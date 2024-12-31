iPads crash to near all-time low prices in end-of-year sales: Starting at just $279
No matter which iPad is right for you, end-of-year sales abound.
End-of-year iPad sales abound, with almost every model at or near its all-time low price. If you want to upgrade or pick up your first iPad, this is a great time to buy.
For instance, if you want a nearly-pocketable tablet, you can get the iPad Mini 7 for just $459 at Amazon right now. On a tight budget after the holidays? The standard iPad 10 is just $279 at Amazon and is an outstanding choice for browsing, basic apps, and content consumption. Looking for something more like a laptop replacement? The iPad Pro M4 is $899 at Amazon, which is $100 under retail.
Featuring Apple's blazing-fast 9-core M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. GPU performance-wise, it’s 4X times faster, so expect games and other graphics-intensive tasks to run smoother than ever.
If you've considered upgrading your iPad or making an iPad part of your device ecosystem for the first time in 2025, you won't want to miss these end-of-year sales.
Best end-of-year iPad deals
Best end-of-year iPad deals — Quick links
- Apple iPad 10: was $349 now $279 at Amazon
- Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $459 at Amazon
- Apple iPad Air 6: was $599 now $499 at Amazon
- Apple iPad Pro M4: was $999 now $899 at Amazon
- iPad Cables & Chargers: from $15 @ Amazon
iPad 10
Save $70 on the 10th generation Apple iPad with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It briefly dipped all the way to $249 for Prime Day in October and $259 for Black Friday in November, but it is typically $299 or more. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power-efficient than the iPad 9. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.
Price check: Best Buy $279 | B&H $319
iPad Air
Save $100 on the 11-inch iPad Air 6 at Amazon, just $2 off its all-time low price. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil.
Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard
Price check: B&H $549 | PC Richard $548
Amazon takes $100 off the 13-inch iPad Air 6. This is a great option if you prefer a larger display for split-screen multitasking, creating, gaming, and consuming content.
Features: 13-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard
Price check: Best Buy $699 | B&H $699
iPad Pro
Amazon takes $100 off the 11-inch iPad Pro M4, which is a mere $1.01 off its all-time low price. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever.
Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage
Price check: B&H $899 | PC Richard $898
Save $200 on the iPad Pro M4 and nab it for its lowest-ever price! Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever.
Features: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 512GB of storage
Price check: B&H $1,399
iPad Mini
The iPad mini 7 is $40 off; we recently covered how to build the perfect iPad Mini laptop, so save on the critical main component of that setup. The A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence power Apple's new compact tablet to simplify and enhance everyday tasks.
Features: 8.3-inch Liquid Retina (2266 x 1488) display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and anti-reflective coating, Apple A17 Pro chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay, supports Apple Pencil USB-C
Price check: B&H $459 | Best Buy $499
Save $30 on the Apple Magic Keyboard for the 13-inch iPad Pro M4. the best typing experience on an iPad. Nothing beats a proper keyboard or comes close to the seamless integration of Apple’s Magic Keyboard.
Walmart takes $30 off the Apple Pencil Pro for a limited time. This essential iPad accessory lets you easily take notes, draw, and design on your iPad. What makes the Apple Pencil Pro so special? It's packed with intuitive features for ultimate creative control. Gestures and haptics let you seamlessly create without missing a beat. With pixel-perfect precision, tilt, pressure sensitivity, and low latency, the Pencil Pro makes you feel like you're using a regular pencil. When not in use, it magnetically attaches to your iPad for safekeeping.
Compatibility: Apple Pencil Pro works with iPad Pro 13-inch (M4), iPad Pro 11-inch (M4), iPad Air 13-inch (M2), and iPad Air 11-inch (M2).
The Apple Pencil with USB-C connectivity lets you easily take notes, draw, and design on your iPad. Thanks to low latency, it feels just like using a pencil supports the Apple Pencil hover feature on the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation). When not in use, it magnetically attaches to your iPad for safekeeping.
Compatibility: iPad Air (4th & 5th generation), iPad mini (6th generation), iPad (10th generation), iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (3rd through 6th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st through 4th generation).
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Sean Riley has been covering tech professionally for over a decade now. Most of that time was as a freelancer covering varied topics including phones, wearables, tablets, smart home devices, laptops, AR, VR, mobile payments, fintech, and more. Sean is the resident mobile expert at Laptop Mag, specializing in phones and wearables, you'll find plenty of news, reviews, how-to, and opinion pieces on these subjects from him here. But Laptop Mag has also proven a perfect fit for that broad range of interests with reviews and news on the latest laptops, VR games, and computer accessories along with coverage on everything from NFTs to cybersecurity and more.