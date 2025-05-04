Apple reportedly reshapes iPhone 18 schedule for foldable debut

News
By published

The foldable iPhone might lead to some production changes.

iPhone with camera bump in box
There could be some schedule changes to the iPhone 18 lineup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To say Apple is in rough waters right now is putting it mildly. The company has lost hundreds of billions of dollars since President Donald Trump announced his tariffs, and it's been trying to change up its entire manufacturing plans to have more of its iPhones made in India instead of China.

Apple is also trying its hand at new technological trends. One that it has stumbled with so far is AI, as Apple Intelligence has yet to take off as expected, and the promised overhauled Siri continues to get pushed back. The other is foldable devices, with its first foldable iPhone rumored to come out next year. According to a new report, the company has some big changes in how it will release its phones in order to accommodate a new device, as well as a change in manufacturing.

Apple iPhone 16e
Apple iPhone 16e: $599 at Best Buy

Features: 6.1-inch screen, Apple A18 processor, 4-core GPU, 48MP Fusion camera (up to 10x zoom), 128 GB memory, 5G technology, Face ID, water resistant to 19.6 feet. It comes with a one-year limited warranty.

View Deal

Apple will change when it launches its new phones starting next year, as reported by The Information. Instead of releasing its flagship iPhones in the fall and its budget phone in the spring, Apple will reportedly stagger releases starting with the iPhone 18 lineup.

The reported plan would start in 2026 with the iPhone 18 Air, Pro, and Pro Max coming out in the fall, along with the foldable device. Then, in 2027, the standard iPhone 18 and the next budget iPhone would be released in the spring.

Apple's reported goal for this change in release schedule is to improve production on multiple devices without having to focus all efforts on production at the same time. This would also allow the plants in India, in particular, to handle the production of the phones launching in the spring, as they would be based on older designs.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about this reported scheduling change.

Foldable iPhone concept

Is this how the foldable iPhone could look like? (Image credit: iOS Beta News)

What do we know about the folding iPhone?

The rumored folding iPhone is supposed to be coming in 2026, and there are a lot of questions about it.

To start, there's still speculation on whether this foldable device will be an iPhone, an iPad, or maybe something different. There are two kinds of foldable devices right now: those that fold in half, similar to flip phones, and others that fold out to give a bigger screen, like the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

There are rumors of two folding devices of different sizes: one similar to the size of an iPhone, with the other similar to an iPad. There could also be another foldable device that's even bigger, with a display of 18 inches, which could act as a foldable MacBook.

Apple should release its first folding device in 2026. If it does happen, expect it not to be cheap.

Oscar Gonzalez
Oscar Gonzalez
Weekend News Editor

A veteran journalist and award-winning podcaster who specializes in reporting on conspiracy theories, misinformation, business, economics, video games, and tech.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about iphone

iPhone 17 Air’s reported battery issue could revive a long-forgotten Apple accessory

Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone might be 'extraordinarily complex' and also extraordinarily expensive

Microsoft found a way to fix slow Word launches, but it’s not all good news
See more latest
Most Popular
Microsoft Outlook is overpriced
Microsoft found a way to fix slow Word launches, but it’s not all good news
3D printed mockups of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Air shared by Majin Bu on X
iPhone 17 Air’s reported battery issue could revive a long-forgotten Apple accessory
GTA 6
Rockstar finally gives a release date for GTA 6, but it’s not what fans expected
Nintendo Switch
Switch 2 is almost here, but a recent Switch update caused problems—here’s how Nintendo responded
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc. rides in a limo wearing sunglasses.
What Mark Zuckerberg said about smartglasses this week reveals his opinion on AI
Windows 11 on a laptop
Amid the slow death of Windows 10, Microsoft's CEO reveals a bold stat about Windows 11
Xbox Wireless Controller on green background
Xbox's price hikes prove it's time to ditch your console for a gaming laptop
Intel chip
Intel's 14A chips might finally prove a match for Apple Silicon
Meta Ray-Ban glasses
The best smart glasses you can buy just got a lot creepier
Predator from the movie Predator
You'd have to be the literal Predator to appreciate Acer's wild 600Hz gaming monitor