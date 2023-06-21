Amazon confirms Prime Day 2023 dates, early access Prime member deals start now

Amazon Prime Day 2023 takes place July 11- 12 as Amazon announced Wednesday, which confirms our predictions. Early access Prime member-only deals start now at www.amazon.com/primeday . Prime members can browse curated deals right on the Amazon homepage. Shop personalized savings like “Deals related to your views”, “Deals from brands you may like”, and “4+ Star deals for you.” from now through July’s Prime Day sale.

The annual 48-hour sale is one of the best times to save on electronics and get an early start on back-to-school shopping. As always, new Prime Day deals drop each day. Although you don't have to be an Amazon Prime member to shop Prime Day 2023 deals in July, as you see Prime members get special Prime Day perks. As a courtesy, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial so you can test the waters before you decide to fully commit.

Amazon Prime Membership: 30-days free, then $14.99/mo

Amazon Prime members get early access to select Prime day deals. If you're not a Prime member, join Amazon Prime to shop exclusive Prime Day 2023 deals. Get 30 days of Amazon Prime for free when you sign up for Amazon Prime. Thereafter, you'll be charged $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Prime Student offers a 6-month free trial $7.49/mo thereafter.

As incentive, here are some of the best early deals on Amazon services Prime members can get right now:

Prime Video: Prime members can get up to 60% off a broad selection of Amazon Prime Video’s vast catalog of movies and TV shows to rent or buy. This includes fan favorites like Scream VI, Top Gun: Maverick, Just Like That: Season 1, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Amazon Music Unlimited: Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited get four months free. This ad-free audio streaming lets you access over 100 million songs and top podcasts on-demand.

Amazon Devices: From June 29th through Amazon’s Prime Day sale, save up to 58% on Amazon Alexa devices like the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Kindle Scribe, Fire Max 11, Kindle Paperwhite, eero Wi-Fi systems and more.

Kindle Unlimited: Starting now, Prime members can enjoy three months of

Kindle Unlimited free. Access millions of e-Book titles, magazines, and thousands of audiobooks.

Prime Gaming: Right now, Prime members can claim bonus classic games each week, including Prey, Baldur’s Gate II, Shovel Knight: Showdown, and Sta Wars: The Force Unleashed. Plus, claim in-game content and perks for popular games like Overwatch 2, Diablo IV, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, and others.

As a reminder, Prime Day 2023 starts at 2:59 a.m. ET July 11, 2023 and ends 2:59 a.m, ET. Visit our Amazon Prime Day 2023 hub for the best discounts on mobile tech, gaming, and more.