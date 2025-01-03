The world's first 750Hz gaming monitor is coming to CES 2025 — how fast is too fast?

To the untrained eye, 750Hz probably wouldn't even be discernible.

koorui ces 2025 to debut world&#039;s first 750hz gaming monitor
(Image credit: Koorui)

On a regular basis, the gaming world sees some pretty wild innovations. Some are surprisingly great, like Razer's haptic cushion that lets you feel games and ultimately immerse yourself further in your favorite games. Others make you question why they exist in the first place.

One product I think fits into the second category is Koorui's soon-to-be-unveiled 750Hz gaming monitor. It's going to be the world's first 750Hz gaming monitor, which is undoubtedly an impressive feat, but for the average person, is it even going to be worth it? Pricewise or even in terms of actually being able to see the benefits? Probably not.

A closer look at Koorui's 750Hz gaming monitor

In addition to a super duper smooth 750Hz refresh rate, Koorui's upcoming 24.5-inch monitor will feature a Twisted Nematic (TN) panel, or a type of LCD panel, along with Quantum Dot (QD) film that enables a color gamut of up to DCI-P3 95%, HDR 400, FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution, and a 0.5ms response time.

There's currently no mention of price, but considering how much 480Hz monitors cost right now, I can only imagine it'll be incredibly pricey. Koorui will be showing off its new monitor at CES 2025, and will surely reveal a price (or at least a price range) at the event.

Dell S2721DGF gaming monitor running Assassin's Creed Valhalla

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

It looks like Koorui is specifically marketing this 750Hz gaming monitor as a product for the "esports landscape, where every frame can be a game-changer in fast-paced FPS and MOBA games." But even in that competitive scenario, it would take an insanely skilled eye to see the difference between 750Hz and 480Hz.

Furthermore, how many gaming laptops or desktops would be able to output games at 750Hz? Even if you're a competitive gamer, would this actually be a worthwhile investment if the games you're playing couldn't even match the monitor's 750Hz refresh rate?

This feels like advancement for advancement's sake, similar to Sony marketing the PS5's 8K support at launch when most people don't own an 8K TV and most games can't run at native 8K. It's still impressive to be the first to have done something, so congrats to Koorui for its achievement, but for most people, splurging on a 240Hz, 360Hz, or even 480Hz monitor is plenty.

Sarah Chaney
Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with five years of experience across multiple outlets, including Mashable, How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, Tom’s Guide, and of course, Laptop Mag. She loves reviewing the latest gadgets, from inventive robot vacuums to new laptops, wearables, and anything PC-related. When she's not writing, she's probably playing a video game, exploring the outdoors, or listening to her current favorite song or album on repeat.