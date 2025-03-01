How AMD's new FSR 4 tech could be the handheld gaming PC upgrade we've been waiting for

Love it or hate it, frame generation software continues to be a major feature of gaming graphics updates.

AMD's new FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 4 frame-gen software offers massive updates for the Radeon 9070 and 9070 XT discrete GPUs, allowing AMD's new GPUs up to 3.7x better performance over the pure silicon power of the new RDNA 4 architecture.

While we aren't likely to see AMD release mobile variants of the new Radeon GPUs, we might see some of the RDNA 4 tech make its way to AMD's integrated graphics tiles on the Ryzen Z2 generation and the Ryzen AI 300 series chipsets.

While there are some divisive opinions around frame-gen software, it can be a game-changer for handheld gaming PCs. After all, AMD's AFMF 2 update did smooth out performance on the Asus ROG Ally X.

So, can FSR 4 do the same?

FSR 4 performance

(Image credit: AMD)

Based on AMD's benchmark data, FSR 4 upscaling alone offers significant improvements to the pure silicon performance of the RDNA 4 Radeon 9000 series GPUs across multiple games.

The Radeon 9000 series silicon offers 4K gaming speeds of 39-97 frames-per-second (fps), depending on the title. With FSR 4 upscaling, that range moves to 78-134 fps. With FSR 4 upscaling and frame generation enabled, the Radeon 9000 series offers frame rates of 144 to 233 fps for up to 3.7x performance gains.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, these benchmarks are provided by AMD, and are using the Radeon 9070 XT GPU with FSR 4 in "Performance" mode, in a test configuration with an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and an MSI MEG x670E ACE motherboard. The games were run in 4K (3840 x 2160) at "Ultra," "Extreme," and "Maxed" presets.

While we tend to prefer independently verified performance benchmarks, these GPUs were just announced, so we'll need to wait until the review embargo lifts to see how they held up in testing by media outlets and analysts.

Based on these results, FSR 4 looks like a pretty solid update compared to previous versions of the software.

It's also interesting to compare the FSR 4 gains to Nvidia's RTX 50-series, as Nvidia's flagship GPU also struggles to game in 4K at 60fps with more demanding titles, relying on Nvidia's DLSS 4 frame-gen software to fill the gaps.

AMD Ryzen Z2 series vs Ryzen Z1 and Intel Lunar Lake

(Image credit: Future)

AMD announced the Ryzen Z2 series, a second-generation of gaming handheld chips, at CES earlier this year.

We've only seen one system with a second-generation Ryzen Z2 chip so far, the Lenovo Legion Go S, which houses a Ryzen Z2 Go processor. If you take a look at the Ryzen Z2 generation, the Z2 Go is the most budget-friendly processor, as it uses old Zen 3 CPU architecture, RNDA 2 GPU architecture, and houses just 4 CPU cores. So, the Z2 Go is not exactly the most thrilling.

The Ryzen Z2 and Z2 Extreme are far more impressive chipsets, though the Ryzen Z2 is very similar in terms of Zen 4 and RDNA 3 architecture compared to the Ryzen Z1 Extreme. However, software differences make a "night and day" difference between the Z2 and Z1 Extreme. While the Asus ROG Ally X will likely remain one of our favorite gaming handhelds, there's reason to look forward to a Ryzen Z2 series update.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 CPU Architecture iGPU Architecture CPU cores CPU threads GPU cores Cache cTDP Ryzen Z2 Extreme Zen 5 RDNA 3.5 8 cores 16 threads 16 cores 24MB 15-35W Ryzen Z2 Zen 4 RDNA 3 8 cores 16 threads 12 cores 24MB 15-30W Ryzen Z2 Go Zen 3 RDNA 2 4 cores 8 threads 12 cores 10MB 15-30W

Bottom line

If AMD can bring the RDNA 4 updates to FSR to older architecture, or if FSR 4 tech can influence an update to AMD's Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) tech, that could help AMD level the playing field with Intel's Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake. While Lunar Lake isn't a handheld chip, Intel does have internal teams dedicated to helping the handheld market, and the raw power of Lunar Lake's Intel Arc iGPU outperforms the Z1 Extreme as we saw on the MSI Claw 8 AI+.

While we don't benchmark with super sampling tech, we did witness Lunar Lake perform better than the RDNA 3.5 architecture of AMD's "Strix Point" Ryzen AI 300 series in a head-to-head demo of F1 24 at 1080p with medium settings.

FSR 4 is currently a Radeon 9000 series exclusive, but that may change in a few months if AMD can bring FSR 4 to older architecture.

We also could see FSR 4 become available on future AMD chips like the Ryzen AI 400 series and Ryzen Z3 generation if the software requires RDNA 4 architecture. Not that either chip has been announced or even hinted at by AMD, but the Ryzen AI 300 series will be a year old come Summer 2025, so we will likely see some AI PC chip updates from AMD later this year.

Regardless of personal feelings, frame-gen software can have a major impact on gaming experiences. Whether you choose to enable frame-gen is up to you.

I see a better case for FSR, DLSS, and XeSS when it comes to laptops and handhelds rather than desktops because of the hardware limitations of those form factors. But that's a matter of my personal opinion.