Amazon Prime Day confirmed for July — what to expect for the 10th annual sale
As confirmed via X Friday, Amazon Prime Day is coming in July 2024, as expected. At the moment, Amazon is keeping Prime Day's date a secret as it undoubtedly preps for its big celebration. Amazon's forthcoming July's sale marks the 10th annual Prime Day event and the ecommerce giant's 30 year anniversary.
Last year, Prime Day was held on July 11-12 so if I had to guess, the next Prime Day might run from July 15-16. We expect Amazon to reveal Prime Day's date and start time as we get closer to July.
Big deals coming your way! ➡ This July, we’re bringing back Prime Day! 🎉 Prime members, stay tuned for exclusive deals (they’re sure to give you all the feels! 😍). https://t.co/HPR5lv0iCC pic.twitter.com/se1ZFBadslApril 26, 2024
In a blog post, Amazon says this year's 10th Prime Day sale will be bigger than the last. Bargain shoppers can expect exclusive Prime Day deals on products from new and top rated brands.
What's more, huge discounts on school supplies will be abundant for early shoppers who want to beat the back-to-school rush. Speaking of, one of the benefits of having an Amazon Prime membership is fast delivery. For online shoppers, Amazon's free same-day delivery option is the closest you can get to the instant gratification of shopping in-store.
Although Amazon remains tight-lipped about Prime Day 2024 start time and run date, we know what countries it takes place in. Beyond the U.S. Prime Day 2024 will be available to customers in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the UK.
As we do every Prime Day, we'll be sorting through the deals to bring you only the best ones worth your while. Until then, bookmark our Prime Day 2024 hub and check back for updates about Amazon's July sale.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.