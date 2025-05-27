WWDC 2025 preview: iOS 19, Apple Intelligence, Mac Pro M4 Ultra, and more to expect from Apple

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is just a few weeks away, which means it's time to mark your calendars for some big announcements on iOS, macOS, Apple Intelligence, and more.

While Apple doesn't give away any official details about what to expect in its big keynote presentation, plenty of rumors and leaks swirl around that give us a peek at the highlights. A few significant updates, including iOS and macOS updates, are always in the spotlight at WWDC, which takes place June 9-13, 2025.

In addition to the usual slate of software updates, Apple occasionally features a surprise hardware announcement. WWDC 2025 could include two, although one is much more likely than the other.

Here's a look at everything we know so far about WWDC 2025, the new updates and features to look out for, and how to watch the keynote presentation.

Keep checking this page for more updates in the weeks and days leading up to the event.

See also: Best Apple deals in May 2025

1. iOS 19

(Image credit: Apple)

One announcement that's all but certain to appear at WWDC 2025 is iOS 19. WWDC is mainly a software-focused event, and iOS is Apple's most widely used platform, so it's always part of the main keynote.

Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rumors so far hint that iOS 19 could include some major changes, specifically an overhaul to iOS's visual style, which we haven't seen since iOS 7.

Some images leaked back in March claiming to show those visual changes, but Apple analyst Mark Gurman refuted them in a Threads post, specifically stating they "aren't representative of what we'll see at WWDC."

So, while it sounds like visual changes to iOS are likely, it's still up in the air how extensive those changes will be and how they'll look.

Additionally, there are rumors the long-awaited Siri update will finally arrive in iOS 19, although it's still unclear when, so don't get your hopes up just yet.

Over the past year, the new-and-improved AI Siri has been delayed several times, so it's possible the update won't be in the first release of iOS 19 but will arrive in a later OS update. Previous rumors point to iOS 19.4 in spring 2026 as a potential release window.

2. iPadOS 19

(Image credit: Stevie Bonifield/Future)

Along with iOS 19, we're also expecting to see iPadOS 19 with a slate of similar updates. It could get the same visual overhaul that iOS 19 receives, but there's also a chance that this could be the year iOS and iPadOS really diverge if Apple decides to move iPadOS closer to its Mac operating system.

As someone who has used an iPad as a laptop replacement, I have to admit I'm on board with the latter. While iPadOS shouldn't be completely melted into macOS, it would be nice to have better file management and a more laptop-like interface for using iPads with a Magic Keyboard and a mouse.

Aside from visual changes, iPadOS 19 will likely get some of the same updates as iOS 19, including Apple Intelligence updates and AI-powered battery life optimization.

We could also see improvements to Stage Manager, which seems especially likely if Apple debuts a more Mac-like iPadOS.

3. macOS 16

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

Another announcement that's a lock for WWDC 2025 is macOS 16.

Apple has consistently given its macOS updates California-themed names over the past several years, and there are still dozens of likely candidates they haven't used, so it's hard to predict which one macOS 16 will get. The possibilities include Redwood, Mammoth, Condor, and Shasta, among others.

Regardless of the name, we expect macOS 16 to get a visual overhaul similar to iOS/iPadOS 19. MacOS 16 may look more like its iPhone and iPad counterparts this year, especially if Apple takes inspiration from visionOS. Changes could include circular app icons, translucent windows, and simplified navigation.

Additionally, some features from iOS 19 could carry over to macOS, like AI-powered battery optimization and any Apple Intelligence updates.

4. watchOS 12

(Image credit: Apple)

While it might not be the star of the show, the Apple Watch is expected to receive an update with watchOS 12 at WWDC 2025.

Like this year's other software updates, this update will feature major visual changes. Those visual updates will probably also include more Apple Intelligence features, which the Watch hasn't seen much of yet. For instance, we might get AI-powered health and fitness tools integrated into watchOS or AI-scripted replies to texts.

Of course, the Apple Watch will also be able to take advantage of the upcoming Siri update, but as mentioned above, we might not see that until well into 2026, even if it's announced at this year's WWDC.

5. visionOS 3

The Apple Vision Pro has struggled to catch on since it launched in February 2024, but Apple is still diligently supporting it with software updates, which could lead to a rumored pair of smart glasses on the horizon.

So, it's no surprise that WWDC 2025 will likely include a look at visionOS 3. Interestingly, it sounds like the big visual updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS may have taken some inspiration from visionOS, so this OS might not change as much as the others in the Apple lineup.

Even so, it will likely still get a mention in the keynote and possibly a sneak peek at any upcoming apps and movies made for Vision Pro.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple first announced Apple Intelligence at last year's WWDC, so we expect to see Apple spotlight some updates to its struggling AI platform during this year's keynote.

Apple Intelligence got off to a rough start this year, with features slow to roll out and the critical Siri overhaul nowhere in sight.

Delays with Apple Intelligence even caused a leadership shake-up at Apple, which will hopefully lead to more features and quicker updates, including the promised LLM Siri update.

One feature we could see at WWDC 2025 is a rumored feature that uses AI to optimize battery life in iOS 19. This is a refreshingly practical feature that I can see many iPhone users appreciating (myself included). Hopefully, we'll also get a transparent timeline for when to expect the new-and-improved Siri.

7. Mac Pro M4 Ultra

Hardware announcements at WWDC are hit or miss. WWDC is mainly for software announcements, but Apple occasionally throws a product reveal into the mix, especially if it's a device that doesn't follow Apple's typical pattern of hardware updates.

One such device we could see this year is the Mac Pro M4 Ultra. Apple's top-of-the-line Max and Ultra versions of its M-series chip tend to run at least a year or so behind its more mainstream base and Pro versions.

We finally got the M3 Ultra in March with the new Mac Studio, but the M4 Ultra is not publicly available yet.

It's possible that could change at WWDC this year. However, an M4 Ultra Mac Pro won't come cheap, especially with Trump administration tariffs shaking up Apple's pricing across its product line-up.

8. Wild card: AI smart glasses

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

While hardware announcements are unlikely at WWDC, a surprise product reveal is possible. Wild card announcements have happened in the past, like with the Apple Vision Pro.

There's a slim chance that this year's presentation could include a sneak peek at a rumored pair of AI smart glasses Apple is developing. Google just unveiled a pair of Android-powered glasses at Google I/O, so this would be a good time for Apple to reveal its own glasses to keep up with the competition.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple aims to launch its glasses by the end of 2026, so a reveal could be a bit early. It's not impossible, though, especially right after Google I/O.

How to watch WWDC 2025

If you can't wait to see what Apple shows off at WWDC 2025, you can watch the keynote presentation live on Apple's website. The stream will also be on the official Apple Developer YouTube channel, so subscribe to get a notification when the livestream starts there.

The keynote presentation will be on June 9 at 10 a.m. Pacific/1 p.m. Eastern.

If you can't watch live, you can also follow along with us. Laptop Mag will cover everything Apple announces live and unpack all the highlights.