iPads crash to near all-time low prices in end-of-year sales: Starting at just $279

End-of-year iPad sales abound, with almost every model at or near its all-time low price. If you want to upgrade or pick up your first iPad, this is a great time to buy.

For instance, if you want a nearly-pocketable tablet, you can get the iPad Mini 7 for just $459 at Amazon right now. On a tight budget after the holidays? The standard iPad 10 is just $279 at Amazon and is an outstanding choice for browsing, basic apps, and content consumption. Looking for something more like a laptop replacement? The iPad Pro M4 is $899 at Amazon, which is $100 under retail.

Featuring Apple's blazing-fast 9-core M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. GPU performance-wise, it’s 4X times faster, so expect games and other graphics-intensive tasks to run smoother than ever.

If you've considered upgrading your iPad or making an iPad part of your device ecosystem for the first time in 2025, you won't want to miss these end-of-year sales.

Best end-of-year iPad deals

iPad 10

Apple iPad 10: was $349 now $279 at Amazon Save $70 on the 10th generation Apple iPad with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It briefly dipped all the way to $249 for Prime Day in October and $259 for Black Friday in November, but it is typically $299 or more. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power-efficient than the iPad 9. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6. Price check: Best Buy $279 | B&H $319

iPad Air

Apple 11-inch iPad Air 6 : was $599 now $499 at Amazon Save $100 on the 11-inch iPad Air 6 at Amazon, just $2 off its all-time low price. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard Price check: B&H $549 | PC Richard $548

iPad Pro

Apple iPad Pro M4: was $999 now $899 at Amazon Amazon takes $100 off the 11-inch iPad Pro M4, which is a mere $1.01 off its all-time low price. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever. Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage Price check: B&H $899 | PC Richard $898

iPad Mini

Apple Pencil Pro: was $129 now $99 at Walmart Walmart takes $30 off the Apple Pencil Pro for a limited time. This essential iPad accessory lets you easily take notes, draw, and design on your iPad. What makes the Apple Pencil Pro so special? It's packed with intuitive features for ultimate creative control. Gestures and haptics let you seamlessly create without missing a beat. With pixel-perfect precision, tilt, pressure sensitivity, and low latency, the Pencil Pro makes you feel like you're using a regular pencil. When not in use, it magnetically attaches to your iPad for safekeeping. Compatibility: Apple Pencil Pro works with iPad Pro 13-inch (M4), iPad Pro 11-inch (M4), iPad Air 13-inch (M2), and iPad Air 11-inch (M2).