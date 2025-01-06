AMD overhauls its processor lineup for AI PCs, handheld gaming, and more

News
By
published

AMD's Fire Range, Krackan Point, Strix Halo, and Ryzen Z2 have arrived

AMD Ryzen chipset
(Image credit: AMD)
Jump to:

CES is not usually a huge tradeshow for computing news, but 2025 is a banner year for chipset announcements from all the major chipmakers. AMD is leading the chip barrage with massive updates to its processor fleet for mobile and desktop.

AMD has launched new processors for AI PCs, gaming PCs, gaming handhelds, and workstations at CES 2025 in Vegas. While AMD also has desktop chips, because of the sheer number of announcements, we're going to focus on the laptop and gaming handheld variants.

So without further ado, here's the full list of AMD mobile processors unveiled at CES today.

AMD Ryzen "Fire Range" HX

AMD Ryzen 9 HX "Fire Range"

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD's Ryzen HX "Fire Range" mobile processors are designed for gamers and content creators, with RDNA 4 architecture which offers optimized compute units, enhanced AI computing, improved ray tracing, and better media encoding quality.

These chips will be found in gaming laptops from all the major gaming brands, plus content creator laptops designed for powerful video editing and computer design. These chips will be available in the first half of 2025.

The chips in the "Fire Range" series include:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 CoresThreadsMax GHzCacheTDP
Ryzen 9 9955HX3D16 cores32 threads5.4GHz144MB54W
Ryzen 9 9955HX16 cores32 threads5.4GHz80MB54W
Ryzen 9 9850HX12 cores24 threads5.2GHz76MB54W

AMD Ryzen AI 7 300 and Ryzen AI 5 300

An AMD Ryzen AI 300 series chip in front of an abstract orange and black background

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD is also expanding the Ryzen AI 300 series to the Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 lines, opening the AMD Copilot+ chipset to more wallet-friendly price points with the same industry-leading 50 TOPS XDNA 2 NPU.

These chips will be available on general consumer laptops as well as enterprise business machines. The consumer variant of Ryzen AI 7 and 5 chips will be available in the first quarter of 2025, while the PRO line will be available starting the second quarter.

The chips in the expanded Ryzen AI 300 series include:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0 CoresThreadsMax GHzCacheNPUcTDP
Ryzen AI 7 3508 cores16 threads5.0GHz24MB50 TOPS15-54W
Ryzen AI 5 3406 cores12 threads4.8GHz22MB50 TOPS15-54W
Ryzen AI 7 PRO 3508 cores16 threads5.0GHz24MB50 TOPS15-54W
Ryzen AI 5 PRO 3406 cores12 threads4.8GHz22MB50 TOPS15-54W

AMD Ryzen AI Max "Strix Halo"

AMD AI Max "Strix Halo"

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD's flagship APU "Strix Halo" platform has also arrived. Called the Ryzen AI Max and Ryzen AI Max PRO chip, this flagship will be available for gaming, content creation, and professional workstation machines.

The Ryzen AI Max chipsets offer 16 Zen 5 performance cores, 40 RDNA 3.5 compute units for graphics, and 50 TOPS XDNA 2 NPU.

These mobile powerhouse chips will be available in the first and second quarters of the year.

The chips in the "Strix Halo" Ryzen AI Max and Max PRO lines include:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0 CPU coresCPU threadsGPU coresMax GHzCacheNPUcTDP
Ryzen AI Max+ 39516 cores32 threads40 cores5.1GHz80MB50 TOPS45-120W
Ryzen AI Max 39012 cores24 threads32 cores5.0GHz76MB50 TOPS45-120W
Ryzen AI Max 3858 cores16 threads32 cores5.0GHz40MB50 TOPS45-120W
Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 39516 cores32 threads40 cores5.1GHz80 MB50 TOPS45-120W
Ryzen AI Max PRO 39012 cores24 threads32 cores5.0GHz76MB50 TOPS45-120W
Ryzen AI Max PRO 3858 cores16 threads32 cores5.0GHz40MB50 TOPS45-120W
Ryzen AI Max PRO 3806 cores12 threads16 cores4.9GHz22MB50 TOPS45-120W

AMD Ryzen Z2

AMD

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD has also updated the Ryzen Z series of handheld gaming PC chips with a second generation. The Ryzen Z2, Z2 Extreme, and Z2 Go.

The AMD Ryzen Z1 and Z1 Extreme are the most popular handheld gaming PC chips, and with the second generation, AMD is also expanding its chip offerings to with a more budget-friendly version, the Z2 Go. AMD expects to continue holding a leadership position in gaming handhelds with the new Z2 generation, offering better battery life, software optimization, and performance.

The Z2 generation will be available in the first quarter of 2025.

The handheld chips in the Z2 series include:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0 CPU coresCPU threadsGPU coresCachecTDP
Ryzen Z2 Extreme8 cores16 threads16 cores24MB15-35W
Ryzen Z28 cores16 threads12 cores24MB15-30W
Ryzen Z2 Go4 cores8 threads12 cores10MB15-30W

AMD Ryzen AI 200 series

AMD Ryzen AI 200 series SKUs

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD has also refreshed the Ryzen AI series of laptop chips with the Ryzen AI 200 series. These chips will offer even further options for consumer and professional AI PCs.

Eagle-eyed tech enthusiasts may notice the Ryzen AI 200 series is actually the Ryzen 8000 "Hawk Point" series, just rebranded to match the new Ryzen AI naming scheme. The refreshed "Hawk Point" chips will be available in the second quarter of this year.

More from Laptop Mag

Madeline Ricchiuto
Madeline Ricchiuto
Staff Writer

A former lab gremlin for Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, and Tech Radar; Madeline has escaped the labs to join Laptop Mag as a Staff Writer. With over a decade of experience writing about tech and gaming, she may actually know a thing or two. Sometimes. When she isn't writing about the latest laptops and AI software, Madeline likes to throw herself into the ocean as a PADI scuba diving instructor and underwater photography enthusiast.