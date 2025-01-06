AMD overhauls its processor lineup for AI PCs, handheld gaming, and more

CES is not usually a huge tradeshow for computing news, but 2025 is a banner year for chipset announcements from all the major chipmakers. AMD is leading the chip barrage with massive updates to its processor fleet for mobile and desktop.

AMD has launched new processors for AI PCs, gaming PCs, gaming handhelds, and workstations at CES 2025 in Vegas. While AMD also has desktop chips, because of the sheer number of announcements, we're going to focus on the laptop and gaming handheld variants.

So without further ado, here's the full list of AMD mobile processors unveiled at CES today.

AMD Ryzen "Fire Range" HX

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD's Ryzen HX "Fire Range" mobile processors are designed for gamers and content creators, with RDNA 4 architecture which offers optimized compute units, enhanced AI computing, improved ray tracing, and better media encoding quality.

These chips will be found in gaming laptops from all the major gaming brands, plus content creator laptops designed for powerful video editing and computer design. These chips will be available in the first half of 2025.

The chips in the "Fire Range" series include:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Cores Threads Max GHz Cache TDP Ryzen 9 9955HX3D 16 cores 32 threads 5.4GHz 144MB 54W Ryzen 9 9955HX 16 cores 32 threads 5.4GHz 80MB 54W Ryzen 9 9850HX 12 cores 24 threads 5.2GHz 76MB 54W

AMD Ryzen AI 7 300 and Ryzen AI 5 300

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD is also expanding the Ryzen AI 300 series to the Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 lines, opening the AMD Copilot+ chipset to more wallet-friendly price points with the same industry-leading 50 TOPS XDNA 2 NPU.

These chips will be available on general consumer laptops as well as enterprise business machines. The consumer variant of Ryzen AI 7 and 5 chips will be available in the first quarter of 2025, while the PRO line will be available starting the second quarter.

The chips in the expanded Ryzen AI 300 series include:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Cores Threads Max GHz Cache NPU cTDP Ryzen AI 7 350 8 cores 16 threads 5.0GHz 24MB 50 TOPS 15-54W Ryzen AI 5 340 6 cores 12 threads 4.8GHz 22MB 50 TOPS 15-54W Ryzen AI 7 PRO 350 8 cores 16 threads 5.0GHz 24MB 50 TOPS 15-54W Ryzen AI 5 PRO 340 6 cores 12 threads 4.8GHz 22MB 50 TOPS 15-54W

AMD Ryzen AI Max "Strix Halo"

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD's flagship APU "Strix Halo" platform has also arrived. Called the Ryzen AI Max and Ryzen AI Max PRO chip, this flagship will be available for gaming, content creation, and professional workstation machines.

The Ryzen AI Max chipsets offer 16 Zen 5 performance cores, 40 RDNA 3.5 compute units for graphics, and 50 TOPS XDNA 2 NPU.

These mobile powerhouse chips will be available in the first and second quarters of the year.

The chips in the "Strix Halo" Ryzen AI Max and Max PRO lines include:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 CPU cores CPU threads GPU cores Max GHz Cache NPU cTDP Ryzen AI Max+ 395 16 cores 32 threads 40 cores 5.1GHz 80MB 50 TOPS 45-120W Ryzen AI Max 390 12 cores 24 threads 32 cores 5.0GHz 76MB 50 TOPS 45-120W Ryzen AI Max 385 8 cores 16 threads 32 cores 5.0GHz 40MB 50 TOPS 45-120W Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 395 16 cores 32 threads 40 cores 5.1GHz 80 MB 50 TOPS 45-120W Ryzen AI Max PRO 390 12 cores 24 threads 32 cores 5.0GHz 76MB 50 TOPS 45-120W Ryzen AI Max PRO 385 8 cores 16 threads 32 cores 5.0GHz 40MB 50 TOPS 45-120W Ryzen AI Max PRO 380 6 cores 12 threads 16 cores 4.9GHz 22MB 50 TOPS 45-120W

AMD Ryzen Z2

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD has also updated the Ryzen Z series of handheld gaming PC chips with a second generation. The Ryzen Z2, Z2 Extreme, and Z2 Go.

The AMD Ryzen Z1 and Z1 Extreme are the most popular handheld gaming PC chips, and with the second generation, AMD is also expanding its chip offerings to with a more budget-friendly version, the Z2 Go. AMD expects to continue holding a leadership position in gaming handhelds with the new Z2 generation, offering better battery life, software optimization, and performance.

The Z2 generation will be available in the first quarter of 2025.

The handheld chips in the Z2 series include:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 CPU cores CPU threads GPU cores Cache cTDP Ryzen Z2 Extreme 8 cores 16 threads 16 cores 24MB 15-35W Ryzen Z2 8 cores 16 threads 12 cores 24MB 15-30W Ryzen Z2 Go 4 cores 8 threads 12 cores 10MB 15-30W

AMD Ryzen AI 200 series

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD has also refreshed the Ryzen AI series of laptop chips with the Ryzen AI 200 series. These chips will offer even further options for consumer and professional AI PCs.

Eagle-eyed tech enthusiasts may notice the Ryzen AI 200 series is actually the Ryzen 8000 "Hawk Point" series, just rebranded to match the new Ryzen AI naming scheme. The refreshed "Hawk Point" chips will be available in the second quarter of this year.