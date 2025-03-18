Hurry! Nab the Lenovo Tab M9 for a measly $69 before it sells out
Save 50% on the Lenovo Tab M9 and nab it for an all time low price.
Today's Best Buy Tech Fest deal of the day offers the Lenovo Tab M9 for a dirt cheap price. That said, I have a sneaky suspicion that it'll sell out fast.
For today only, you can get the Lenovo Tab M9 for just $69 at Best Buy. Previously $140, that's 50% off and its lowest ever price! If you're due for a spring tech refresh, this is one of the best tablet deals you can get.
Browse: Best Buy's Tech Fest
Though we didn't test it, the Lenovo Tab M9 has an average customer rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Happy owners praise its tablet's lightweight design, superb touchscreen, and long-lasting battery are welcome features.
Featuring a 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit display and Dolby Atmos dual speakers, the Lenovo Tab 9 is great for watching YouTube, and streaming your favorite TV series and movies on Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix Paramount Plus, and Peacock.
At just under $70 the Lenovo Tab M9 is a no-brainer if you're looking for a cheap iPad alternative.
This deal ends March 19, stock permitting so act fast!
Today's best Lenovo Tab M9 deal
Overview
For today only, save 50% on the Lenovo Tab M9
Features: 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch screen, dual Dolby Atmos speaker, MediaTek Helio G80 8-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage (expandable via built-in microSD), 8MP rear camera with auto-focus, 2MP front camera, 5,100 mAh battery, Android 12
Release date: March 2023
Price check: Amazon $119 w/ Folio
Price history: This is the lowest price I've ever seen for the Lenovo Tab M9.
Reviews: Although we didn't test it, Lenovo Tab M9 reviews rate it 4.4 out of 5 stars at Amazon. Satisfied customers say it's fast, lightweight, perfectly sized, and has a long-lasting battery that charges quickly. Others praise the tablet's clear and loud speakers and say it's perfect for watching YouTube, streaming movies, reading, and emailing.
Buy if: You want a decent, portable tablet under $70 for content consumption, playing mobile games, reading and checking emails, and social media.
Don't buy if: You want a more powerful productivity tablet that doubles as or replaces your laptop. The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus might be a better choice for you.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I spent a week gaming on the iPad Mini 7 — is it a handheld gaming PC rival?
Apple iPad Mini 7 (2024) review: The ultimate mobile entertainment device