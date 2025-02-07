This ROG Ally and Steam Deck mount looks ridiculous — and its creators know it

Handheld gaming PCs continue to grow at a rapid pace as nearly every major gaming hardware manufacturer begins investing in the technology, but beyond just the devices themselves, we're seeing innovations in the accessories scene as well.

But it seems that one in particular is embracing its own ridiculousness. Accessory manufacturer Mechanism, which creates peripherals for handhelds like the Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, ROG Ally, and more, has recently unveiled a whole new product.

The GoPro Mount is designed to support handheld gaming consoles and allow a connection to GoPro stands, straps, suction cups, sticks, extensions, or anything you can think of. Keep in mind, this product is nothing more than just the mount and screw itself, which is why it's only $9.

The actual grip that connects to your handheld gaming console is sold separately, and you can view the full collection on Mechanism's website.

It's okay to acknowledge the ridiculousness of your product

There's no denying that being able to mount your handheld gaming console could be useful in a number of ways, like in Mechanism's advertisement image where it showcases a man lying down with a GoPro chest strap keeping an Asus ROG Ally propped up as he's playing in bed.

(Image credit: Mechanism)

On Mechanism's website, the caption alongside the image above reads "Yes, this looks stupid. But is it actually genius?" The store page features tons of ridiculous ways you could theoretically utilize the GoPro Mount alongside various GoPro stands, straps, and connectors.

One image shows a tripod propping up the device alongside a keyboard and mouse, while another image showcases a suction cup attached to a wall while someone's in the bathroom, utilizing a gamepad to play on their handheld device (this image is pretty ridiculous for a million reasons and I cannot imagine anyone ever actually playing this way).

Mechanism does claim that the device is standard in compatibility with all GoPro connections but warns that it's designed for static loads only. Beyond just that, handheld gaming consoles weigh more than your typical GoPro camera, so Mechanism recommends using "caution and mount accessories responsibly."

(Image credit: Mechanism)

Another image showcases the same man in bed reading from his tablet while it's connected to the GoPro chest strap, with the caption "Initially we bought this GoPro chest mount as a joke, but friends, this actually works really well for reading on a kindle."

I cannot personally see where I'd find use in a GoPro Mount like this, but it's nice to see that the company is completely embracing the potential ridiculousness of the product. Especially when dealing with something as bizarre as this, it's fun to see a company say what we're all already thinking.