might be a better choice for you.

View Deal
Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tablets
A hand holding up the iPad Mini 7 connected to the Razer Kishi Ultra controller running Hades

I spent a week gaming on the iPad Mini 7 — is it a handheld gaming PC rival?
A hand holding up the iPad Mini 7 with Apple Pencil Pro attached in front of a wood table

Apple iPad Mini 7 (2024) review: The ultimate mobile entertainment device
The HP Omen 16 Slim on a small white table, showing the difference between out of the box and Omen AI settings while gaming.

I love a good portable gaming laptop, and HP's new Omen 16 Slim hits that thin and light sweet spot
See more latest
Most Popular
Best Best Tech Fest logo surrounded by Surface Laptop 7, Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, and Asus Zenbook S 16 Copilot+ PCs
Best Buy's Tech Fest takes up to $500 off Copilot+ PCs, here are 7 deals you don't want to miss
Black Asus Zenbook S 14 laptop against blue gradient background.
Save $400 on the Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning Asus Zenbook S 14
Four Dell laptops on sale now
Save up to $600 on Dell laptops in massive March sale — includes Alienware and XPS
The Steam cover for Helldivers 2 beside a Laptop Mag deals icon
Forget Steam's spring sale, here are 7 CDKeys deals that are cheaper
Best Buy Black Friday in July sale, log in yellow
Best Buy's Tech Fest sale is on, here are 55 deals I recommend for your spring tech refresh
White Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds against a blue gradient background with epic deal badge.
AirPods Pro 2 just dropped $80 in time for your spring tech refresh
Sony TVs
Best Buy's March Madness sale slashes up to $700 off Sony TVs — here are 7 4K TV deals I recommend
TCL TV against a blue gradient background
TCL March Madness TV deals slash up to 56% off top-rated QLED, QD-Mini LED TVs
Sky blue M4 MacBook Air against blue gradient background with price drop deals badge
Apple's newly released M4 MacBook Air gets a $50 price slash at Amazon
Apple M3 iPad Air, A16 iPad, M4 iPad Pro, and A17 iPad mini against blue background with epic deals badge.
Best iPad deals in March 2025: Save $50 on the new M3 iPad Air, $200 off M4 iPad Pro