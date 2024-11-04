Forget Black Friday, pick up the iPad Pro M4 for an all-time low price today at Best Buy
Released in May 2024, the iPad Pro M4 is a portable alternative to the recently launched MacBook M4 notebooks. One of today's best early holiday deals drops the iPad Pro M4 to an all-time low price ahead of Black Friday.
Right now, you can get the 512GB model 11-inch iPad Pro M4 for $1,099 at Best Buy. It normally costs $1,199, so that's $100 in savings and one of the top iPad deals of the season. My Best Buy Plus members save an extra $50 at checkout which drops it to $1,049 ($150 off). My Best Buy Plus costs $49.99 so the $50 discount pays for the membership.
You can also get the larger 512GB 13-inch iPad Pro for $1,399 ($150 off) with Plus.
Featuring Apple's blazing M4 9-core chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is 50% faster than the 2022 M2 iPad Pro and uses just half the power. Its GPU performance is 4X times faster so mobile games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever.
Pair the iPad Pro M4 with Apple's Magic Keyboard Case (sold separately for $299) or Logitech's $259 Combo Touch Keyboard Case and you'll have an ultraportable mini laptop.
Now up to $150 off, the iPad Pro M4 is worth considering if you're looking for a travel-friendly productivity device.
Today's best iPad Pro M4 deal
Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 512GB of storage
Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 512GB of storage
Release date: May 2024
Price check: Amazon $1,151
Price history: This is the 11-inch iPad Pro M4's lowest price ever at Amazon.
Reviews: While we didn't get to test it, sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the iPad Pro M4 and gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and their Editor's Choice Award.
Tom's Guide ★★★★½
Buy if: You want a premium tablet that does double duty as a laptop. Pair it with a keyboard and it serves as a laptop replacement for on-the-go productivity.
Don't buy if: You want a tablet solely for general use like content consumption and internet browsing. If you don't plan on using it for productivity, the iPad 10 is the best tablet for most people.
