The Nvidia GPU you actually want could launch next month

It's all about that RTX 5050 budget power.

Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti GPU
(Image credit: Nvidia)
Nvidia's RTX 50-series may offer true budget-friendly laptop and desktop options as early as next month.

Of course, Nvidia has not officially confirmed the existence of the RTX 5050, but the rumor mill has been in overdrive lately.

New details on Nvidia's entry-level RTX 5050 GPU have appeared this week and have been posted on VideoCardz. Combined with the RTX 5050 laptop specs leaked last week, we've got a pretty clear picture of the full RTX 50-series lineup.

And the RTX 5050 just might be the bargain you've been waiting for this generation.

But don't just take my word for it. Let's take a closer look at how the RTX 5050 compares to its higher-tier counterparts on both desktop and laptop.

Nvidia RTX 5050 Desktop GPU specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0

RTX 5060Ti (8GB)

RTX 5060

RTX 5050

Price:

$379

$299

TBD

CUDA (compute unified digital architecture) cores:

4,608

3,840

2,560

VRAM:

8GB GDDR7

8GB GDDR7

8GB GDDR6 (possibly GDDR7)

Memory bus:

128-bit

128-bit

128-bit

Max clock speed:

2.57 GHz

2.50 GHz

TBD

TGP:

180W

145W

130W

Nvidia RTX 5050 Laptop GPU specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0

RTX 5070 Laptop GPU

RTX 5060 Laptop GPU

RTX 5050 Laptop GPU

Price:

$1,299

$1,099 starting

TBD

CUDA (compute unified digital architecture) cores:

4,608

3,328

TBD

VRAM:

8GB GDDR7

8GB GDDR7

8GB GDDR7

Memory bus:

128-bit

128-bit

128-bit

Max clock speed:

2.347 GHz

2.497 GHz

TBD

TGP:

up to 100W

up to 100W

up to 100W

Nvidia RTX 5050: Outlook

Jensen Huang, co-founder and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., during the Computex conference in Taipei, Taiwan, on Monday, May 19, 2025. Nvidia unveiled the latest raft of technologies aimed at sustaining the boom in demand for AI computing and ensuring that its products stay at the center of the action.

Jensen Huang, co-founder and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., in May during the Computex conference in Taipei. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Nvidia decides to opt for 8GB of GDDR7 (graphics double data rate 7) VRAM for the desktop variant, as rumors suggest, it'll be a better bargain in terms of performance and price than the RTX 5060.

The RTX 5050 laptops were already rumored to come with GDDR7 memory, so it would be a surprise if Nvidia didn't upgrade the VRAM on the desktop variant, but only time will tell.

While the RTX 5050 on both laptop and desktop will be underpowered compared to the other RTX 50-series GPUs, the 5050 does still have access to Nvidia's DLSS 4 and frame generation software, which can provide significant gains in frame rates if you're willing to use AI super sampling tech.

Most often, Nvidia's entry-level GPUs become the most popular in each generation as the -50 and -60 cards often hit the right price-to-performance sweet spot, while the higher-end cards tend to retail at astronomical prices.

As of last month, the most popular GPU on Steam is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. Given the usual four-year upgrade cycle for computer hardware (especially gaming GPUs), it's expected that either the RTX 5050 or RTX 5060 will eventually take that slot.

The RTX 5050 desktop GPU is expected to retail in the range of $199-249.

Based on current estimations, RTX 5050 gaming laptops are expected to cost about $999.

We do not currently have exact dates for when these GPUs will be available, but if the RTX 5060 launch is anything to go by, the desktop GPUs and RTX 5050 laptops will likely go on sale around the same time next month.

