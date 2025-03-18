Hurry! Nab the Lenovo Tab M9 for a measly $69 before it sells out

Today's Best Buy Tech Fest deal of the day offers the Lenovo Tab M9 for a dirt cheap price. That said, I have a sneaky suspicion that it'll sell out fast.

For today only, you can get the Lenovo Tab M9 for just $69 at Best Buy. Previously $140, that's 50% off and its lowest ever price! If you're due for a spring tech refresh, this is one of the best tablet deals you can get.

Browse: Best Buy's Tech Fest

Though we didn't test it, the Lenovo Tab M9 has an average customer rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Happy owners praise its tablet's lightweight design, superb touchscreen, and long-lasting battery are welcome features.

Featuring a 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit display and Dolby Atmos dual speakers, the Lenovo Tab 9 is great for watching YouTube, and streaming your favorite TV series and movies on Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix Paramount Plus, and Peacock.

At just under $70 the Lenovo Tab M9 is a no-brainer if you're looking for a cheap iPad alternative.

This deal ends March 19, stock permitting so act fast!

Today's best Lenovo Tab M9 deal