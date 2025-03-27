Amazon Big Spring Sale continues with $250 price slash on the Surface Laptop 7

Save $250 on the Snapdragon X Elite Surface Laptop 7

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (Image credit: Laptop Mag, Microsoft)

It's day three of Amazon's Big Spring Sale and deals on laptops continue to flourish. I browsed today's discounts and found a sweet deal on Microsoft's answer to Apple's MacBook Air.

Launched in June 2024, the Surface Laptop 7 is one of the best laptops for college students, remote workers, and traveling professionals.

Right now, you can get the 15-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 for $1,049 at Amazon right now. Traditionally priced at $1,299, that's $250 in savings and one of the best laptop deals I've spotted this month. It's not the lowest price I've seen for this laptop, but it's a considerable discount.

Best Buy offers this same deal for Total members alongside 25% off Logitech accessories with combined purchases.

As we reported earlier this month, you may see a "frequently returned item" notation on Amazon's Surface Laptop 7 product listing. However, it's unclear why items are frequently returned. Meanwhile, it has an average customer rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars at Best Buy.

Despite the mixed feedback, this laptop passed our rigorous testing and hands-on experience so we still recommend it — especially at this price.

In our review of the 13-inch model Surface Laptop 7, we praised its svelte design, bright display, stellar performance, and long battery life. We gave the Surface Laptop 7 an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars. Sister brand TechRadar gave it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars and named it the Editor's Choice best laptop of 2024.

In one test, our expert reviewer bombarded it with 24 Google Chrome tabs, some of which were running YouTube videos with Spotify streaming in the background. The Surface Laptop 7 kept chugging along with no signs of slowing down.

Though we wish its display was more vibrant, its 120Hz touchscreen allows for smooth navigation and media playback.

At $250 off, the Surface Laptop 7 is worth considering if you prioritize performance and reliable battery life.

Today's best Surface Laptop 7 deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7
Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was $1,299 now $1,049 at Amazon

Overview

Amazon's Big Spring Sale takes $250 off the 15-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 with Snapdragon X Elite processor.

Features: 15-inch (2496 x 1664) 120Hz touchscreen, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

Release Date: June 2024

Price history: This is the second lowest price ever on the Surface Laptop 7.

Price check: Best Buy $1,299 w/ membership | B&H $1,199

Reviews consensus: In our Surface Laptop 7 review, we gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its svelte design, bright display, strong performance, and long battery life. Sister brand TechRadar gave it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars and named it the Editor's Choice best laptop of 2024.

Laptop Mag: ★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want a MacBook Air alternative and/or prioritize portability, performance, and long battery life. The Surface Laptop 7 is ideal for college students, remote workers, and traveling professionals.

Don't buy it if: You want a laptop primarily for gaming or a personal computer for casual use. See our best gaming laptops and best laptop buying guides for more options.

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.

